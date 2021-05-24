Charlotte Valley 17, Margaretville 0
Charlotte Valley's Michael Camarata tossed a no-hitter on Monday as the Wildcats blanked Margaretville 17-0 in a Delaware League baseball game.
Camarata finished the day with 15 strikeouts, 11 of which came against the final 12 batters. The only blemishes on his day were a walk and a hit by pitch.
Charlotte Valley got more than enough offense to support its pitcher. Nathan Amadon went 5-for-6 with a double and four runs scored, while Warren Quigley went 3-for-4 and four runs scored. Jamison Quigley, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs.
Charlotte Valley will face South Kortright on Thursday.
Jefferson 18, Downsville 0
Evan Staroba tossed a six-inning no-hitter for Jefferson as the J-Hawks defeated Downsville 18-0 in a Monday Delaware League game.
Staroba finished the game with 14 strikeouts in just six innings, while also driving in three runs at the plate. His teammate Lucas Pochily went 4-for-5 while Kurt McMahon notched a double.
The win improved Jefferson's record to 2-1 this season.
Schenevus 9, Morris 7
Trailing 7-5 entering the seventh inning, Schenevus rallied to score four runs in the frame and secure a 9-7 come-from-behind victory over Morris in Monday's Tri-Valley League game.
Mehki Regg went 2-for-4 with a triple while also striking out eight batters in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. Elsewhere, Owen Schneider went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs for the Dragons.
Asa Dugan went 1-for-3 and struck out seven in six innings for Morris.
Morris (3-4) will face Charlotte Valley on Wednesday.
Deposit-Hancock 20, Bainbridge-Guilford 6
The Eagles scored 10 runs in the second inning and seven in the third en route to a 20-6 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford in Midstate Athletic Conference action on Monday.
Wyatt Jacobs paced the Deposit-Hancock offense going 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs and two runs scored. The big blow came on a grand slam in the second inning. Other contributors for the Eagles included Caleb Walker (3-for-3, 2 RBIs, two runs), Tom Kravetsky (3-for-3, 3 RBIs, two runs), and Donny Layman (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, two runs).
On the mound, Nick Locke and Mike Makowski were able to scatter five hits over five innings in the winning effort.
Bainbridge-Guilford's Nick Williams went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Deposit-Hancock (8-0) will face Harpursville on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 28, Adirondack 6
The Hawkeyes improved to 10-1 on the season with a big 28-6 win over Adirondack on Monday.
Chris Ubner led the offensive attack with a home run, a double, and 5 RBIs. Alex Hascup and Alex Hage also drove in five runs each, while Hascup and Treston Emerick both had three-hit games.
Kendall Haney earned the win on the mound for Cooperstown.
Gilboa 13, Roxbury 8
Gilboa prevailed over Roxbury thanks to a balanced offensive effort.
Gilboa's David Mattson went 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs and three runs, contributing a significant boost to the Wildcats' comeback. Sean and Joe Willie combined for 6 RBIs, also for Gilboa.
Roxbury's Isaiah Figueroa finished with three hits and 3 RBIs, while Ian Walker recorded a triple. Gilboa travels to South Kortright on Tuesday.
Greene 17, Walton 0
Greene notched a decisive win over Walton on Monday thanks to strong contributions from up and down the lineup.
Liam Flanigan, Trent Rapp, Colby Finch, and Anthony Thatcher all went 3-for-5 at the plate, accounting for 12 of the 19 hits for Greene.
“Walton's pitchers did their job, they walked no one,” Greene coach Ron Rapp said. “We just hit the ball really well today.”
Greene travels to play Chenango Forks this Wednesday.
Unatego 13, Delhi 0
Unatego shut out Delhi on Monday thanks in large part to a seven-run fourth inning.
Unatego pitcher Brandon Johnson struck out 15 opposing batters and allowed only one hit. Shea Barber and Ryan Marshall earned doubles for Unatego while Barber, Marshall, Matt Serrao, and Jerome Stanton all notched triples.
Garrett Fitch was the lone hitter for Delhi, notching a double.
Oneonta 8, Chenango Forks 3 (Saturday)
After falling to Chenango Forks on Friday, the Yellowjackets rebounded to take the second game of the home-and-home set with an 8-3 road win on Saturday.
Carter Neer led the OHS offense with two hits and 3 RBIs, including what turned out to be the go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the fourth inning.
On the mound, Jordan Goble and Aidan Gelbsman scattered eight Forks hits across their combined seven frames with Goble earning the 'W'.
Oneonta will be on the road against Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 8, Mohonasen 2 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes improved to 9-1 on the season with an 8-2 win over Mohonasen on Saturday.
