Ava Cirigliano’s big day at the plate helped the Sidney softball team defeat Walton 16-5 at home Tuesday.
Cirigliano went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, a double and six RBI to lead Sidney in the win. She also recorded 11 strikeouts in the circle while allowing just one hit.
Chloie Taylor also had a strong outing for Sidney, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and RBI and three runs scored. Sam Constable had two hits and two RBI while Bella West had a home run and two RBI.
Ava Coons and Havyn Merwin each had a hit and a run for Walton.
Sidney will visit UV/G-MU Thursday while Walton will be at Afton Wednesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 6, Unatego 2
Bainbridge-Guilford went on the road Tuesday and defeated Unatego 6-2 in a Midstate Athletic Conference showdown.
Celeste Baldwin earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bobcats while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. Ally Catasso, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Jess Partridge, Bailey McCoy, Cailyn Wood and Chelsi VanDeusen each had a hit for Unatego with Partridge notching an RBI as well.
Each team’s next game will be against Deposit-Hancock: B-G will be at home Thursday while Unatego will host on Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 11, Worcester 3 (Monday)
Morris/Edmeston defeated Worcester 11-3 in five innings in Monday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Maeve Robinson, Hannah Wist and Chelsey Clegg each had two hits in the win while Haylie Lund drove in three runs and Robinson and Kenna Buriello had two RBI apiece. Wist was the winning pitcher after striking out five and allowing one walk and five hits.
Hailey Shalor drove in a run for the Wolverines.
Afton 5, Delhi/Downsville 1 Afton 6, Delhi/Downsville 5
The Afton baseball team recorded two victories against Delhi/Downsville on Tuesday. The Crimson Knights completed Friday’s suspended game with a 6-5 victory and then followed that up with a 5-1 win in what was a non-league contest.
Justin Reeve nearly went the distance in the second game, striking out 11 batters in six and two thirds innings while allowing just one walk and five hits. At the plate, Ryan Wright went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Isaac Marsiglio had two hits for Delhi/Downsville. He, Skylar Odell and Andrew Liddle combined for eight strikeouts on the mound.
Tuesday began with the two sides completing Friday’s game which had been cut short due to darkness in the top of the seventh inning. Reeve drove in what proved to be the winning run in with a bunt single Friday evening.
Afton will host Walton Wednesday while Delhi/Downsville will be at Harpursville Thursday.
Unatego/Franklin 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
Unatego/Franklin defeated Bainbridge-Guilford Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Braeden Johnson struck out 18 batters over seven innings for U/F while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Austin Wilde went 3-for-3, while Chase Birdsall and Gavin Nordberg each tallied two hits in the win.
Damon Seymour and Connor Davy each doubled for the Bobcats.
U/F will host Deposit-Hancock Wednesday, while B-G will host Whitney point Friday.
South Kortright 17, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 2
South Kortright improved to 9-0 on the season Tuesday with a 17-2 win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville.
Logan Reinshagen picked up the win for the Rams, striking out seven batters and improving to 4-0 as a starter.
At the plate, Adam Champlin went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs and Darren Dengler had two RBI and two runs.
Shane Begley had a triple for Windham while John Garzone notched an RBI.
South Kortright will visit Charlotte Valley Friday and WAJ/H-T will host Jefferson/Stamford the same day.
Westmoreland 2, Cooperstown 0
Cooperstown fell on the road to Westmoreland Tuesday in a 2-0 pitcher’s duel.
Kalen Dempsey was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the Hawkeyes, as his shutout was broken up in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single.
Emerson Toulson finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Cooperstown.
Hunter Kierpiec threw a three-hit shutout for Westmoreland.
Cooperstown will host Clinton Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Oneonta split a track and field dual meet against Norwich Tuesday. The OHS girls won by a score of 79-58 while the boys fell 88-52.
Anya Sloth led the Oneonta girls with victories in the 800 and 3000 meter runs. Others with individual wins included Clare Churchill (1500), Selene Wellman (400), Kaylen Turley (400 hurdles), Claire Seguin (200) and Sasha Sloth (pole vault). The Yellowjackets also won all three relay events.
On the boys side, Beckett Holmes won the 110 hurdles, Finlay Oliver took first in the 800 and Logan Temming won the pole vault. OHS also notched wins in the 1600 and 3200 relays.
Oneonta will be at the Gerry O’Donnell Invitational in Windsor Saturday.
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0
The Cooperstown tennis team swept Waterville 5-0 Tuesday.
Gunter Weldon, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam each won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes.
In doubles, Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won their matches.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham Thursday.
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta tennis team fell to Chenango Forks 6-1 Tuesday.
Ryan VanValkenberg won his ninth consecutive singles match in second singles for the Yellowjackets.
OHS will host Susquehanna Valley Friday.
