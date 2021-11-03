The Cooperstown boys soccer team continued its undefeated campaign by winning the Section III Class C Championship on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Fabius-Pompey.
Colby Diamond scored twice for the Hawkeyes while also providing an assist on the team’s third goal by Luca Gardner-Olesen (who had an assist of his own).
Grayson Wallace scored the lone goal for Fabius-Pompey.
Cooperstown’s Finn Holohan made one save in the victory while Kyle Carlson had eight stops for Fabius-Pompey.
The Hawkeyes (18-0) will be in action on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta when they face Section IV champion Greene in the State Class C Regionals at 11 a.m.
Cooperstown 3, Fabius-Pompey 1 (Tuesday)
Cooperstown: Colby Diamond 2-1, Luca Gardner-Olesen 1-1
Fabius-Pompey: Grayson Wallace 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 18-1, FP 4-2
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 1, Kyle Carlson (FP) 8
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick 4, Utica 1
A hat trick by Gianna Cacciola led the Hartwick women to a 4-1 victory over Utica on Tuesday in the first round of the Empire 8 Tournament.
Cacciola opened the scoring in the game’s 10th minute thanks to an assist by Grace Byrne.
After Utica’s Ro Hernandez tied things up early in the second half, Cacciola scored twice more in the 61st and 80th minutes to put the Hawks ahead for good.
Cacciola also tallied an assist on Byrne’s insurance tally in the 81st minute.
Hartwick keeper Sara Staup finished with three saves in the win.
Hartwick will visit top-seeded Nazareth in the Empire 8 Semifinals on Thursday at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Utica 2, Hartwick 1
The Hartwick field hockey team was defeated in the Empire 8 Semifinals on Tuesday night, as the second-seeded Hawks fell 2-1 to the third-seeded Utica Pioneers at home.
Sabrina Whitehouse scored both goals for Utica, with the opening tally coming in the 21st minute and the game-winner coming in the 38th minute.
Emily Schaub tied things up for Hartwick in the 33rd minute with an unassisted goal. Madison Maddocks made five saves in the loss for Hartwick.
The Hawks finish their season at 11-5, their fifth consecutive full year with at least 11 wins.
New Paltz 2, Hartwick 0
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team lost 2-0 at New Paltz in the semifinals of the SUNYAC tournament on Wednesday.
Jamie Wagner scored both goals for New Paltz in a 59-second span in the fourth quarter.
Oneonta goalie Kristy Campana made 12 saves in the losing effort.
The loss brings to an end the season for the Red Dragons who finish with a 3-13 overall record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.