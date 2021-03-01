The Cooperstown boys basketball team defeated visiting Oneonta 62-57 behind Spencer Lewis’ game-high 18 points.
The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 21-5 first quarter lead behind four 3-pointers from Lewis.
In the second quarter, Oneonta fought back by scoring 11 straight to cut Cooperstown’s lead to nine-points at halftime.
Oneonta outscored the Hawkeyes 13-12 in the third quarter trimming Cooperstown’s lead to just eight points.
In the fourth quarter, Oneonta came roaring back to tie the score at 54.
With 1:08 left on the clock, Cole Platt nailed a 3-pointer to give the Yellowjackets their first lead of the game.
Cooperstown’s John Kennedy was subsequently fouled and made both of his free throws with 52 seconds on the clock to pull the Hawkeyes within one-point, 57-56.
After an Oneonta miss and foul, Lewis made two free throws to give the Hawkeyes the lead, 58-57.
With 24 seconds left, Cooperstown’s Kennedy dunked the ball extending the team’s lead to three-points.
Oneonta called timeout and on the ensuing possession Cooperstown’s Chris Criqui stole the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court to lay in it and seal the Hawkeyes victory.
Kennedy finished the game with 16 points for the Hawkeyes, while Criqui scored 14.
Matt Shultz led Oneonta with 13 points.
Up Next:
Oneonta will host Cooperstown on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 62, Oneonta 57
at Cooperstown
Oneonta …. 5 24 13 15 – 57
Cooperstown …. 21 17 12 12 – 62
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 6 0-0 13, Carter Mackey 5 0-0 11, Kevin Kurkowski 3 2-2 11, Tanner Russin 2 2-2 7, Cole Platt 2 0-0 6, Oliger 0 4-4 4, Aidan Breakey 1 0-0 3, Aidan Mackey 0 2-2 2, Owen Bursnworth 0 0-0 0, Brandon Erwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-10 57.
Cooperstown: Spencer Lewis 6 2-2 18, John Kennedy 7 0-2 16, Chris Criqui 5 3-5 14, Joe Senchyshyn 4 2-2 10, Jason Furnari 1 0-0 2, Alex Hage 1 0-0 2, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0, Will Weldon 0 0-3 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Ian Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-13 62.
Delhi 88, Walton 43
Alex Haight scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Delhi boys basketball team to a 88-43 victory over visiting Walton.
The Bulldogs improve to 8-0 on the year.
Delhi jumped out to a 29-10 first quarter over Walton.
In the second quarter, Delhi outscored the Warriors 21-8 to take a 22-point lead into halftime.
A 24-14 third quarter run by Delhi helped put the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs recieved 13 points, eight assists, and four steals, while teammates Josh Baxter, Luke Schnabel and Garrett Pinney scored nine points apiece; all 12 players scored for the Bulldogs.
Delhi 88, Walton 43
at Delhi
Walton .... 10 8 14 11 – 43
Delhi .... 29 21 24 14 – 88
Walton: Garrett Babcock 5 3-3 14, Meyer Little 4 0-0 11, Carson Watkins 1 4-4 7, Jacob Pomeroy 2 1-1 5, Kaden VanFossen 1 2-2 4, Deacon Phoenix 1 0-0 2, Jorge Delpino 0 0-2 0, Ransom Dutcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-12 43.
Delhi (8-0): Alex Haight 10 0-1 20, Luke Branigan 4 5-6 13, Josh Baxter 4 0-0 9, Luke Schnabel 4 0-0 9, Garrett Pinney 4 0-0 9, Justin Stewart 3 0-0 7, Logan Aikens 3 0-0 6, Hunter Sanford 3 0-0 6, Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Owen Haight 0 2-2 2, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-9 88.
3-point field goals: W 5 (Little 3, Watkins, Babcock); DA 5 (Cheshire, Schnabel, Pinney, Baxter, Stewart).
