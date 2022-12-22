The Cooperstown boys nearly pulled off a double-digit comeback on Thursday but couldn’t overcome some cold shooting in the first half of a 48-46 loss to Clinton.
After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Hawkeyes outscored Clinton 31-19 in the second half but ultimately ran out of time.
Charlie Lambert led the scoring for Cooperstown with 16 points, Miles Nelen added 10 points, and Ethan Kukenberger pulled down 12 rebounds.
Cooperstown will host Oxford on Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 51, Worcester 35
Charlotte Valley won the Lee Fisher Tournament on its home court Thursday by defeating Worcester 51-35.
Ezra Ontl hit six three-pointers to score 19 points for the Wildcats while Trevor Waid and Jamison Quigley scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Quigley earned tournament MVP honors for Charlotte Valley.
Tyler Head led Worcester with 18 points and Matthew Sanders netted 10.
Unadilla Valley 59, Harpursville 50
The Storm used a long-range barrage to defeat the Hornets 59-50 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game. Unadilla Valley hit 10 three-pointers as a team in the win.
Trason Murray hit six of those threes as part of a 22-point outing. Haywood Edwards also finished in double-digits with 16 points while Trent Marinelli had 13 rebounds.
Leading Harpursville were Brayden Sakowsky with 20 points and Dominik Franklin with 13 points.
Charlotte Valley 75, Afton 51 (Wednesday)
A pair of strong performances from Jamison Quigley and Trevor Waid helped Charlotte Valley top Afton 75-51 on Wednesday as hosts of the Lee Fisher Tournament.
Quigley led the Wildcats with 23 points in the win while Waid followed close behind with 20 points.
Afton’s leading scorer was Ryan Wright with 12 points while Carter Burns added 10.
Clinton 48, Cooperstown 46
Clint … 17 12 11 8 — 48
Coop … 6 9 17 14 — 46
Clint: Jackson 0 2-2 2, Ward 3 1-1 7, Ioho 6 3-6 20, King 0 0-0 0, Forde 2 0-0 4, Palmeri 7 1-3 15. Totals: 18 7-12 48
Coop: Colby Diamond 1 0-0 3, Miles Nelen 4 0-0 10, Ethan Kukenberger 1 0-0 3, PJ Kiuber 0 0-2 0, Cooper Coleman 2 0-0 6, Troy Davis 1 0-0 2, Brody Murdock 2 0-0 6, Charlie Lambert 7 2-2 16. Totals: 19 2-4 46
Three-point baskets: Clint 2 (Ioho 2; Coop 9 (Diamond, Nelen 2, Kukenberger, Coleman 2, Davis, Murdock 2)
Charlotte Valley 51, Worcester 35
CV … 9 16 14 12 — 51
W … 8 10 12 5 — 35
CV: Travis Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ezra Ontl 6 1-2 19, Cooper Wright 1 0-0 2, Jamison Quigley 5 3-7 13, John Gonsalves 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 6 4-4 16. Totals: 21 8-13 51
W: Tyler Haley 1 0-0 3, Connor Fancher 1 0-1 2, Joey Geiskopf 1 0-0 2, Tyler Head 8 2-6 18, Matthew Sanders 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 2-7 35
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Ontl 6); W 1 (Haley)
Unadilla Valley 59, Harpursville 50
UV … 14 22 10 13 — 59
H … 17 8 13 12 — 50
UV: Haywood Edwards 6 3-4 16, Tucker Cattanach 1 0-0 2, Keegan Platt 2 0-0 5, Zach Smith 2 0-0 6, Trason Murray 7 2-4 22, Trent Marinelli 1 0-0 2, Kaden Butts 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 5-8 59
H: Ashton Villecco 3 0-0 8, Nolan Crocker 1 2-2 4, Brayden Sakowsky 9 2-2 20, Jayden Yereb 2 1-2 5, Dominik Franklin 6 0-1 13, Hunter Smith 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 5-9 50
Three-point baskets: UV 10 (Edwards, Platt, Smith 2, Murray 6); H 3 (Villecco 2, Franklin)
Charlotte Valley 75, Afton 51 (Wednesday)
CV … 16 22 22 15 — 75
A … 12 12 13 14 — 51
CV: Trevor Waid 10 0-0 20, Travis Pierce 3 0-0 8, Ezra Ontl 1 4-9 7, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 2 0-0 4, Dom Butler 1 0-0 2, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 10 0-1 23, Luke Montgomery 3 0-1 6, Noah Johnston 1 0-1 2, John Gonsalves 1 0-0 3, Ethan Barrett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 4-12 75
A: Anthony Obeida 1 0-1 2, Ryan Wright 4 3-7 12, Charles Casamassina 0 0-0 0, Matthew Carman 2 2-2 7, Ryan Dawson 3 1-2 7, Equan Patterson 2 0-1 4, Braden Sadelmire 3 1-3 7, Jacob Stiner 1 0-0 2, Carter Burns 4 2-2 10. Totals: 20 9-18 51
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Pierce 2, Only, Quigley 3, Gonsalves; A 2 (Wright, Carman)
Susquehanna Valley 54, Oneonta 39
The Oneonta girls fell on the road to Susquehanna Valley 54-39 on Thursday.
