The Cooperstown boys defeated Poland 3-2 in a soccer game on Wednesday.
Gavin Lesko, Aidan Spencer, and Ollie Wasson each scored one goal for Cooperstown while Austin Huckabone and Carter Cookingham each scored for Poland.
In goal, Finn Holohan made five saves for Cooperstown and Homer Conklin made nine for Poland.
Cooperstown will host Hamilton on Friday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Sidney 0
The Bobcats blanked the Warriors 2-0 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Max Oliver and Brock Porter were the goal scorers for Bainbridge-Guilford.
Both teams will be off until Tuesday. Bainbridge-Guilford will host Downsville, while Sidney will be at home against Afton/Harpursville.
Cherry-Valley Springfield 6, Morris 0
The Patriots beat the Mustangs 6-0 on Wednesday thanks to a big game by Oskar Webster.
Webster led the Patriots with a hat trick in the victory. Elsewhere, Allan Parker had two goals and one assist, Max Horvath notched one goal and one assist, Will Heinrich provided three assists, and Kris Cade had one assist.
In net, Gavin Valenta made three saves for the Patriots and Jonathan Child made seven for the Mustangs.
Milford 5, Sharon Springs 0
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 5-0 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Brock Mann scored two goals and had one assist for the Wildcats. Also scoring for Milford were Cyller Cimko, Adam Peddie, and Donta Sherwood with one goal each, and Martin Thorsland, Carter Stevens, and Sawyer Eckbert each with one assist.
Chase Long had one save in goal for Milford. For Sharon Springs, Braeden All had seven saves and Luke Enyart had five.
Cooperstown 3, Poland 2
Cooperstown: Gavin Lesko 1-0, Aidan Spencer 1-0, Ollie Wasson 1-0
Poland: Austin Huckabone 1-0, Carter Cookingham 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: C 23-4, P 7-2
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 5, Homer Conklin (P) 9
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Sidney 0
Bainbridge-Guilford: Max Oliver 1-0, Brock Porter 1-0
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: BG 8-2, S 7-4
Saves: BG 8, S 5
Cherry-Valley Springfield 6, Morris 0
Cherry-Valley Springfield: Oskar Webster 3-0, Allan Parker 2-1, Max Horvath 1-1, Will Heinrich 0-3, Kris Cade 0-1
Morris: none
Shots: Cherry-Valley Springfield 23, Morris 4
Goalies: Gavin Valenta (CV-S) 3, Jonathan Child (M) 7
Milford 5, Sharon Springs 0
Milford: Brock Mann 2-1, Cyller Cimko 1-0, Adam Peddie 1-0, Donta Sherwood 1-0, Martin Thorsland 0-1, Carter Stevens 0-1, Sawyer Eckberg 0-1
Sharon Springs: none
Shots-Corner kicks: M 20-8, SS 2-0
Goalies: Chase Long (M) 1, Braeden All (SS) 7, Luke Enyart (SS) 5
GOLF
Norwich 233, Oneonta 239
The Oneonta golf team dropped its final regular season match to Norwich by the score of 233-239 on Wednesday at Oneonta Country Club.
Aidan Gelbsman led Oneonta with a round of 45.
Max Gelbsman, Carter Mackey, and Aiden Feudi each shot a 47, while Seamus Catella carded a 53.
Jacob Morris had the low round of the day for Norwich with a 44. The team’s other medalists were Jacob Morris (44), Aidan Stafford (47), Braden Reid (48), and Logan Ford (52).
The Yellowjackets finish the regular season with a record of 5-6.
Norwich 233, Oneonta 239
At Oneonta Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Norwich: Julien Smith 42, Jacob Morris 44, Aidan Stafford 47, Braden Reid 48, Logan Ford 52
Oneonta: Aidan Gelbsman 45, Max Gelbsman 47, Carter Mackey 47, Aiden Feudi 47, Seamus Catella 53
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown cross country teams hosted a meet on Wednesday that also featured Clinton, Canastota, and Herkimer.
Lincoln DiLorenzo was the Hawkeyes’ top finisher on the boys side, placing third with a time of 22:16 on the three-mile course. Jonah Hitchock finished fourth in 22:21.
Margaret Raffo finished third on the girls side with a time of 24:57. Cate Bohler (fifth, 25:32) and Polly Kennedy (10th, 27:08) were the other top finishers for the Cooperstown girls.
