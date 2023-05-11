Charlotte Valley won the Delaware League Softball Championship by defeating Roxbury 12-3 Thursday at Neahwa Park in Oneonta.
After giving up a run in the top of the first, the Wildcats responded with seven unanswered runs of their own in the next three innings to pull away.
Lila Waid went 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Charlotte Valley attack. Elsewhere, Jessica Zuill had two hits and three runs, Brinlee Wright went 3-for-4 and Laila Wheeler had two hits and two runs.
In the circle, Wright finished with eight strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Roxbury’s Mikayla Wright struck out four batters while Kimora Brown had an RBI.
Charlotte Valley will host Unatego Monday.
Oneonta 15, Seton Catholic 3
The Oneonta softball team defeated Seton Catholic at home Thursday.
Abbie Platt went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Lily Milgo doubled twice in the win.
Izzy Giacomelli and Natalie VanZandt each tallied three hits, while Madie Dening, Maleah Brockington and Ella Harper all tallied two hits for the Yellowjackets.
Oneonta will play Berne-Knox-Westerlo at Cobleskill-Richmondville Saturday.
Sidney 10, Unatego 4
Sidney defeated Unatego 10-4 Thursday at home in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs
Ava Cirigliano hit a home run while striking out 12 over seven innings in the circle for Sidney. Sam Constable went 2-for-3 with a triple in the win.
Bailey McCoy struck out seven over six innings while Jess Partridge went 1-for-4 with two runs scored for Unatego.
Unatego will visit Charlotte Valley Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Franklin 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs defeated Franklin 18-1 Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Lexi Dygert went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Mia Dubben struck out four over five innings for CV-S/SS.
Maddie Hyzer went 1-for-3 and scored the lone run for Franklin.
CV-S/SS will host Middleburgh Monday.
Walton 7, Harpursville 5
Walton held off Harpursville in a 7-5 win Thursday at home.
Ava Coons struck out 11 over seven innings, while Havyn Merwin went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Walton.
Madison Nesbit went 1-for-3 with a triple for Harpursville.
Harpursville will host Chenango Forks Friday.
Charlotte Valley 12, Roxbury 3
Roxbury 100 200 0 — 3 3 6
Charlotte Val. 133 140 X — 12 12 5
R: M. Wright (L) and A. DeMaio
CV: Brinlee Wright (W) and Abby Vroman
Oneonta 15, Seton Catholic 3
Seton 300 00 — 3 3 3
Oneonta 015 27 — 15 19 1
SCC: Nazarenus (L), and Witteman
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Maleah Brockington
3B: Abbie Platt (OHS)
2B: Lily Milgo 2 (OHS)
Sidney 10, Unatego 4
Unatego 200 000 2 — 4 4 3
Sidney 114 202 X — 10 9 6
U: Bailey McCoy (L), and Sarah Ostrander
S: Ava Cirigliano (W), and Sam Constable
HR: Ava Cirigliano (S)
3B: Sam Constable (S)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Franklin 1
Franklin 001 00X X — 1 2 2
CV-S/SS 270 09X X — 18 7 2
F: n/a
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
Walton 7, Harpursville 5
Harpursville 000 130 1 — 5 8 3
Walton 202 102 X — 7 3 6
H: Franklin (L), and Konidis
W: Ava Coons (W), and Havyn Merwin
3B: Nesbit (H)
Section IV tourney
The Oneonta tennis team was in action at the Section IV Tournament at Camp Starlight in Hancock Thursday.
The doubles team of Tyler and Jayden Zakala won two matches to advance to Friday’s action in Greene. The Zakalas defeated Emily Morris and Chloe Van Der Sommen from Sidney and then Ryan and Tristan McVitty from Margaretville.
Dylan Shaughnessy won two singles matches before falling to Sidney’s Danny Morris. Ryan VanValkenburg won his first match but fell in his second.
The OHS doubles team of Isaac Wooden and Bella Holleran dropped their only match of the day.
Singles: Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. John Caamano (Marg) 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Jamison Cook (SV) 6-3, 6-3; Danny Morris (Sid) def. Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) 6-1, 6-2; Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Madison Schloss (D-H) 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Spottek (SV) def. Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Christian Bravo/Conner Hill (Marg) def. Isaac Wooden/Bella Holleran (OHS) 6-3, 6-4; Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Emily Morris and Chloe Van Der Sommen (Sid) 6-0, 6-2; Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Ryan McVitty and Tristan McVitty (Marg) 2-6, 7-6, 7-5
Cooperstown 182, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 249
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 182-249 in Thursday’s match at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a two-over-par round of 37. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Brayden Sentz (44), Charlie Lambert (50) and Ben Lewis (51).
Cooperstown will be at Mountain Top Golf Course Monday taking on Sherburne-Earlville.
Cooperstown 182, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 249 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Par 35, Front 9
Cooperstown: Max Jones 37, Brayden Sentz 44, Charlie Lambert 50, Ben Lewis 51
ODY/RS: Cameron Burger 61, Landon Broat 61, Pierson Hand 62, Mason Young 65
