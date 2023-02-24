The Charlotte Valley boys basketball team jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter on Friday and never looked back, defeating Laurens/Milford 58-41 in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
Jamison Quigley was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 18 points while Trevor Waid and Cooper Wright each netted 15 points in the win.
“The boys came ready to play,” Charlotte Valley coach Mike Ballard said. “Laurens/Milford is a very well-coached, tough team. Our boys executed the game plan as well as they possibly could. I’m very proud of them.”
Leading the scoring for Laurens/Milford were Carter Stevens with 11 points, Christian Lawson with nine, and Braden Murphy with eight.
Charlotte Valley will face South Kortright in the semifinal round on Tuesday at SUNY Delhi.
Tioga 50, Delhi 37
Top-seeded Delhi was upset by Tioga 50-37 in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class C tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs took an early lead in the first quarter but were outscored 24-10 in the second and were never able to recover.
Luke Schnabel was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 10 points, while Chuck Haight added seven. Gavin Fisher led Tioga with 19 points in the win.
Chenango Valley 47, Oneonta 42
The Oneonta boys saw their season come to an end on Friday with a 47-42 loss to Chenango Valley in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets kept things close throughout but were never able to climb all the way back.
Britten Zeh was the leading scorer for OHS with 11 points while Owen Burnsworth and Brady Carr followed up with 10 and nine points, respectively.
Charlotte Valley 58, Laurens/Milford 41
CV … 17 16 13 12 — 58
L/M … 6 15 10 10 — 41
CV: Trevor Waid 6 2-2 15, Ezra Ontl 2 2-3 8, Cooper Wright 7 1-2 15, Jamison Quigley 6 3-5 18, Luke Montgomery 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 10-14 58
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 1-2 11, Christian Lawson 3 1-1 9, Cyller Cimko 1 2-2 5, Nick DeBoer 0 1-2 1, Mike Virtell 1 4-8 6, Braden Murphy 3 0-0 8, Logan Conklin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 10-17 41
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Quigley 3, Ontl 2, Waid); L/M 7 (Murphy 2, Cimko, Lawson 2, Stevens 2)
Tioga 50, Delhi 37
T … 13 10 5 9 — 50
DA … 9 24 12 5 — 37
T: Jackson Bombard 0 0-0 0, Shea Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ethan Perry 1 1-2 3, Ben Leary 0 0-0 0, Evan Sickler 5 3-4 14, Gavin Fisher 7 5-7 19, Valentino Rossi 3 5-7 11, Karson Sindoni 1 1-6 3, Brady Landmesser 0 0-0 0, Ethan Lanmesser 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-26 50
DA: Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Chuck Haight 3 0-0 7, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 5, Logan Nealis 3 0-0 6, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 4 1-4 10, Sam Davis 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 1 1-2 3, Andrew Liddle 1 0-0 2, Rocco Schnabel 1 0-0 2, Luke Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-6 37
Three-point baskets: T 1 (Sickler); DA 3 (L. Schnabel, Finch, Haight)
Chenango Valley 47, Oneonta 42
CV … 11 11 13 12 — 47
OHS … 9 9 12 12 — 42
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 1 0-0 2, Owen Burnsworth 4 0-0 10, Britten Zeh 3 2-2 11, Dakoda Buzzy 1 1-2 4, Makya Morrison 3 0-0 6, Brady Carr 4 0-1 9, Finlay Oliver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-5 42
CV: Jordan Benowski 4 0-1 12, Nate Edwards 2 0-0 4, Michael Doyle 2 0-1 4, Jimmy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Jeter King 4 0-0 8, Warren Walters 5 0-0 13, Chase Hanyon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 0-2 47
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Burnsworth 2, Zeh 3, Buzzy, Carr); CV 7 (Benowski 4, Walters 3)
Elmira-Notre Dame 52, Walton 37 (Thursday)
The Walton girls fell to Elmira-Notre Dame 52-37 in Thursday’s Section IV Class C First Round matchup.
Jacqlyn Gransbury notched a double-double for the Warriors with 16 points and 10 rebounds while also adding six assists. Eve Foster, meanwhile, scored eight points, Grace Walley pulled down nine rebounds, and MaKara MacGibbon had five points and six rebounds.
Walton finishes the season with a record of 12-9.
Elmira-Notre Dame 52, Walton 37 (Thursday)
E-ND … 8 12 22 16 — 52
Walt … 5 10 11 16 — 37
E-ND: Kate Welliver 0 0-0 0, Maddy Fargo 0 0-0 0, Ava Mustico 5 5-6 13, Shannon Maloney 5 4-8 14, Allie O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Ella Chrione 0 0-0 0, Mallory Sheehan 9 2-2 17, Payton Sutryk 0 0-0 0, L. Brigelom 3 2-8 8. Totals: 22 13-24 52
W: Eve Foster 4 1-1 8, Havyn Merwin 1 1-2 3, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 0-0 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury 8 2-4 16, A. Conklin 0 0-0 0, Abigail Wright 0 0-0 0, MaKara MacGibbon 3 0-0 5, Grace Walley 1 1-4 3, Kennedy Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-11 37
Three-point baskets: E-ND 5 (Mustico 2, Sheehan 3); W 4 (Foster, Gransbury 2, MacGibbon)