Chris Ubner was the winning pitcher, finishing with 11 strikeouts on the mound. Ubner also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Alex Poulson also finished with two hits.
Schenevus 12, Milford 2 (Saturday)
Schenevus used a six-run fifth inning to close out the Wildcats in Saturday's Tri-Valley League game.
Jordan Regg got the win on the mound for the Dragons, striking out six in five innings of work. Regg also drove in three runs at the plate. Owen Schneider also had a big day for Schenevus, going 4-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Milford's Martin Thorsland had six strikeouts in just two innings in the losing effort.
Charlotte Valley 17, Margaretville 0
CV … 452 302 1 – 17 14 0
M … 000 000 0 – 0 0 9
CV: Michael Camarata (W), and Warren Quigley
M: Damian Brewer (L), Ryan Sanford, Christian Davis, Mike Gavette, Lenny Cordero, Cody Wayman, Connor Joedicke, and Ivan Herrera
3B: Jamison Quigley (CV)
2B: Nathan Amadon (CV)
Jefferson 18, Downsville 0
D … 000 000 X – 0 0 4
J … 407 70X X – 18 10 0
D: Ryder (L), Cicio, Irwin
J: Evan Staroba (W)
2B: Kurt McMahon (J)
Schenevus 9, Morris 7
S … 202 010 4 – 9 9 5
M … 050 020 0 – 7 3 2
S: Zach Burton, M. Regg (W), O. Schneider, and Ethan LaPre
M: Asa Dugan, Ethan Franklin (L), Jon Child, and Matt Burtis
3B: M. Regg (S)
2B: D. Bruncyl (S)
Deposit-Hancock 20, Bainbridge-Guilford 6
BG … 201 12X X – 6 5 5
DH 3(10)7 0XX X – 20 16 6
BG: Pruskowski (L), Owen Drown, and Ethan Beames
DH: Nick Locke (W), Mike Makowski, and Bob Lewis
HR: Wyatt Jacobs (DH)
2B: Caden Fortunato (DH), Caleb Walker (DH), Tom Kravetsky (DH), Ethan Beames (BG)
Cooperstown 28, Adirondack 6
ADK … 330 00X X – 6 6 3
COOP … 633 79X X 0 – 28 18 3
ADK: Strobel (L), and Sanford
COOP: Kendall Haney (W), and Alex Hascup
HR: Chris Ubner (C)
3B: Treston Emerick (C)
2B: Kendall Haney (C), Chris Ubner (C), Alex Hascup (C), Alex Poulson (C), Alex Hage (C), P.J. Kimberly (C), Martin (A), Sanford (A)
Gilboa 13, Roxbury 8
R … 015 000 2 – 8 12 3
G … 201 442 X – 13 12 3
R: Robert Peter (L)
G: Reese Chase (W), David Lane
3B: Ian Walker (R)
2B: Isaiah Figueroa (R), Reese Chase (G), Joe Willie 2 (G)
Greene 17, Walton 0
W … 000 000 0 – 0 1 8
G … 523 412 X – 17 19 1
W: B. Barlow (L), M. Little, C. Merwin
G: Parker Flanigan (W), Liam Flanigan
2B: Trenton Rapp 2 (G), Colby Finch (G), Anthony Thatcher (G), Liam Flanigan (G), Josh Titus (G)
Unatego 13, Delhi 0
U … 101 703 1 – 13 10 0
D … 000 000 0 – 0 1 7
U: Brandon Johnson (W), Shea Barber
D: Kyle Pagillo (L), Garrett Fitch, Logan Nealis
3B: Shea Barber (U), Ryan Marshall (U), Matt Serrano (U), Jerome Stanton (U)
2B: Garrett Fitch (D), Shea Barber (U), Ryan Marshall (U)
Oneonta 8, Chenango Forks 3
OHS … 000 421 1 – 8 6 1
CF … 000 030 0 – 3 8 3
OHS: Jordan Goble (W), Aidan Gelbsman
CF: Jake Brown (L)
Cooperstown 8, Mohonasen 2
MOHO … 001 010 0 – 2 5 3
COOP … 310 013 X – 8 7 0
MOHO: Wright (L), and Hernandez, Fasaline
COOP: Chris Ubner (W), Ford, Kukenberger, and Hascup, Toulson
HR: Canavalley (M)
Schenevus 12, Milford 2
S … 240 06X X – 12 8 1
M … 002 00X X – 2 3 2
S: Jordan Regg (W)
M: Martin Thorsland (L), Sherwood
3B: Regg (S), Owen Schneider (S)
2B: Bostwick (S), Owen Schneider (S), Brundge (S)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.