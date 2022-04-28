Charlotte Valley, South Kortright roll to big wins

The Charlotte Valley baseball notched a 21-2 victory over Margaretville on Thursday in a four-inning contest.
Dylan Waid was the leader behind the Wildcats’ offense, hitting a grand slam during the second inning. Waid went 3-for-3 at bat, added a double in addition to the home run, and drove in six runs in all. Jamison Quigley and Michael Camarata each notched doubles.
Camarata struck out 10 on the mound, with four walks and no hits.
Charlotte Valley is 3-0 in the league, 4-3 overall, and will travel to play South Kortright on Tuesday.
South Kortright 14, Schenevus 0
South Kortright defeated Schenevus 14-0 in a five-inning game on Thursday.
Patrick Dengler got the win on the mound for the Rams with nine strikeouts over four innings while only allowing one hit. Adam Champlin pitched in relief and struck out an additional two batters.
At the plate, Logan Firment notched a triple and Chase Rockefeller hit a double for South Kortright. Rockefeller went 3-for-3 and drove in three RBIs.
Jordan Regg hit a double for Schenevus.
Windsor 4, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta baseball team fell at home to Windsor 4-1 on Thursday.
Aidan Gelbsman pitched well in the loss for the Yellowjackets, striking out 11 batters in six innings while also adding two hits at the plate. Seamus Catella added a double.
For Windsor, Ryan Kennedy had three hits including a double while Jim Lindsley also had a double. Lindsley was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in six innings.
Oneonta (6-3) will host Seton Catholic on Friday.
Morris/Edmeston 19, Milford/Laurens 1
Morris/Edmeston defeated Milford/Laurens 19-1 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action. Morris/Edmeston pitcher Ronnie Hickling threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts. JJ Benjamin, Gavin McEnroe and Preston Graham each drove in an RBI at the plate while Kyle Ough notched a triple and three RBIs.
On the mound for Milford/Laurens, Martin Thorsland, Christian Lawson, and Jacob Burkhart combined for 10 strikeouts.
M/L plays Schenevus on Wednesday.
Deposit-Hancock 15, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
The Eagles went on the road and handed the Bobcats a 15-3 defeat in Midstate Athletic Conference action on Thursday.
Chris Gross was dominant on the mound for Deposit, striking out 16 batters in seven innings.
At the plate, Caden Fortunato had four hits and two RBIs while Nick Locke drove in four runs of his own. Blake Fortunato had three base hits while Caden Fortunato and Tom Reis each drove in two runs.
Connor Davy and Jack Winn combined for nine strikeouts on the mound for Bainbridge-Guilford.
Gilboa-Conesville 27, Hunter-Tannersville 6
Gilboa-Conesville won its Delaware League matchup with Hunter-Tannersville 27-6 on Thursday, with Keith Smith and William Cipolla working together to pitch a no-hitter in a five-inning game.
Gage Gockel had two hits and five RBIs to lead the offense for Gilboa. Sean Willie hit a home run and a double, while Joe Willie and Jacob Strauch each hit doubles.
Greene 13, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
Greene cruised past UV/GMU 13-2 at home on Thursday.
Parker Flanagan had a strong two-way game, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while also striking out eight in six innings on the mound. Dallas Roe, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Trent Marinell, Owen Hill, and Wyatt Mead combined for eight strikeouts for UV/GMU.
Greene will travel to face Walton on Friday.
Jefferson/Stamford 15, Roxbury 8
Jefferson/Stamford earned a 15-8 victory over Roxbury on Thursday.
Jacob Staroba went 2-for-5 at bat, hitting a home run and driving in three RBIs. Brandon Key notched a triple, with teammate Damien Merwin going 2-for-4, with three RBIs and a double for J/S.
For Roxbury, Taran Davis went 2-for-4, hitting a double and two RBIs, Isiah Figeroa went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, and Bryton Bower went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Roxbury and Jefferson/Stamford will play for a second time on Monday.
