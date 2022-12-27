Serving as hosts of the Dick White Tournament, the Cooperstown boys basketball team notched a 63-44 victory over Oxford on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert finished with 16 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals to lead the Hawkeyes. Ethan Kukenberger added eight points while Cooper Bradley had four blocks and Colby Diamond had four steals.
Cooperstown will face Utica Notre Dame on Wednesday in the title game.
Charlotte Valley 56, Schenevus 29
The Charlotte Valley boys rolled past Schenevus on Tuesday for a 56-29 non-league victory.
Jamison Quigley led the Wildcats with 19 points while Ezra Ontl added 10 and Trevor Waid scored nine.
Leading the scoring for Schenevus was Jackson Reed with 12 points.
Charlotte Valley will host Downsville on Wednesday, Jan. 4 while Schenevus hosts Sharon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 5
Cooperstown 63, Oxford 44
C … 10 21 17 13 - 63
O … 9 15 8 12 - 44
C: Colby Diamond 3 0-0 6, Miles Nelen 2 0-0 5, Ethan Kukenberger 4 0-3 8, PJ Kiuber 3 0-0 6, Cooper Coleman 2 1-3 6, Troy Davis 3 0-0 6, Cooper Bradley 2 0-0 4, Brody Murdock 1 0-0 3, Charlie Lambert 7 2-2 16, Cooper Hodgdon 1 0-0 2, Max Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 4-10 63
O: Rickard 7 3-4 18, Emerson 1 0-0 2, Rovente 4 1-2 9, Bennett 3 0-0 6, Sheridan 1 3-4 5, Rifanburg 1 0-0 2, Ross 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 7-10 44
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Nelen, Coleman, Murdock); O 1 (Rickard)
Charlotte Valley 56, Schenevus 29
CV … 14 22 18 2 - 56
S … 3 10 6 10 - 29
CV: Ethan Barrett 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 2 0-1 5, Ezra Ontl 3 3-7 10, Freddy Cargill 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wright 2 0-0 4, Dom Butler 0 0-0 0, Simone Tunno 0 1-3 1, Jamison Quigley 5 8-9 19, Luke Montgomery 1 0-0 2 Noah Johnston 0 0-0 0, John Gonsalves 1 1-2 4, Trevor Waid 3 3-4 9. Totals: 16 17-26 56
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 1 2-4 4, Allen Osborne 1 0-0 3, Cody Keator 2 0-1 5, Aiden Burges 1 0-0 3, Jackson Reed 5 0-1 2, Owen Bryant 1 0-0 2, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-7 29
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Pierce, Ontl); S 2 (Osborne, Keator)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford 62, Downsville 18
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls defeated Downsville 62-18 on Tuesday as hosts of the Kazalski Tournament.
Celeste Baldwin hit five three-pointers for the Bobcats en route to a 24-point performance. Jayslin Henderson and Johnna Henderson added 13 points apiece in the win.
Downsville’s Mckenzy Brown finished with a team-high 16 points in the loss.
B-G will appear in the title game on Wednesday.
Unatego 44, Hamilton 42
The Unatego girls edged Hamilton for a 44-42 victory on Tuesday in the Dick White Tournament at Cooperstown.
Kylie Mussaw paced the Spartans with 13 points while Bailey McCoy, Harly Birdsall, and Maddie Wilsey each scored eight points.
Unatego will be back in action on Wednesday in Cooperstown.
Bainbridge-Guilford 62, Downsville 18
B-G … 28 7 11 16 - 62
D … 3 10 3 2 - 18
B-G: Peyton Umbra 2 0-0 5, Celeste Baldwin 8 3-4 24, Jayslin Henderson 6 1-4 13, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 6 1-2 13, Chandler Benjamin 1 1-2 3, Jordyn Parsons 1 2-5 4. Totals: 24 8-17 62
D: Calla Conklin 0 0-0 0, Mckenzy Brown 5 6-8 16, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Hailey Card 0 0-0 0, Riley Furman 0 0-0 , Stephanie Foote 0 0-0 , Syriana Butler 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 1 0-0 2, Maisyn Thomson, Hailey Emerich, Tehya Colao. Totals: 6 6-8 18
Three-point baskets: B-G 6 (Umbra, Baldwin 5); D 0
Unatego 44, Hamilton 42
U … 8 16 10 10 - 44
H … 7 11 10 14 - 42
U: B. McCoy 3 0-0 8, H. Birdsall 3 0-0 8, M. Birdsall 0 0-0 0, K. Mussaw 4 3-4 13, M. Wilsey 3 2-4 8, K. Henn 0 0-0 0, G. Tilt 0 0-0 0, L. Craft 3 1-4 7. Totals: 16 6-12 44
H: n/a
Three-point baskets: U 6 (McCoy 2, H. Birdsall 2, Mussaw 2)
