The Cooperstown girls soccer team scored all four of its goals in the first half to cruise to a 4-0 victory over Little Falls on Wednesday.
Rory Nelen registered a three-point game for Cooperstown, finishing with a goal and two assists. Dani Seamon, Sophia Hotaling, and Claire Jensen also found the back of the net while Cecelia Frank had an assist. Keeper Brenna Seamon needed to make just one save for the shutout.
Cooperstown is back in action on Thursday at home against Frankfort-Schuyler.
Schenevus 7, Sharon Springs 0
The Dragons beat the Spartans 7-0 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Taylor Knapp and Angie Competiello each had a hat trick for Schenevus with Knapp adding two assists and Competiello one of her own. Also scoring for Schenevus were Samantha Barrett with one goal, Samantha Osborne with two assists, and Cassidy Howard with one assist.
In net for the Spartans was Ava Jump who had 22 saves while Leah Brundege had two saves for the Dragons.
Schenevus will visit Laurens on Friday.
Charlotte Valley 4, Sidney 0
Charlotte Valley opened its season with a 4-0 shutout victory over Sidney on Wednesday.
Natalie Amadon led the scoring for the Wildcats with two goals, with Brinlee Wright and Ella Gerster each scoring a goal as well.
Wright, Cadence Santiago, Abby Vroman and Hayden Marino all provided assists. Charlotte Valley will play Cherry Valley-Springfield in the upcoming NY Girls Pizzeria Tournament on Friday at Unadilla Valley.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
CV-S defeated G-MU 5-2 in Wednesday’s season-opener for the Patriots.
Ari Bosc scored two goals for CV-S with Adrianna Tripple, Beth Heinrich, and Joleen Lusk each adding a goal. Dannaka Rasmussen scored two goals for G-MU.
C-VS will face Charlotte Valley in the NY Girls Pizzeria Tournament at Unadilla Valley this Saturday.
Unadilla Valley 2, Oxford 0
The Lady Storm blanked Oxford 2-0 at home on Wednesday.
Jaiden Schrag scored both goals for Unadilla Valley while Kadence York provided an assist. Kalie Fernandez-Naughton was strong in net, making eight saves en route to the shutout.
Unadilla Valley will host the New York Pizzeria Tournament beginning on Friday.
Richfield Springs 3, Stockbridge Valley 0
Richfield Springs brought home a 3-0 victory over Stockbridge Valley in the Waterville Optimus Tournament on Wednesday.
Camryn Marshall scored three goals to put the Indians ahead for the win. Maggie Worobey and Riley Francis each had an assist. No box score was provided for this game.
Richfield Springs will play the winner of Waterville and Notre Dame in the championship game on Friday at 5 p.m.