Jordan Bellinger poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Yellowjackets thanks to an 8-for-10 outing at the free throw line. Megan Cleveland finished with seven points.
Leading the Sabers were Bryn Hogan with 18 points and Aida MacNamee with 14.
Oneonta will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when it hosts Susquehanna Valley.
Charlotte Valley 39, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37
The Charlotte Valley girls rallied after trailing for much of Thursday’s game against Gilbertsville-Mount Upton to notch a 39-37 non-league victory.
Jessica Zuill paced the Wildcats with 14 points with Kalie Whitbeck following up with 13 of her own.
The Raiders were led by Hannah Bonczkowski’s game-high 20 points.
Charlotte Valley will serve as hosts of the Ray Preston Tournament on Wednesday. G-MU is off until Wednesday, Jan. 4 when it visits Downsville.
Oxford 53, Morris 41
A big second quarter helped the Oxford girls defeat Morris 53-41 in the Joan Martin Tournament on Thursday. After trailing by four early, the Blackhawks outscored the Mustangs 22-5 in the second quarter.
Ella Kelsey and Madalyn Barrows were the top scorers for Oxford with 24 and 21 points, respectively.
Leading Morris was Carissa Richards with 24 points on the night.
Barrows was named tournament MVP with teammates Kelsey, Kyla Kelsey-Jones, and Naiomi Smith being selected for the all-tournament team. Richards and Hannah Wist made the all-tourney team for Morris.
Susquehanna Valley 54, Oneonta 39
SV … 15 16 9 11 — 54
OHS … 13 9 9 8 — 39
SV: Marissa Adams 1 0-0 2, Julia Ricci 0 2-2 2, Morgan Hoffman 0 0-0 0, Hayle Warner 1 0-0 2, Heidi Brusso 3 4-5 10, Bryn Hogan 7 1-2 18, Julia Clarke 3 0-0 7, Aida MacNamee 5 3-4 14, Leia LaBickier 0 0-0 0, G. Palmera 0 0-0 0, Angelina Mead 0 0-4 0. Totals: 20 10-17 54
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 5 8-10 19, Natalie VanZandt 0 4-8 4, Amairh Morrison 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 1 4-4 7, Thalia Wellman 1 0-0 2, Abbie Platt 0 2-4 2, Isabella Giacomelli 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 19-28 39
Three-point baskets: SV 4 (Hogan 3, Clarke); OHS 2 (Bellinger, Cleveland)
Charlotte Valley 39, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37
CV … 6 6 13 14 — 39
G-MU … 7 13 9 8 — 37
CV: Liz Gerster 1 0-2 2, Kalie Whitbeck 4 5-6 13, Jessica Zuill 4 5-6 14, Maeve Carey 0 0-2 0, Natalie Amadon 1 0-2 3, Ella Gerster 2 1-4 5, Cadence Santiago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-22 39
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 0-0 5, Kyra Demmon 1 0-2 2, Hannah Bonczkowski 7 3-3 20, Avriel Correll 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Barnes 2 1-2 5, Kendra Hammond 1 2-4 4. Totals: 13 7-13 37
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Zuill, Amadon); G-MU 4 (Bonczkowski 3, Sorochinsky)
Oxford 53, Morris 41
O … 8 22 14 9 — 53
M … 12 5 12 12 — 41
O: Naiomi Smith 0 0-2 0, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Barrows 8 3-4 21, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 9 3-4 24, Jocie Finch 0 0-0 0, Ava Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Bailey Chesebro 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Knapp 2 0-0 4, Abi Denz 0 0-0 0, Leah Oliver 0 0-0 0, Taegan Manwarren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-10 53
M: Carissa Richards 10 0-0 24, Hannah Wist 3 0-0 7, Madison Moore 1 0-0 2, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 1 0-0 2, Delaney Coveny 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 1 2-2 4, Makenzie Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-2 41
Three-point baskets: O 5 (Barrows 2, Kelsey 3); M 5 (Richards 4, Wist)
