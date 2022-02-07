Cooperstown falls to Waterville; Unatego tops B-G

The Cooperstown boys fell to Waterville 79-50 in a high-scoring Center State Conference League game on Monday.
The Indians scored 20-plus points in each of the first three quarters, taking a 70-41 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Hawkeyes had Charlie Lambert lead the team with 14 points, followed by Kalen Dempsey with nine points.
Waterville was led by Tyson Maxam with a game-high 30 points, followed by Cole Pearsall with 17 points.
Cooperstown will travel to play Little Falls on Thursday.
Unatego 70, Bainbridge-Guilford 58
Shea Barber’s big offensive performance lifted Unatego past Bainbridge-Guilford 70-58 in Monday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Barber finished with 33 points on the night, as he went 9-for-12 at the free throw line and added two three-pointers. Miles Mohrien also had a nice game for the Spartans with 18 points.
David Emerson paced the Bobcats with 21 points while James Hogorian finished with 14 points.
Both teams will be on the road on Tuesday as Unatego visits Harpursville and Bainbridge-Guilford travels to Walton.
Hunter-Tannersville 48, Roxbury 41
Hunter-Tannersville edged Roxbury 48-41 in Delaware League action on Monday night.
Leading H-T was Kristian Aizstrauts with a game-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four blocks. Grady Glennon, meanwhile, hit four three-pointers to record 12 points plus six assists in the win.
Peyton Proctor led Roxbury with 22 points while George Proctor netted 11 points.
Edmeston 61, Schenevus 35 (Saturday)
The Panthers rolled past the Dragons 61-35 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Saturday.
Scoring in double-digits for the Panthers were Preston Graham with 22 points and Kyle Ough with 16 points including three three-pointers.
Leading the Dragons was Jordan Regg who scored 20 points.
Edmonton will host Worcester on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-Valley League Tournament.
Bainbridge-Guilford 54,
Sherburne-Earlville 50 (Saturday)
The Bobcats edged Sherburne-Earlville 54-50 in Saturday’s non-league game.
David Emerson led the way for B-G with 18 points while Lucas Carlin (11 points) and Connor Vredenburgh (10 points) also finished in double figures.
The Bobcats were also excellent at the charity stripe, making 15 of their 18 free throws in the game.
Brock Weidman scored a game-high 19 points for Sherburne-Earlville.
Waterville 79, Cooperstown 50
W … 21 22 27 9 — 79
C … 12 12 17 9 — 50
Waterville: Gavin Poyer 0 0-0 0, Tyson Maxam 12 2-3 30, Brent Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jackson Ruane 2 2-2 8, Gabriel Williams 3 1-4 8, Jack Elliot 0 0-0 0, Caleb Jeff 1 2-2 4, Alexander Cudak 1 0-0 2, Devin Barnes 4 0-0 8, Joseph Hinman 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meddaugh 0 0-0 0, Cole Pearsall 8 1-2 17, Rocco Padula Jr 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 7-11 79
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenburger 1 2-3 4, Kalen Dempsey 4 1-2 9, PJ Kiuber 3 0-0 7, Troy Davis 1 0-0 2, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 2 0-0 5, Charlie Lambert 5 2-3 14, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 5, Garet Bush 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-8 50
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Maxam 4, Ruane 2, Williams 1); C 5 (Lambert 2, Kiuber, Burns, Criqui)
Unatego 70, Bainbridge-Guilford 58
U … 16 23 18 13 — 70
B-G … 11 13 19 15 — 58
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 7 2-4 18, Shea Barber 11 9-12 33, Logan Utter 0 2-2 2, Xander Ranc 0 0-0 0, Garrett Backus 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 3 3-3 9, Devon Kroll 3 0-0 8. Totals: 24 16-21 70
