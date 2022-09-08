The Cooperstown boys soccer team scratched out a 1-1 draw against Frankfort-Schuyler at home on Thursday.
Graham Abrams was the goalscorer for the Hawkeyes on an assist by Frank Panzarella. In goal, Charlie Lambert made three saves. On the other side, Braydon Matos had four stops for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Cooperstown will host Herkimer on Saturday.
Laurens/Milford 3, Delhi 1
The Laurens/Milford boys beat Delhi 3-1 on Thursday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Scoring for Laurens/Milford were Cyller Cimki, Christian Lawson and Clark Wendell Agustin each with one goal.
Putting Delhi on the board was Cullen Riera with one goal.
Chase Long made two saves for Laurens/Milford in the victory.
Morris 3, Sidney 1 (Wednesday)
The Mustangs defeated the Warriors 3-1 on Wednesday.
Scott Murphy scored twice to lead the Morris offense, while JJ Benjamin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Murphy notched an assist.
Danny Morris scored for Sidney off an assist by Travis Weeden.
Jon Child had two saves for Morris while Louis Siegenthaler stopped 10 shots for Sidney.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3, Schenevus 1 (Wednesday)
The CV-S/SS boys topped Schenevus 3-1 on Wednesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Brady Law scored twice in the victory while Mason Kutinsky added a goal of his own. Kris Cade and Brenden Parrotti each contributed one assist.
Michael Competiello was the lone goalscorer for the Dragons.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 1, Frankfort-Schuyler 1
Coop … 0-1-1
F-S … 0-1-1
Coop: Graham Abrams 1-0, Frank Panzarella 0-1
F-S: n/a
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-7, F-S 7-4
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Braydon Matos (F-S) 4
Laurens/Milford 3, Delhi 1
L/M … 1-2-3
DA … 0-1-1
L/M: Cyller Cimko 1-0, Christian Lawson 1-0, Clark Wendell Agustin 1-0
DA: Cullen Riera 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: Laurens/Milford 5-5, Delhi 4-2
Goalies: Chase Long 2 (L/M), T. Reed 1 (DA)
Morris 3, Sidney 1 (Wednesday)
Morris: Scott Murphy 2-0, JJ Benjamin 1-1, Ryan Murphy 0-1
Sidney: Danny Morris 1-0, Travis Weeden 0-1
Goalies: Jon Child (M) 2, Louis Siegenthaler (S) 10
GOLF
Sidney 218, Greene 229
The Sidney golf team edged Greene 218-229 on Thursday in a match at Genegantslet Golf Course.
Colton Rose led the Warriors with a score of 40. Also shooting in the 40s for Sidney were Kyle Smith (42), Anthony Conroy (44), Ben Miller (46), and Caidyn Lambrecht (46).
Greene’s Parker Flanagan had the round of the day with a 39. Lincoln Youngs followed close behind with a 41.
Sidney (5-0) will host Afton/Harpursville on Tuesday.
Hunter-Tannersville 167, Charlotte Valley 235
A fantastic performance by Grady Glennon helped lead Hunter-Tannersville to a 167-235 victory over Charlotte Valley at Colonial Country Club on Thursday.
Glennon shot a four-under par round of 31 that included four birdies on holes one, three, five, and seven. Joining Glennon on the scoreboard were Nick Uhrik (42), Kate Smith (44), and Lyden Smith (50).
Cooper Wright led Charlotte Valley with a round of 44.
Sidney 218, Greene 229
At Genegantslet Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Sidney: Colton Rose 40, Kyle Smith 42, Anthony Conroy 44, Ben Miller 46, Caidyn Lambrecht 46
Greene: Parker Flanagan 39, Lincoln Youngs 41, Anthony Thatcher 47, Austin Dehaan 50, Clayton Leonard 52
Hunter-Tannersville 167, Charlotte Valley 235
At Colonial Country Club
Par 35, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 31, Nick Uhrik 42, Kate Smith 44, Lyden Smith 50
CV: Cooper Wright 44, Natalie Amadon 61, Ezra Ontl 62, Jamison Quigley 68
