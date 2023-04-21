A slew of extra-base hits helped the Cooperstown softball team blank Waterville 30-0 Friday.
Katie Crippen hit two home runs and a double for the Hawkeyes, while Jeana Geertgens hit a home run, a triple and a double in the win.
Savannah Kirkby tripled for Cooperstown, while Danielle Seamon and Bella Reich each doubled.
Emmy Lippett pitched a shutout while striking out five in the win, and hit a triple and a double at the plate.
Cooperstown will face Notre Dame-Utica Saturday.
Chenango Forks 2, Oneonta 0
The Oneonta softball team fell to Chenango Forks 2-0 Friday.
Madie Dening struck out five over seven innings, while going 2-for-3 at the plate for the Yellowjackets. Abbie Platt was 1-for-3 with a double in the loss.
Oneonta will visit Unatego Saturday.
Bainbridge-Guildford 26, Harpursville 11
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Harpursville 26-11 Friday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Celeste Baldwin hit a home run and a triple for B-G, while Danica Park went 6-for-6 with two doubles in the win.
Alessandra Cafasso, Jordyn Parsons and Madisyn Peck each tripled for the Bobcats.
Kaiden Franklyn hit a double for Harpursville.
Cooperstown 30, Waterville 0
C … 2(10)(16) 25X X — 30 25 2
W … 000 00X X — 0 2 6
C: Emmy Lippitt (W), and Katie Crippen
W: not available
HR: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Jeana Geertgens (Coop)
3B: Jeana Geertgens (Coop), Savannah Kirkby (Coop), Emmy Lippett (Coop)
2B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Danielle Seamon (Coop), Bella Reich (Coop), Emmy Lippett (Coop)
Chenango Forks 2, Oneonta 0
OHS … 0 5 0
CF … 2 6 0
CF: W. Walker (W), and A. Scott
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington
2B: Abbie Platt
Bainbridge-Guildford 26, Harpursville 11
B-G … 825 106 4 — 26 21 0
H … 221 041 1 — 11 15 5
B-G: Gabriella Cuozzo (W), Celeste Baldwin (5), and Danica Park
H: Lily Bagg (L), Kaiden Franklyn, Jaelin Brown, Elizabeth Ives, and Sophie Konidis
HR: Celeste Baldwin (B-G)
3B: Alessandra Cafasso (B-G), Celeste Baldwin (B-G), Jordyn Parsons (B-G), Madisyn Peck (B-G)
2B: Kaiden Franklyn (H), Danica Park 2 (B-G)
Chenango Forks 10, Oneonta 9
Oneonta raced out to a 9-1 lead but wasn’t able to hold off Chenango Forks as the Blue Devils won 10-9 in nine innings.
Oneonta scored its nine runs within the first three innings but was held to just one hit over the final six frames. A pair of errors led to both the tying run in the fifth and the winning run in the ninth.
Owen Burnsworth had two hits for Oneonta including a three-run home run while scoring three runs to go with a double as well. Jameson Brown, meanwhile, had a two-run double for the Yellowjackets.
For Chenango Forks, Ty Bender had a triple and Steven Sampsel had a double.
Oneonta will host Cobleskill-Richmondville Saturday at 11 a.m.
Schenevus 14, Worcester 3
Schenevus defeated Worcester 14-3 in Tri-Valley League action Friday.
Tim Green hit a home run and drove in two runs for Schenevus, while Ryan Spranger had a double and two RBI, in the win, and Trevor Schneider and Ethan Reed each doubled. Owen Bryant went 3-for-3 with three RBI in the win.
Mehki Regg was the starting pitcher for the Dragons, and hit a triple with two RBI at the plate.
Tyler Haley tallied two hits for Worcester.
Schenevus will host Laurens/Milford Monday while Worcester will host Morris/Edmeston the same day.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Richfield Springs 0
Morris/Edmeston blanked Richfield Springs 12-0 Friday in a Tri-Valley League game.
Asa Dugan threw a complete game shutout while striking out 12 for M/E.
At the plate, Preston Graham had two hits including a double, while JJ Benjamin had a double of his own in the win. Dugan and Gavin McEnroe each tallied two hits for M/E.
Morris/Edmeston will visit Worcester Monday while Richfield Springs will host Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs the same day.
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 7
Cooperstown defeated Waterville 12-7 Friday.
Braydon Hascup went 2-for-5 with a double for the Hawkeyes, while Frank Panzarella went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Bryson Whitaker went 2-for-3 in the win.
Cooperstown will visit Mount Markham Saturday.
Chenango Forks 10, Oneonta 9
OHS … 423 000 000 — 9 8 3
CF … 105 210 001 — 10 15 3
OHS: Britten Zeh, Nolan Stark (4, L) and Jameson Brown
CF: Steven Samsel, Ty Bender (5, W) and Chris Boyle
HR: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
3B: Ty Bender (CF)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS), Jameson Brown (OHS), Steven Sampsel (CF)
Schenevus 14, Worcester 3
W … 010 02X X — 3 5 6
S … 332 6XX X — 14 12 2
W: Lucas Roof (L), Joey Geiskopf (4), and Tyler Haley
S: Mehki Regg, Ryan Spranger (4, W), and Tim Green
HR: Tim Green (S)
3B: Mehki Regg (S)
2B: Ryan Spranger (S), Trevor Schneider (S), Ethan Reed (S)
Morris/Edmeston 12, Richfield Springs 0
M/E … 522 30X X — 12 9 1
RS … 000 000 X — 0 2 1
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), and Kyle Ough
RS: Dunkle (L), Dibble (4), and Euangelow
2B: JJ Benjamin (M/E), Preston Graham (M/E)
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 7
C … 015 410 1 — 12 9 3
W … 101 014 0 — 7 5 6
C: Brenin Dempsey (W), Aaron Katz (4), Ethan Kukenberger (6), and Emerson Toulson
W: Persall (L), Decker (3), Patterson (5), and Hardin
2B: Braydon Hascup (Coop)
Oneonta 6, Owego Free Academy 1
The Oneonta tennis team took down Owego Free Academy 6-1 in a match Friday.
Winning in singles play for the Yellowjackets were Dylan Shaughnessy, Ryan VanValkenberg and Isaac Wooden.
Oneonta swept all three doubles matches thanks to the play from the pairings of Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala, Simmone Segal and Steven Mendez, and Reilly Waltz and Ian Fulkerson.
Oneonta will visit Delhi Saturday at noon.
Oneonta 6, Owego Free Academy 1
Singles: Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Eli Marten 6-0, 6-1; Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Ari Lemmon 6-3, 6-2; Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Sam Beyer 6-1, 7-5; Devan Card (OFA) def. Bella Holleran 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
Doubles: Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Vincent Kneller and Roan Duffy 6-4, 6-1; Simmone Segal and Steven Mendez (OHS) def. Aidan Dinkins and DJ Cordine 6-1, 6-3; Reilly Waltz and Ian Fulkerson (OHS) def. Grant Kersten and Anakya LaPine 6-0, 6-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.