B-G: David Emerson 7 2-2 21, James Hogorian 4 4-6 14, Ilias Wilson 2 3-5 7, Lucas Carlin 1 0-2 2, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Owen Drown 1 0-0 3, Ethan Gregory 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 3 3-6 9. Totals: 19 14-19 58
Three-point baskets: U 5 (Mohrien 2, Barber 2, Kroll); B-G 6 (Emerson 3, Hogorian 2, Drown)
Hunter-Tannersville 48, Roxbury 41
H-T … 13 13 11 11 — 48
R … 12 9 12 8 — 41
H-T: Nick Uhrik 0 0-0 0, Jason Li 1 0-0 2, Thomas Houlihan 2 0-0 4, Grady Glennon 4 0-0 12, Garrett Legg 0 0-0 0, Connor Schieffer 1 0-0 3, Nathan Kauffman 2 0-0 4, Kristian Aizstrauts 10 3-6 23. Totals: 20 3-6 48
Roxbury: Jordan Johnston 0 0-0 0, Chris Garafalo 0 0-0 0, Ryder Albano 1 0-0 2, Isiah Figueroa 0 2-2 2, Bryton Bauer 1 0-0 3, Peyton Proctor 7 3-4 22, George Proctor 3 5-6 11, Brett Morrison 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 11-14 41
Three-point baskets: H-T 5 (Glennon 4, Schieffer); R 6 (Bauer, P. Proctor 5)
Edmeston 61, Schenevus 35 (Saturday)
E … 24 12 12 13 — 61
S … 10 5 10 10 — 35
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 6 1-3 16, Braymon Clark 0 0-0 0, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 3 0-0 6, Collin McEnroe 3 2-2 8, Gunner Schoellig 1 0-2 2, Austin Galley 0 0-0 0, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2, Landon Wust 0 0-0 0, Max Bolton 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 7 7-8 22, Aaron Loicano 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 10-15 61
Schenevus: Cody Keator 1 1-2 3, Jackson Reed 2 1-3 5, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 0 0-0 0, Owen Bryant 0 4-4 4, Jordan Regg, 6 6-8 20, Anthony Poliseno 0 1-2 1, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 13-19 35
Three-point baskets: E 5 (Ough 3, Graham, Loicano); S 2 (J. Regg 2)
Bainbridge-Guilford 54, Sherburne-Earlville 50 (Saturday)
B-G … 11 16 11 16 — 54
S-E … 10 13 14 13 — 50
B-G: Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, David Emerson 5 4-6 18, James Hogorian 3 3-4 9, Ilias Wilson 1 2-2 4, Lucas Carlin 4 2-2 11, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Owen Drown 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gregory 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 3 4-4 10. Totals: 17 15-18 54
S-E: Ethan Simonds 4 0-0 9, Taylor Grzymkowski 1 0-0 3, Brock Weidman 6 4-6 19, Zachary Trass 5 1-3 11, Darren Miles 1 0-0 3, Ethan Kober 0 0-0 0, Garrett Fleming 1 0-0 2, Jack Rodman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 6-11 50
Three-point baskets: B-G 5 (Emerson 4, Carlin); S-E 6 (Simonds, Grzymkowski, Weidman 3, Miles)
SKIING
Hunter Mountain was the sight of a high school slalom ski race on Monday. Hunter-Tannersville took first as a team on the boys side while Windham-Ashland-Jewett was victorious on the girls side.
Hunter’s Konrad Gilbert was the fastest skier of the day with a time of 34.19. Margaretville’s Ryan McVitty finished second while J.P. Klein of WAJ placed third.
Windham swept the top three girls spots with Piper Cohane leading the way with a time of 37.30. Rounding out the top three were teammates Sophia Dyjak and Erin Klein in second and third, respectively.
Boys Team
1. Hunter-Tannersville 76.32
2. Margaretville 77.31
3. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 82.15
4. Roxbury 87.42
Boys Individual
1. Konrad Gilbert (H-T), 34.19
2. Ryan McVitty (M), 35.89
3. J.P. Klein (WAJ), 38.76
4. Tristan McVitty (M), 41.42
5. William Schneider (H-T), 42.13
Girls Team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 77.78
2. Hunter-Tannersville 89.45
3. Roxbury 99.68
Girls Individual
1. Piper Cohane (WAJ), 37.30
2. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ), 40.48
3. Erin Klein (WAJ), 41.13
4. Olivia Gilbert (H-T), 41.64
5. Bella Poniros (R), 47.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.