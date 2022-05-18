After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Cooperstown baseball team rallied to defeat Sauquoit Valley 6-3 on the road Wednesday.
Kalen Dempsey pitched five and a third innings to earn the win for the Hawkeyes with Treston Emerick getting the final five outs out of the bullpen.
Cooperstown is now 10-5 overall and 9-2 in league play and will host Westmoreland on Thursday.
Cooperstown 6, Sauquoit Valley 3
C … 000 202 2 — 6 3 2
SV … 300 000 0 — 3 7 0
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Treston Emerick (6), and Emerson Toulson, Ethan Kukenberger (6)
SV: Miller (L), Palmer (2), and Farrel
2B: Miller 2 (SV)
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown 4, Sauquoit Valley 1
Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 4-1 on the road Wednesday thanks to a balanced offense and a strong pitching performance from Marley Lippitt.
Lippitt allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out six in the victory.
At the plate, Sophia Hotaling had three base hits while Katie Crippen smacked two doubles. Grace Sperry had two singles while Jeanna Geertgens added a double.
Cooperstown will be at home against Westmoreland on Thursday.
TENNIS
The Cooperstown tennis team competed in the Section III Class C-2 Championship on Wednesday in Utica.
The Hawkeyes notched victories in both first and second doubles. Aidan and Liam Spencer were the first doubles champions after winning their sole match of the day 6-1, 6-1. In second doubles, Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe won their semifinal match 6-2, 6-3 and proceeded to win the finals by a score of 7-5, 6-2.
Elsewhere for the Hawkeyes, Natalie Hanson finished second overall in third singles, while Justin Wolfe placed fourth in second singles.
GOLF
Sherburne-Earlville 209, Cooperstown 232, Mount Markham 257
The Cooperstown golf team hosted Sherburne-Earlville and Mount Markham in a three-way match on Wednesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course. The Hawkeyes placed second with a total score of 232.
Max Jones was the low shooter for Cooperstown with a round of 46. Charlie Lambert (58), Maddy Hayes (59), and Ellie Dykstra (69) rounded out the score sheet.
Andrew Fern had the low round of the day for Sherburne-Earlville with a 40.
Sherburne-Earlville 209, Cooperstown 232, Mount Markham 257
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Front 9, Par 35
Sherburne-Earlville: Andrew Fern 40, Jake Baker 54, Balin Olsen 56, Garret Winton 59
Cooperstown: Max Jones 46, Charlie Lambert 58, Maddy Hayes 59, Ellie Dykstra 69
Mount Markham: Keegan Harter 59, Jack Reed 62, Nick Sanzo 66, Caroline Entwhistle 70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.