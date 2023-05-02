Cooperstown Central School announced its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Tuesday. The class includes four athletes, one coach/teacher and three individual teams.
Making up the class of 2023 are Josh Edmonds, Phil Pohl, Alec Silvera, Jen Wehner, Connie Herzig, the 2005 boys cross country team, the 2007-08 girls basketball team and the 2008-09 volleyball team.
Edmonds (‘06) was the top runner on the 2005 state champion cross country team, finishing second in the 3200 meter race at the State Championships.
Pohl (‘08) was a two-time Daily Star Baseball Player of the Year. He was named the Class C Player of the Year in 2007 in leading the Hawkeyes to a Section III title. He went on to play collegiately at Clemson University.
Silvera (‘11) won state titles in 2010 and 2011 for the 110 hurdles, setting Section III Class C and school records in the process. He was also the Daily Star’s Football Player of the Year in 2009.
Wehner (‘08) was a star on the 2007-08 girls basketball team while also playing soccer. She went on to play both sports at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Herzig taught physical education at Cooperstown for 27 years and coached track and field for 26 years.
The 2005 boys cross country team won a state title and a Section III title in Class D.
The 2007-08 girls basketball team went 25-1, won the first regional title in program history and made it all the way to the Class C Semifinals.
The 2008-09 volleyball team won the first regional title in program history, finishing the regular season 11-5 and winning four straight sectional matches.
The Class of 2023 will be inducted Saturday, Sept. 30 as part of Homecoming Weekend. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., in Sterling Auditorium, followed by the homecoming football game at Lambert Field at 7 p.m. The inductees will also be honored at halftime of the game.