Charlotte Valley 21, Margaretville 2
M … 200 0XX X — 2 0 6
CV … 894 XXX X — 21 10 2
M: Davis (L), Balcom and Hill
CV: Michael Camarata (W) and Trevor Waid
HR: Dylan Waid (CV)
2B: Michael Camarata (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV), Dylan Waid (CV)
South Kortright 14, Schenevus 0
S … 000 00X X — 0 1 4
SK … 515 30X X — 14 16 0
S: Cody Keator (L), Logan Haner (3) and Tim Green, Tim Green and Ethan Regg
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), Adam Champlin (5) and Darren Dengler
3B: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Jordan Regg (S), Chase Rockefeller (SK)
Windsor 4, Oneonta 1
W … 100 020 1 — 4 4 1
OHS … 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
W: Jim Lindsley (W), Tim Kristof (7), and Brian Decker
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (L), Nolan Stark (7), and Lou Bonnici
2B: Ryan Kennedy (W), Jim Lindsley (W), Seamus Catella (OHS)
Morris/Edmeston 19, Milford/Laurens 1
ME … 532 54X X — 19 13 0
ML … 000 01X X — 1 3 5
ME: Ronnie Hickling (W)
ML: Martin Thorsland (L), Lawson (3), Burkhart (5)
3B: Kyle Ough (M/E)
2B: Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
Deposit-Hancock 15, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
D-H … 103 044 3 — 15 18 0
B-G … 00 102 0 — 3 6 2
D-H: Chris Gross (W)
B-G: Connor Davy (L), Jack Winn (6)
Gilboa-Conesville 27, Hunter-Tannersville 6
G-C … 836 65X X — 27 17 7
H-T … 222 00X X — 6 0 6
G-C: Keith Smith (W), William Cipolla (3), and Damien Merwin
H-T: J. Li (L), J. Rigg (3), J. McCarrie (4), and T. Hartman
HR: Sean Willie (G-C)
2B: Sean Willie (G-C), Joe Willie (G-C), Jacob Strauch (G-C)
Greene 13, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
UV/GMU … 100 001 0 — 2 3 5
Greene … 424 111 X — 13 12 2
UV/GMU: Trent Marinelli (L), Owen Hill (4), Wyatt Mead (6), and Kaden Butts
Greene: Parker Flanagan (W), Hogan Rudolph (7), and Tyler Brown and Anthony Sergi
Jefferson/Stamford 15, Roxbury 8
J/S … 002 535 0 — 15 10 3
R … 301 220 0 — 8 9 4
JS: Damien Merwin, Lucas Pochily (W, 4), Jacob Staroba (7) and John Leas
R: Taran Davis (L), George Proctor (4), Brett Morrison (7) and Isiah Figeroa
HR: Jacob Staroba (J/S)
3B: Brandon Key (J/S)
2B: Taran Davis (Rox), Isiah Figeroa (Rox), Bryton Bower (Rox), Damien Merwin (J/S)
SOFTBALL
Roxbury 25, Stamford/Jefferson 0
The Lady Rockets rolled to a 25-0 victory over Stamford/Jefferson on the road Thursday.
Bryanna Meehan struck out nine in five innings of work to earn the shutout for Roxbury. She also had a triple at the plate. Lacey German, meanwhile, went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Emily Clark had a 2-for-3 performance for S/J.
Stamford/Jefferson (2-4) will host Margaretville on Monday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 34, South Kortright 10
Windham-Ashland-Jewett won a high-scoring affair 34-10 over South Kortright on Thursday.
Ashtyn Hansen had a home run and two singles to lead WAJ’s offense. Elsewhere, Amanda Nilsen had three hits including a double while Hannah Mattice had a double and a single.
Mattice and Megan Carroll combined to strike out five batters for WAJ.
Roxbury 25, Stamford/Jefferson 0
R … (12)65 12X X — 25 9 2
S/J … 000 00X X — 0 4 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
S/J: Georgia Lynch (L), Chloe Mead (3), and Alayna Stannard
3B: Bryanna Meehan (Rox)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 34, South Kortright 10
WAJ … (13)55 38X X — 34 15 2
SK … 640 00X X — 10 2 10
WAJ: Hannah Mattice (W), Megan Carroll, and Hannah Tuttle
SK: Shelby Macaluso (L), Caila Thomas, Lauren Dengler, and AIlee McCracken and Hannah Collins
HR: Ashtyn Hansen (WAJ)
2B: Amanda Nilsen (WAJ), Hannah Mattice (WAJ)
