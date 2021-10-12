The Cooperstown boys captured the Center State Conference title on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Sauquoit Valley.
Liam Spencer, Colby Diamond and Aidan Spencer each scored a goal for the Hawkeyes, with Wyatt Montana and Luca Gardner-Olesen each providing an assist.
For Sauquoit, Andrew Dischiavo scored with an assist from Joshua LoGalbo.
Goalkeeper Finn Holohan saved two shots for Cooperstown.
The Hawkeyes’ overall record is 13-0 for the season.
South Kortright 7, Roxbury 0
South Kortright defeated Roxbury in shutout fashion in boys soccer on Tuesday, with the Rams getting ahead to an early 3-0 lead at halftime.
For South Kortright, Logan Firment, Ben Andersen, Jayden Sturniolo, Trent Cole, Alex Hillis, Declan McCracken each scored a goal. Jacob Morton had three assists, Eion Byrne, and Troy Dianich each provided one assist.
George Proctor saved 15 shots for Roxbury, and Chris Champlin blocked three for South Kortright.
South Kortright will play Margaretville on Saturday.
Afton/Harpursville 2, Sidney 1
Afton/Harpursville overcame an early deficit to defeat Sidney 2-1 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Bobby Mercelliott scored twice in a six-minute span in the second half to lead A/H to victory. Ryan Dawson contributed an assist.
Danny Morris opened the scoring for Sidney in the first half off an assist by Connor Bacon.
Afton/Harpursville goalie Carter Burns made nine stops, while Andrew Vinal made six saves for Sidney.
Cincinnatus 12, Margaretville 1
Margaretville lost its matchup to Cincinnatus 12-1 on Tuesday.
Leading the scoring for Cincinnatus was Cason Stafford with five goals and two assists, and Scott Schuyler with four goals and three assists.
Other contributing teammates included Jordan Larrabec with a goal and two assists, Caleb Baker with a goal, and Dominick Lenders, Camden Stafford, John Schuyler, Koda Temple, and Chris Loomis all providing an assist.
For Margaretville, Cody Balcom scored with an assist from Darwin Espino.
Goalkeeper Cody Wayman saved seven shots for Margaretville.
Margaretville will play South Kortright on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1, Norwich 1
UV/GMU and Norwich fought to a 1-1 tie in Tuesday’s contest.
Trason Murray scored for UV/GMU on an assist from Josh Meade. Scoring for Norwich was Gehrig Sastri.
In net, Tucker Catanach made nine stops for UV/GMU, while Norwich’s Athen Genute stopped 19 shots.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2,
Worcester 1 (Monday)
A late goal by Max Horvath lifted the Patriots past the Wolverines in Monday’s contest.
Horvath scored the game-winner for CVS with just four minutes left in the game. His teammate Will Heinrich opened the scoring with 12 minutes left in the second half.
Worcester’s Connor Fancher tied things up with just over 10 minutes left.
CVS goalie Gavin Valenta made seven saves while Tyler Head stopped nine shots for Worcester.
