The Cooperstown girls basketball team won a thrilling back-and-forth affair against Weedsport 64-59 on Saturday at Onondaga Community College to win the Section III Class C Championship.
Trailing by one in the final minute, the Lady Hawkeyes scored seven points in the last 30 seconds of play to secure the victory.
Rory Nelen scored a game-high 17 points for Cooperstown to go with six steals, five rebounds, and five assists. Dani Seamon, meanwhile, registered a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brenna Seamon finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals, Savannah Kirkby scored eight points, and Claire Jensen had six points and four rebounds.
Gabby Jeffers, Keegan McNabb, and Mallory Brown scored 13 points apiece for Weedsport.
Cooperstown last won the sectional title in 2020 before that season ended prematurely due to COVID.
The Hawkeyes will face Section IV Champion Union Springs in the State Regionals on Saturday, March 11 at Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
Cooperstown 64, Weedsport 59
C … 15 15 16 18 — 64
W … 11 21 12 15 — 59
C: Meghan Niles 2 0-0 4, Tori France 1 0-0 2, Rory Nelen 8 1-1 17, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 2-2 6, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 4 7-12 16, Brenna Seamon 5 1-1 11, Savannah Kirkby 3 2-2 8. Totals: 25 13-18 64
W: Molly Milton 0 1-2 1, Gabby Jeffers 3 7-11 13, Kayla Flask 1 3-4 6, Lauren DeJohn 1 2-4 5, Keegan McNabb 6 0-0 13, Morgan Flask 4 0-0 8, Mallory Brown 4 5-6 13. Totals: 19 18-27 59
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); W 3 (Flask, DeJohn, McNabb)