Edmeston 65, Charlotte Valley 47
Edmeston’s Josh Martin erupted for a game-high 41 points on nine made 3-pointers to lead the Panthers boys basketball team to a 65-47 victory over visiting Charlotte Valley.
Martin also led the Panthers with nine rebounds and six steals as Edmeston jumped on Charlotte Valley early holding the Wildcats to four first quarter points on the way grabbing to a 20-point lead.
Greg Devries added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers who outscored Charlotte Valley 18-9 in the third quarter to put the game away.
On the night, the Panthers had 12 team assists.
Dylan Waid led Charlotte Valley with 25 points, while teammate Ryan Zuill added 14 points.
Edmeston 65, Charlotte Valley 47
at Edmeston
Charlotte Valley …. 4 17 9 17 – 47
Edmeston …. 24 18 18 5 – 65
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 10 5-8 25, Ryan Zuill 6 2-3 14, Matthew Driggs 0 3-4 3, Ezra Ontl 1 0-0 3, Joey Ontl 1 0-0 2, Jamie Quigley 0 0-1 0, Matt Vroman 0 0-0 0, Trevor Waid 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Michael Dylan Calder 0 0-0 0, Warren Quigley 0 0-0 0, Dyal Vanietle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-15 47.
Edmeston: Josh Martin 16 0-0 41, Greg DeVries 7 0-0 14, Kyle Ough 1 0-0 3, Colin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Ossa Pylinski 1 0-0 2, Gavin McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 0 0-0 0, Derick Estevez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 0-0 65.
3-point field goals: C 1 (E. Ontl); E 11 (Martin 9, Ough, Jennings).
Franklin 44, Downsville 37
The Franklin boys basketball team defeated visiting Downsville 44-36 behind Matt Serrao’s game-high 25 points.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight,” Franklin head coach Skyler Thompson said via email. “But this is why we focus on the defensive end of the floor, because nights like this will happen where you can’t seem to buy a bucket.”
Franklin also received 15 points from Brandon Gregory.
Gavin Brunner led Downsville with 20 points.
Franklin 44, Downsville 36
at Frankln
Downsville: Gavin Brunner 8 4-7 20, Kaden Cicio 4 0-0 8, Tristen Reed 1 0-0 2, Nate Valentine 1 1-3 3, Ashton Townsend 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 5-10 36.
Franklin: Matt Serrao 8 6-8 25, Brandon Gregory 5 5-11 15, Cole Ruff 2 0-0 4, Bryce Davis 0 0-3 0. Totals 15 11-22 44.
Norwich 60, Unatego 38
The visiting Norwich boys basketball team defeated Unatego, 60-38.
K. Franklin led the Purple Tornados with 20 points.
Norwich took a ten-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Norwich outscored Unatego 22-12 to put the game away.
Chris Barber led Unatego with 18 points.
Norwich 60, Unatego 38
at Unatego
Norwich …. 22 6 22 10 – 60
Unatego …. 9 9 12 8 – 38
Norwich: K. Franklin 9 2-2 20, C. Thornton 2 6-8 11, L. Ford 4 0-0 8, E. Craddock 4 0-0 8, L. Lawrence 1 2-4 5, A. Mullen 2 0-0 5, T. Wessels 1 0-0 2, L. Genute 0 1-2 1, C. Tuener 0 0-0 0, A. Ragonese 0 0-0 0, A. Genute 0 0-0 0, C. Vanhuten 0 0-0 0, B. Corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 11-16.
Unatego: Chris Barber 6 2-2 18, Destin Gecik 1 4-6 6, Jake Pitcher 2 0-0 4, Miles Mohrien 2 0-1 4, Tori Gue 1 0-0 2, James Wright 0 2-2 2, Garrett Backus 0 0-0 0, Michael Wheler 0 0-0 0, Xander Rane 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-11 38.
3-point field goals: N 3 (Lawrence, Thornton, Mullen); U 4 (Barber 4).
