The Cooperstown boys basketball team had its offense rolling on Monday in a 72-60 road win over Sherburne-Earlville.
Charlie Lambert led the scoring with 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Brody Murdock finished with 12 points while Ethan Kukenberger and Cooper Coleman each scored 10 and Troy Davis pulled down seven rebounds.
Cooperstown will be at home against Clinton on Thursday after playing five of its first six games on the road.
Gilboa 54, Roxbury 35
Gilboa pulled away from Robxury in the second half on Monday for a 54-35 Delaware League win. The Wildcats outscored the Rockets 31-14 in the final 16 minutes of play.
William Cipolla paced Gilboa with a game-high 25 points while Joe Willie added seven.
For Roxbury, George Proctor finished with 10 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 59, Whitney Point 42
The Bobcats downed Whitney Point 59-42 in a non-league game on Monday.
James Hogroian led B-G with 24 points while David Emerson scored 15 points and Ilias Wilson provided six assists to go along with five points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Greene on Tuesday.
Oneonta 55, Susquehanna Valley 46 (Saturday)
The Oneonta boys earned a 55-46 home victory over Susquehanna Valley on Saturday.
Three OHS players finished in double-digits with Peyton Mackey’s 15 points leading the way. Brady Carr added 12 points and Owen Burnsworth had 11. Elsewhere, Makya Morrison scored nine points and Britten Zeh had eight.
Mason Karns and Dylan Root led the Sabers with 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Morris 76, Frankfort-Schuyler 58 (Saturday)
The Mustangs netted a big win over Frankfort-Schuyler on Saturday in a high-scoring game in the Ray Clement Tournament.
Tiger Ross scored 24 points in the win as he was one of five Morris players to finish in double figures. Scott Murphy tallied 14 points while Asa Dugan, Jon Child, and Ethan Franklin each scored 11.
Lionell Courthurst and Josh Stemmer each scored 17 points for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Cooperstown 72, Sherburne-Earlville 60
C… 17 21 12 22 – 72
S-E … 16 17 11 16 – 60
C: Colby Diamond 1 1-2 3, Miles Nelen 1 0-3 2, Ethan Kukenberger 3 3-4 10, PJ Kiuber 3 2-2 8, Cooper Coleman 4 0-0 10, Troy Davis 0 0-0 0, Brody Murdock 4 3-3 12, Charlie Lambert 10 5-7 27. Totals 26 14-21 72.
S-E: Dilon Maceda 2 1-2 6, Will Schultz 0 0-0 0, Brayden O’Hara 2 2-3 6, Carter Supensky 0 0-0 0, Darren Miles 3 1-1 9, Nick Hull 1 3-5 5, Noah Bigford 0 0-0 0, Nelson Hadlock 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sigman 8 2-2 18, Jack Rodman 3 3-6 9, Avrey Parsons 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 13-21 60.
Three-point baskets: C 6 (Lambert 2, Coleman 2, Murdock, Kukenberger); S-E 3 (Miles 2, Maceda)
Gilboa 54, Roxbury 35
G … 11 12 21 10 — 54
R … 8 13 7 7 — 35
G: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 1 2-4 4, Michael Yepez 0 2-2 2, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 11 0-4 25 Brandon Cross 1 0-0 3, Myles Uhalde 3 0-0 6, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 2 0-0 5, Peter DeWitt 1 0-2 2, Joe Willie 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 5-14 54
R: Jordan Johnston 3 1-1 7, Julian Grieco 0 0-0 0, Collin Lyke 0 0-0 0, Mason Hamil 2 1-2 5, Bryton Bower 1 1-4 3, Christopher Garofolo 2 0-0 4, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Taran Davis 3 0-2 6, Jack Leder 0 0-0 0, George Proctor 2 6-9 10, Blake Albano 0 0-0 0, Skye Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-18 35
Three-point baskets: G 5 (Cipolla 3, Cross, Strauch); R 0
Bainbridge-Guilford 59, Whitney Point 42
B-G … 16 9 19 15 — 59
WP … 13 7 15 7 — 42
B-G: David Emerson 6 3-5 15, James Hogroian 9 5-10 24, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 1 2-3 5, Isaac Seiler 2 1-2 6, Garrett O’Hara 2 0-1 7, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 11-21 59
WP: Holden Maslin 4 3-4 11, Garrett Priscott 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Willis 0 0-0 0, James Craft 2 0-0 5, Jacob Quail 0 0-0 0, Dante Gage 0 0-0 0, Devyn Scutley 0 0-0 0, Owen Standish-Warpus 9 2-4 23, Maddox Kelsey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 42
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Hogroian, Wilson, Seiler, O’Hara); WP 4 (Craft, Standish-Warpus 3)
Oneonta 55, Susquehanna Valley 46 (Saturday)
OHS … 17 9 19 10 — 55
SV … 11 7 18 10 — 46
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 6 2-2 15, Owen Burnsworth 4 1-2 11, Britten Zeh 3 2-4 8, Makya Morrison 4 1-3 9, Brady Carr 4 2-4 12. Totals: 21 8-15 55
SV: Mason Karns 7 2-3 17, Malik Wimberly 1 0-0 3, Dylan Root 6 0-0 15, Luke Kanani 2 0-0 5, Sam Miller 0 0-0 0, Brady Conners 0 0-0 0, Kaylab Smith 1 0-0 2, Seb MacNamee 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 2-3 46
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Mackey, Burnsworth, 2, Carr 2); SV 6 (Karns, Wimberly, Root 3, Kanani)
Morris 76, Frankfort-Schuyler 58 (Saturday)
M … 19 18 17 22 — 76
F-S … 13 15 15 15 — 58
M: Tiger Ross 11 1-3 24, Keegan Fraser 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 4 0-0 11, Jason Strain 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 1 1-2 3, Scott Murphy 6 1-1 14, Jon Child 5 1-3 11, Ethan Franklin 4 0-0 11. Totals: 32 4-9 76
F-S: Angelo Desarro 0 2-2 2, Brandon Magona 0 0-0 0, Dennis Waught 1 0-0 2, Lionell Courthurst 7 2-3 17, Martino Rocco 0 1-4 1, Roman Harrod 5 0-0 13, Phillip Tongorra 0 2-2 2, Josh Stemmer 6 3-3 17, Jerome Bowen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 10-14 58
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Ross, Dugan 3, Murphy, Franklin 3); F-S 6 (Courthurst, Harrod 3, Stemmer 2)
WRESTLING
The Oneonta wrestling team was in Granville on Saturday for the Coach Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament. The Yellowjackets finished third out of 13 teams from both New York and Vermont.
Jayden Zakala finished in first place at 215 pounds with a victory by pin in the final match.
AlanMichael Rubin (160 pounds) and Mateo Goodhue (189) each made it to the finals of their respective classes where both fell by major decision.
Marshall Mahar (118) and Beckett Holmes (138) both won in the consolation finals for third-place finishes while Reilly Waltz (145) and Brighton Logue (152) each notched a fourth-place finish.
Several local teams were in Walton on Saturday for the Cuneen Doane Tournament. Walton/Delhi placed second overall out of 17 squads while Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville was eighth and Sidney finished ninth.
Three local wrestlers earned first-place finishes: Walton/Delhi’s Peyton Tweedie at 152 pounds, Darren Florance for B-G/A/H at 110, and Sidney’s Trevor Harrington at 172.
Walton/Delhi notched four second-place finishes: Hayden Robinson (102), Justin Somers (118), Noah Sovocool (145), and Kamrin Stanton (189).
Finishing second for B-G/A/H at 126 was Joey Florance. Sidney’s Dominik Karwowski finished third at 172.
