A huge second-half performance propelled the Cooperstown boys soccer team to a 6-1 season-opening victory over Herkimer Friday.
After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Hawkeyes came out firing in the second half to cruise to the ‘W.’
Janak Pandit scored twice in the win while Frank Panzarella, Riley Diamond, Cooper Bradley and Hayden Spencer each scored as well. Roland Gardner-Olesen, meanwhile, provided five assists.
Charlie Lambert made two saves in net.
Shane Macon scored the only goal of the game for Herkimer.
Cooperstown will visit Clinton Tuesday.
Walton/Downsville 3, Delhi 0
Walton/Downsville blanked Delhi 3-0 in the James Campbell Tournament at Downsville.
Chase Maberry scored a pair of goals while Phil Eggers also scored in the win. Travis Houck had two assists while Ben Gugiliemo had one for W/D.
Nate Harrington tallied six saves for W/D while Tabor Reed also had six saves for Delhi.
W/D will take on Afton/Harpursville in the tournament final Saturday while Delhi will play Bainbridge-Guilford in the consolation game on the same day.
Morris 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Thursday)
Morris and Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton played to a 1-1 tie in a rain-shortened game Thursday at Morris.
The game started 30 minutes late due to thunder before Ryan Murphy put Morris up 1-0 ten minutes in on a goal assisted by Ryland Boss.
Hayward Edwards evened the score about 15 minutes later before the game was delayed once again early in the second half, ending the game at 1-1.
Morris will host CV-S/SS Tuesday while UV/G-MU will visit Worcester Monday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Margaretville 1 (Thursday)
Bainbridge-Guilford scored a pair of goals in the second half to beat Margaretville 3-1 in the James Campbell Tournament in Downsville Thursday.
Julian Pruskowski scored two goals while Brock Porter had a goal and an assist in the win.
Ryan Sanford scored for Margaretville.
Carter Burnes had six saves for B-G while CJ Fairbairn had 16 in the loss.
Margaretville will host Windham-Ashland-Jewett Tuesday.
Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1
Coop … 1-5-6
Herk … 0-1-1
Coop: Janak Pandit 2-0, Frank Panzarella 1-0, Riley Diamond 1-0, Cooper Bradley 1-0, Hayden Spencer 1-0, Roland Gardner-Olesen 0-5, Owen Marling 0-1
Herk: Shane Macon 1-0, Can Voce 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 36-9, Herk 4-3
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 2, Jayden Crandall (H) 6
Walton/Downsville 3, Delhi 0
W/D … 1-2-3
DA … 0-0-0
W/D: Chase Maberry 2-0, Phil Eggers 1-0, Travis Houck 0-2, Ben Gugiliemo 0-1
DA: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 19-4, DA 11-5
Goalies: Nate Harrington (W/D) 6, Tabor Reed (DA) 6
Morris 1, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Thursday)
Morris … 1-0-1
UV/G-MU 1-0-1
M: Ryan Murphy 1-0, Ryland Boss 0-1
UV/G-MU: Haywood Edwards 1-0
Shots: M 6, UV/G-MU 3
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Margaretville 1 (Thursday)
B-G … 1-2-3
M … 1-0-1
B-G: Julian Pruskowski 2-0, Brock Porter 1-1
M: Ryan Sanford 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: B-G 17-1, M 10-3
Goalies: Carter Burnes (B-G) 6, CJ Fairbairn (M) 16
Unadilla Valley 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0
The Unadilla Valley girls cruised to a 7-0 win over Sherburne-Earlville as hosts of the New York Pizzeria Tournament Friday.
Jaiden Schrag scored twice while Natalya Schrag, Adrienne Hodge, Isabella Potter and Madison Dix each scored a goal in the win for the Lady Storm.
Kalie Fernandez-Naughton saved S-E’s lone shot on goal while Savanna Born had 12 saves in the loss.
UV will face Milford in the championship Saturday.
South Kortright 2, Charlotte Valley 0
South Kortright blanked rival Charlotte Valley 2-0 Friday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Addy Eckert made three saves to earn the shutout while Rhian Bush had three stops of her own for the Wildcats.
South Kortright will face Laurens Saturday in the Mayor’s Cup while Charlotte Valley will be at Gilboa Tuesday.
Unadilla Valley 7, Sherburne-Earlville 0
UV … 4-2-7
S-E …0-0-0
UV: Jaiden Schrag 2-0, Natalya Schrag 1-0, Adrienne Hodge 1-0, Isabella Potter 1-0, Madison Dix 1-0
S-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 22-8, S-E 1-0
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 1, Savanna Born (S-E) 12
South Kortright 2, Charlotte Valley 0
SK … 2-0-2
CV … 0-0-0
SK: Faith Sass 1-0, H. Ransford 1-0, Madysen Reeves 0-1
CV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 5-3, CV 3-3
Goalies: Addy Eckert (SK) 3, Rhian Bush (CV) 3
Sidney 220, Greene 229
The Sidney golf team defeated Greene 220-229 Friday in a match held at Genegantslet Golf Course.
Anthony Conroy led Sidney with a round of 39. Joining him on the scoresheet were Reece Yeomans (43), Colton Rose (45), Caidyn Lambrecht (46) and Connor van der Sommen (47).
Lincoln Youngs of Greene had the low score of the day with a 38 while Parker Flanagan shot a 39.
Sidney (3-0) will face Afton/Harpursville Tuesday at Belden Hill Golf Course.
Sidney 220, Greene 229
At Genegantslet Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Anthony Conroy 39, Reece Yeomans 43, Colton Rose 45, Caidyn Lambrecht 46, Connor van der Sommen 47
Greene: Lincoln Youngs 38, Parker Flanagan 39, Noah Symond 47, Trent Drew 50, Austin Dehaan 55, Hunter Becker 55
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 2 (Thursday)
The Oneonta volleyball team won its first match of the season Thursday with a back-and-forth five-set victory over Susquehanna Valley.
The Yellowjackets won by game scores of 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 21-19.
OHS’s top performers in the win were Aubry Microni (23 assists), Hayden LeFever (six kills, four blocks), Emam Burr (four aces) and Izzy Giacomelli (14 digs).
Oneonta will be at the Burnt Hills Tournament Saturday.
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 2 (Thursday)
Game scores: 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 21-19
OHS: Aubry Microni 23 assists; Hayden LeFever 6 kills, 4 blocks; Emma Burr 4 aces; Izzy Giacomelli 14 digs
SV: Olivia Kumpon 6 kills, 2 blocks; Julia Ricci 6 kills; Aida MacNamee 4 aces
