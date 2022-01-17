The Cooperstown boys basketball team was able to hold off Milford for a 41-38 victory on Saturday.
Colyn Criqui hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds left and the Hawkeyes were able to stop the Wildcats twice on the other end to seal the victory.
Charlie Lambert was Cooperstown’s top scorer with 19 points thanks to a perfect eight-for-eight performance at the free throw line. Criqui, P.J. Kiuber, Troy Davis, and Conrad Erway all scored five points.
Martin Thorsland had a game-high 22 points to lead MIlford.
Cooperstown will visit West Canada Valley on Thursday while Milford will be at Franklin on Tuesday.
Hamilton 77, Richfield Springs 50 (Saturday)
The Indians were unable to keep up with Hamilton’s high-scoring attack in Saturday’s 77-50 defeat.
After trailing 17-15 after the first quarter, Richfield Springs fell behind for good when it was outscored 19-4 in the second quarter.
Dylan Hosford scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Indians. Austin Bowman added nine points in the loss.
Hamilton was led by Tom Simpson with 26 points and Zach LaFrance with 19 points.
Cooperstown 41, Milford 38 (Saturday)
C … 7 11 8 15 — 41
M … 14 7 10 7 — 38
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 0 1-5 1, Kalen Dempsey 2 0-3 4, P.J. Kiuber 2 1-2 5, Troy Davis 2 1-2 5, Conrad Erway 0 0-2 0, Dillon Burns 1 0-0 2, Charlie Lambert 4 8-8 19, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 5, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-22 41
Milford: Carter Stevens 0 0-0 0, Riley Stevens 2 1-1 5, Jacob Burkhardt 0 0-0 0, Martin Thorsland 9 2-4 22, Braden Murphy 3 0-0 6, Sawyer Eckberg 1 3-6 4, Mike Virtell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-11 38
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Lambert 3, Criqui); M 2 (Thorsland 2)
Hamilton 77, Richfield Springs 50 (Saturday)
H … 17 19 20 21 — 77
RS … 15 4 11 17 — 50
Hamilton: LaFrance 8 0-0 19, Wright 1 0-0 2, Simpson 12 1-2 26, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Cigeroglu 5 1-2 11, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Idzi 6 1-2 13. Totals: 35 3-6 77
RS: Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Bowman 4 0-1 9, Oakley 0 1-2 1, Graves 0 0-0 0, Hosford 9 4-8 28, Dunckel 2 0-0 4, Diliberto 1 0-0 3, Schultz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 5-11 50
Three-point baskets: H 4 (LaFrance 3, Simpson); RS 9 (Bowman, Hosford 6, Diliberto, Schultz)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unatego 50, Harpursville 24 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls rolled past Harpursville for a 50-24 victory on Saturday.
Alexa Lucia led the Spartans’ offense with a game-high 17 points. Elsewhere, Kylie Mussaw and Bailey McCoy also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Chelsea Merrill was Harpursville’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Unatego will host Oxford on Tuesday.
Waterville 51, Cooperstown 40 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes fell to Waterville by a score of 51-40 on Saturday.
Gabby Woeppel led Cooperstown with a team-best 13 points to go along with seven rebounds. Also contributing were Sarah Feik (four points, four steals, three rebounds), Liana Williams (eight points, four rebounds, two steals), and Dani Seamon (six points, six rebounds).
Leading Waterville were Natalee Collins with 25 points and Eleonore Collins with 13 points.
Cooperstown will host Frankfort-Schuyler on Wednesday.
Unatego 50, Harpursville 24 (Saturday)
U … 14 12 16 8 — 50
H … 9 5 7 3 — 24
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 4 2-3 10, Alexa Lucia 6 4-4 17, Kylie Mussaw 3 4-8 11, Chelsea VanDeusen 1 0-2 2, Maddie Wilsey 2 2-2 6, Elizabeth Craft 0 0-4 0, Tatum Codington 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-23 50
Harpursville: Chelsea Merrill 5 0-0 11, Madison Fleming 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Merrill 0 0-0 0, Abigail Lyon 0 0-0 0, McKena Giles 0 1-2 1, Sadie Combs 0 0-0 0, Ghia Medovich 1 2-4 4, Hunter Moffitt 3 0-0 6, Sarah Young 0 0-0 0, Caidence Ryder 2 0-0 4, Kylee Noyes 0 0-0 0, Adrianna Hartman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 24
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Lucia, Mussaw); H 1 (C. Merrill)
Waterville 51, Cooperstown 40 (Saturday)
W … 14 7 10 20 — 51
C … 11 10 5 14 — 40
Waterville: Paige Cornish 1 2-2 4, Adrienne Neff 0 0-0 0, Ciara Owens 1 3-4 5, Valerie Ford 2 0-2 4, Natalee Collins 8 8-10 25, Eleonore Collins 5 2-4 13. Totals: 17 15-22 51
Cooperstown: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, G. Woeppel 5 3-6 13, L. Williams 2 4-4 8, S. Feik 2 0-0 4, A. Lewis 3 0-0 7, C. Jensen 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 2 1-2 6, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 8-12 40
Three-point baskets: W 2 (N. Collins, E. Collins); C 2 (Lewis, Seamon)
WRESTLING
The wrestling teams from Walton/Delhi, Unatego/Unadilla Valley, and Oneonta competed in the Dan Wickham Classic on Saturday.
Walton/Delhi finished third out of 15 teams while Unatego/Unadilla Valley placed fifth and Oneonta finished 14th.
While no local wrestler earned a first-place finish, there were several second and third-place finishes.
Gavin Nordberg (102 pounds), Wyatt Meade (118), and Josh Meade (145) all finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes for Unatego/Unadilla Valley, while Noah Sovocool (132) and Will Pettit (215) both finished second for Walton/Delhi.
Earning third-place spots were Jarrett Thayer (189) for Unatego/Unadilla Valley and Nate Merwin (138) and Landon Taylor (285) for Walton/Delhi.
Elsewhere, the Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team was also in action at the Blue Devil Invitational.
T.J. O’Connor finished first overall at 132 pounds, winning all four of his matches with three coming by pin and the other via major decision. Henry Loeffler, meanwhile, placed fourth at 172 pounds.
