The Cooperstown boys basketball team fell to Little Falls 61-49 on Monday to drop to 1-2 on the season.
Charlie Lambert posted a double-double for the Hawkeyes of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. PJ Kiuber pitched in 10 points while Colby Diamond had four steals.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Monday, Dec. 12.
Vestal 42, Oneonta 41 (Saturday)
The Oneonta boys fell to Vestal 42-41 in the final of the Anthony C. Drago Tournament on Saturday. The Yellowjackets’ offense went cold in the fourth quarter as Vestal held OHS to just two points in the final eight minutes of play.
Brady Carr and Britten Zeh earned spots on the all-tournament team for OHS as Carr scored 14 points and Zeh pitched in 11.
Vestal’s Andrew Harris was named tournament MVP after scoring 10 points in the title game. Billy Newberry was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.
Laurens/Milford 61, Harpursville 43 (Saturday)
Laurens/Milford won the Anton Remy Tournament on Saturday by defeating Harpursville 61-43.
Braden Murphy led the way in the win with 25 points and seven rebounds. Cyller Cimko added 12 points while Mike Virtell had 10 points and seven rebounds.
For Harpursville, Jayden Yereb had 11 points and Dominik Franklyn scored 10.
Carter Stevens was named tournament MVP and was joined by Virtell on the all-tournament team. Ashton Villeco and Yereb represented Harpursville on the all-tourney squad.
South Kortright 71, Fort Plain 28 (Saturday)
The Rams rolled past Fort Plain 71-28 on Saturday at the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
Connor Quarino scored a game-high 23 points to lead South Kortright while Josh Anderson and Adam Champlin each netted 10 points.
Dylan Keane led Fort Plain with 11 points.
Delhi 71, Elmira-Notre Dame 32 (Saturday)
The Delhi boys rode a big second half to a convincing 71-32 non-league victory over Elmira-Notre Dame on Saturday.
After leading by five at halftime, the Bulldogs outscored Elmira 45-11 in the second half. Angelo Krzyston led a balanced Delhi attack with 12 points and seven rebounds. Logan Nealis had a great all-around game with 10 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists while Luke Schnabel and Rocco Schnabel each scored seven points.
Delhi is off until Thursday when it hosts Charlotte Valley in the Shalkey/Mokay Tournament.
Hunter-Tannersville 61, Schenevus 33 (Saturday)
Hunter-Tannersville won the Schenevus Booster Club Tournament on Saturday by defeating the hosts 61-33.
Grady Glennon was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points and seven assists. Thomas Houlidan added 10 points and Jevail McKinnie had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to earn tournament MVP honors. Hunter-Tannersville hit 10 three-pointers in the victory.
Leading Schenevus in scoring was Jackson Reed with 13 points.
Richfield Springs 39, OESJ 35 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs edged Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville 39-35 on Saturday at the Coach’s vs. Cancer Tip-Off at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
Brayden Dunckel led Richfield Springs with 16 points while Jordan Diliberto also finished in double figures with 11 points. Justin Wolfe (four points) hit a pair of key free throws with the game tied 35-35 in the late going to put Richfield Springs up for good.
Richfield Springs will be at Schenevus on Tuesday.
Mayfield 75, Cherry Valley-Springfield 26 (Saturday)
The Patriots fell to Section II’s Mayfield 75-26 on Saturday at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
Max Horvath and Duane Lafevre were CV-S’s leading scorers with seven and six points, respectively.
The Patriots will be off until Friday when they host Laurens/Milford.
Hunter-Tannersville 42, Worcester 21 (Friday)Hunter-Tannersville shut down Worcester 42-21 in the opening round of the Schenevus Booster Club Tournament on Friday.
Jevail McKinnie led H-T with 16 points in the win while Jaedyn McKinnie had 11 points.
Tyler Head led the Wolverines with six points.
Little Falls 61, Cooperstown 49
LF: n/a
Coop: Colby Diamond 0 2-3 2, Miles Nelen 3 1-1 7, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-1 4, PJ Kiuber 5 0-0 10, Cooper Coleman 1 1-2 4, Troy Davis 2 4-6 8, Charlie Lambert 5 3-5 14. Totals: 18 11-18 49
Three-point baskets: Coop 2 (Coleman, Lambert)
Vestal 42, Oneonta 41 (Saturday)
V … 8 16 8 10 — 42
OHS … 6 15 18 2 — 41
V: J. Gannon 3 0-1 6, X. Shuler 1 1-2 3, J. Gannon II 1 2-2 5, D. Akers 1 0-0 2, B. Newberry 6 4-6 16, U. Traore 0 0-0 0, A. Harris 2 5-6 10. Totals: 14 12-17 42
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 4 0-2 9, Britten Zeh 4 1-2 11, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 0 2-4 2, Brady Carr 5 0-1 14, Finlay Oliver 0 5-8 5. Totals: 13 8-17 41
