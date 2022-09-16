The high-powered offense of the Schenevus girls soccer team was on display Friday as the Dragons went on the road and blanked Franklin 8-0.
Angie and Lily Competiello each recorded a hat trick for Schenevus, with both players adding an assist apiece as well. Taylor Knapp also had a big game, registering two goals and two assists. Samantha Barrett provided two assists while Samantha Osborne had a helper of her own.
In goal, Leah Brundege made six saves to earn the shutout for Schenevus. Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer made 10 stops while Macey Beers had two. Schenevus received strong defensive play on the back end from Cassidy Howard.
Schenevus will visit Morris/Edmeston on Tuesday while Franklin will face Roxbury on Saturday in the final of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Unatego 5, Sidney 0
The Lady Spartans cruised to a 5-0 win over Midstate Athletic Conference rival Sidney on Friday.
Bailey McCoy led the Unatego offense with three goals and an assist while Elizabeth Craft netted two goals of her own. Ruby Stevenson and Kylie Mussaw each provided an assist.
In net, Chelsi VanDeusen made four saves to pick up the shutout. Paige Duchnowski finished with 13 stops for Sidney.
Unatego visits Unadilla Valley on Monday while Sidney will visit Greene on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Sharon Springs 0
The Patriots earned a 6-0 win on Friday in their contest against Sharon Springs
CV-S started strong with a four-goal first half, as Ari Bosc led the scoring with two goals and one assist. Morgan Huff added one goal and two assists, while Joleen Lusk, Kailey Barnes, and Adrianna Tripple each had one goal and Kyra Druse had one assist.
Daphnee West was in net for Cherry Valley-Springfield and made six saves while Ava Jump had 16 saves for Sharon Springs.
Milford 2, Walton/Downsville 1
The Milford girls beat the Walton/Downsville 2-1 on Friday in a non-league contest.
Scoring for Milford were Lexi Sutphin with a goal and an assist and Delaney Maison who had one goal.
Walton/Downsville’s lone goal was scored by McKenzie Brown
Milford (2-1 overall, 1-1 league) is playing Norwich on Saturday. Walton/Downsville, meanwhile, will visit South Kortright on Tuesday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 6, Charlotte Valley 2 (Thursday)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett earned a 6-2 victory against the Wildcats in a Delaware League game on Thursday.
Amanda Nilsen had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way for Windham. Also scoring for WAJ was Catherine Coe with two goals and Selina Li with one goal.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Peyton Wikoff and Natalie Amadon each with one goal and Brinlee Wright and Haily Veira, who each had one assist.
Charlotte Valley’s Cadence Santiago and Windham’s Ashtyn Hansen each had 10 saves in net.
Schenevus 8, Franklin 0
S … 3-5-8
F … 0-0-0
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 3-1, Lily Competiello 3-1, Taylor Knapp 2-2, Samantha Osborne 0-1, Samantha Barrett 0-2
Franklin: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 24-8, F 7-2
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 6, Maddie Hyzer (F) 10, Macey Beers (F) 2
Unatego 5, Sidney 0
U … 3-2-5
S … 0-0-0
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 3-1, Elizabeth Craft 2-0, Ruby Stevenson 0-1, Kylie Mussaw 0-1
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 22-15, S 5-2
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 4, Paige Duchnowski (S) 13
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Sharon Springs 0
CV-S … 4-2-6
SS … 0-0-0
CV-S: Ari Bosc 2-1, Morgan Huff 1-2, Joleen Lusk 1-0, Kailey Barnes 1-0, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Kyra Druse 0-1
SS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 16-5; SS 4-0
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 6; Ava Jump (SS) 16
Milford 2, Walton/Downsville 1
Milford … 0-2-2
W/D … 0-1-1
Milford: Lexi Sutphin 1-1, Delaney Maison 1-0
W/D: McKenzie Brown 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Milford 21-3; W/D 4-1
Goalies: n/a
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 6, Charlotte Valley 2 (Thursday)
WAJ … 3-3-6
CV … 1-1-2
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 3-1; Catherine Coe 2-0; Selina Li 1-0
CV: Peyton Wikoff 1-0; Natalie Amadon 1-0; Brinlee Wright 0-1; Haily Veira 0-1
Shots-Corner kicks: 17-7 WAJ; 18-4 CV
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (WAJ) 10; Ashtyn Hansen (CV) 10
