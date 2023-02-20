The Cooperstown girls basketball team held off Sherburne-Earlville’s upset bid on Saturday as the Hawkeyes won 57-47 in overtime of the Second Round of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Dani Seamon had a huge game for Cooperstown, finishing with 32 points, 10 rebounds, and seven steals in the victory. Rory Nelen also had a strong performance, finishing with 14 points, eight steals, six rebounds, and four assists. Brenna Seamon added six points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Cooperstown will host Onondaga on Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the quarterfinals.
Cooperstown 57, Sherburne-Earlville 47 OT (Saturday)
C … 13 12 6 11 15 — 57
S-E … 10 10 8 14 5 — 47
C: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 6 1-2 14, O. Murdock 0 0-0 0, C. Jensen 1 1-2 3, D. Seamon 10 9-14 32, B. Seamon 3 0-0 6, S. Kirkby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-18 57
S-E: A. Grzymkowski 4 1-2 11, C. Miller 3 3-6 9, A. Brown 0 4-9 4, C. Barth 0 0-0 , H. Todd-Rogers 6 1-2 13, K. Hill 0 0-0 0, T. Thornton 5 0-0 10, A. Eldred 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-14 47
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Nelen, D. Seamon); S-E 2 (Grzymkowski 2)
Weedsport 70, Cooperstown 57 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown boys saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a 70-57 loss to Weedsport in the Second Round of the Section III Class C playoffs.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with a game-high 26 points while Miles Nelen scored 11 points, PJ Kiuber netted nine, and Ethan Kukenberger pulled down eight rebounds.
Ryan Adams was the top scorer for Weedsport with 19 points.
Cooperstown finishes the season with a record of 8-14. No box score was provided for this game.
The Oneonta boys swim team competed in the Section IV Class B Championships on Saturday. The Yellowjackets placed third overall out of eight teams.
Elias House earned a pair of second-place finishes for OHS in the 50 and 100 freestyle swims. Logan Temming finished third in the 200 free, while Temming, House, Bastian Dudley, and Jason Miller teamed up to finish third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Earning fourth-place finishes were Lou Bonnici in the diving, Miller in the 100 butterfly, and Dudley in the 500 free. Oneonta finished fourth in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Owen Shultz added a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 4. Miller, House, Wightman, Temming 1:45.90
200 Freestyle: 3. Logan Temming 1:55.45, 6. Bastian Dudley 1:59.75, 12. Bryson Huber 2:06.67
200 Individual Medley: 7. Cyrus Wightman 2:19.78, 11. Jacob Forster-Rothbart 2:30.87
50 Freestyle: 2. Elias House 22.49, 10. Tyler Shaughnessy 24.98
Diving: 4. Louis Bonnici 317.35, 10. Porter Holmes 272.20
100 Butterfly: 4. Jason Miller 59.58, 10. Cyrus Wightman 1:01.30
100 Freestyle: 2. Elias House 49.29. 9. Logan Temming 51.15, 15. Tyler Shaughnessy 57.57
500 Freestyle: 4. Bastian Dudley 5:34.67, 11. Bryson Hubber 5:51.55
200 Freestyle Relay: 4. Shaughnessy, Wightman, Forster Rothbart, Dudley 1:43.57
100 Backstroke: 14. Henry Wolff 1:14.90
100 Breaststroke: 5. Owen Shultz 1:12.09, 9. Jacob Forster Rothbart 1:13.36
400 Freestyle Relay: 3. House, Dudley, Miller, Temming 4:24.49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.