Three-point baskets: V 2 (J. Gannon II, Harris); OHS 7 (Burnsworth, Zeh 2, Carr 4)
Laurens/Milford 61, Harpursville 43 (Saturday)
L/M … 15 15 14 17 — 61
Harp … 15 7 15 6 — 43
L/M: Carter Stevens 2 1-2 6, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 5 0-0 12, Wendell Agustin 1 0-0 3, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 5 0-6 10, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 9 3-5 25, Logan Conklin 2 1-2 5, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-15 61
Harp: Ashton Villeco 2 0-0 6, Jayden Deleon 2 0-0 5, Nolan Crocker 2 0-0 5, Brayden Sakowsky 1 0-0 2, Aarron Clinton 0 0-0 0, Jayden Yereb 4 2-2 11, Dominik Franklyn 3 3-7 10, Liam Quick 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5-9 43
Three-point baskets: L/M 8 (Cimko 2, Murphy 4, Stevens, Agustin); Harp 6 (Villeco 2, Deleon, Crocker, Yereb, Franklyn)
South Kortright 71, Fort Plain 28 (Saturday)
SK … 23 20 15 13 — 71
FP … 9 6 6 7 — 28
SK: L. Reinshagen 2 0-0 4, T. Dianich 7 0-0 14, J. Byrne 0 0-0 0, D. Dengler 1 1-1 2, T. Cole 4 0-0 8, C. Quarino 10 0-0 23, J. Anderson 5 0-1 10, A. Champlin 5 0-0 10, R. Hobbie 0 0-0 0, J. Palmatier 0 0-0 0, J. Regazzi 0 0-0 0, S. MacIntyre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 34 1-2 71
FP: D. Keane 5 0-0 11, R. Paddon 2 0-0 5, C. David 0 0-0 0, P. Grassel 0 0-0 0, S. Grey 1 3-4 5, D. Aisert 1 0-0 3, J. Battisti 2 0-0 4, C. Baldwin 0 0-0 0, B. Keane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 18
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Quarino 2); FP 3 (D. Keane, Paddon, Aisert)
Delhi 71, Elmira-Notre Dame 32 (Saturday)
DA … 16 10 27 18 — 71
E-ND … 7 14 7 4 — 32
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 5, Chuck Haight 2 0-0 6, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 6, Logan Nealis 4 0-0 10, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 3 1-2 7, Sam Davis 2 1-2 6, Angelo Krzyston 6 0-0 12, Andrew Liddle 1 1-2 3, Rocco Schnabel 3 1-7 7, Luke Sanford 4 1-1 9. Totals 29 5-14 71
E-ND: Logan Meisner 0 0-0 0, Gabe Patterson 1 0-0 3, Luke Richards 1 0-0 3, Jeremiah Parker 4 2-2 12, Daeshawn Thompkins 2 0-0 5, Liam Schweizer 0 0-0 0, Saviano Waters 1 0-0 3, Finn Schweizer 2 0-0 4, Vinny Campanelli 1 0-2 2, Jose Marcotti 0 0-0 0, Giovanni Reale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-4 32
Three-point baskets: DA 8 (Haight 2, Nealis 2, Finch 2, Bracchy, Davis); E-ND 6 (Parker 2, Patterson, Richards, Thompkins, Waters)
Hunter-Tannersville 61, Schenevus 33 (Saturday)
H-T … 11 19 19 12 – 61
S … 11 12 8 2 – 33
H-T: Nick Uhrik 2 0-0 6, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 4 3-6 11, Thomas Houlihan 3 4-6 10, Grady Glennon 6 0-2 17, Garrett Legg 3 1-1 7, Connor Schiefer 1 1-3 4, Jaedyn McKinnie 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 9-18 61
Schenevus: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 1 3-6 5, Cody Keator 0 2-7 2, Connor Morell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-0 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-1 0, Mehki Regg 3 0-0 6, Jackson Reed 6 1-2 13, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 3 1-1 7, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-17 33.
Three-point baskets: H-T 10 (Glennon 5, Jaedyn McKinnie 2, Uhrik 2, Schiefer); S 0
Richfield Springs 39, OESJ 35 (Saturday)
RS … 10 5 6 18 — 39
OESJ … 9 4 10 12 — 35
RS: Bobnick 3 0-2 6, Bowman 1 0-0 2, Diliberto 3 4-6 11, Dunckel 4 5-6 15, Wolfe 0 4-5 4, O’Connor 0 1-2 1, Dibble 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 14-21 39
OESJ: Christensen 5 6-9 16, Eakin 2 3-6 8, Walrath 1 0-0 2, Barnes 3 2-4 9. Totals: 11 14-19 35
Three-point baskets: RS 3 (Diliberto, Dunckel 2); OESJ 3 (Eakin 2, Barnes)
Mayfield 75, Cherry Valley-Springfield 26 (Saturday)
May … 25 15 26 9 — 75
CV-S … 8 4 6 8 — 26
May: n/a
CV-S: Cade 0 1 1, Lafevre 2 0 6, Stocking 1 0 3, Campagna 0 1 1, Horvath 2 3 7, Decker 1 0 2, Hurley 2 0 4, Meade 1 0 2. Totals: 9 5 26
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Lafevre 2, Stocking)
Hunter-Tannersville 42, Worcester 21 (Friday)
H-T … 9 9 13 11 — 42
W … 2 6 7 6 — 21
H-T: Nick Uhrik 1 0-0 3, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 8 0-0 16, Thomas Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Grady Glennon 3 0-0 8, Garrett Legg 1 0-0 2, Connor Schiefer 0 2-3 2, Jaedyn McKinnie 4 0-0 11, Shane Agosto 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-3 42.
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 0 0-0 0, Lucas Roof 1 1-2 4, Connor Fancher 1 1-2 3, Remington Shafer 1 0-0 2, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Mason Sivacek 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 1 0-0 2, Tyler Head 3 0-2 6, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 2-6 21.
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Jaedyn McKinnie 3, Glennon 2, Uhrik); H-T 1 (Roof)
