Competiello scores 5 goals for Schenevus in 11-0 victory

Angie Competiello scored five goals, including four in the first half, to lead the Schenevus girls to an 11-0 victory over South Kortright in a non-league soccer game on Tuesday.
Competiello scored four of her goals in the first half to help the Dragons build a 6-0 halftime lead. Lily Competiello and Taylor Knapp both finished with two goals, with Shawna Whiteman and Samantha Barrett rounding out the scoring for Schenevus.
Schenevus goalie Kelsey Burton made five stops to earn the shutout.
The Dragons will host Richfield Springs on Wednesday.
Stamford 2, Walton 1
The Indians scored two goals just nine seconds apart to defeat the Warriors in Tuesday’s non-league game.
Emily Clark opened the scoring for Stamford at the 17:50 mark of the first half. Seneca Shafer then found the back of the net at 17:41 to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.
Makara MacGibbon got Walton on the board with 13:24 left in the second half.
Walton will be playing at the Downsville Tournament on Thursday.
Downsville 5, Gilboa 0
Downsville defeated Gilboa in a shutout victory on Tuesday.
For Downsville, Rebecca Grashinski had two goals and an assist. Kerry Young, Breauna Gilmore and Kiahna Rowlands each scored a goal while Ava Gugliemlo and Ashley Reed both had an assist.
Goalie Kristine Davis saved three shots for Downsville, and Ari Sims blocked 10 shots for Gilboa.
BOYS SOCCER
Downsville 5, Gilboa 0
Kaden Cicio scored a pair of goals to lead the Eagles past the Wildcats in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Cicio opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game, then netted his second goal late in the first half. Also finding the back of the net for Downsville were Ashton Townsend, Tristan Reed, and Skyler Odell. Reed and Nolan Barnhart added assists.
In goal, Downsville’s Nate Burnham made six saves in the shutout victory. Joe Willie made eight stops for Gilboa.
