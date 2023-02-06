The Cooperstown girls basketball team defeated Sherburne Earlville 49-30 on Monday after building a 12-2 first-quarter lead.
Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes with 19 points to go with six rebounds and six steals, while Rory Nelen added nine points in the win. Alex Gryzmkowksi led S-E with eight points. Cooperstown will host Westmoreland on Wednesday.
Delhi 41, Windsor 36
The Delhi girls defeated Windsor 41-36 at home on Monday in a non-league game.
Natalie Vredenburgh led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points while also adding five steals. Alyssa Gioffe, meanwhile, had six assists and five steals.
Autumn Helstein was Windsor’s top scorer with 22 points.
Delhi will host Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 46, Stamford/Jefferson 45
The Windham-Ashland-Jewett girls edged Stamford/Jefferson 46-45 in Monday’s Delaware League contest.
Leading Windham in scoring was Amanda Nilsen who netted 17 points, while Emma Drum and Hannah Tuttle scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
McKEnna Hoyt notched a double-double for Stamford/Jefferson with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Downsville 33, Gilboa 20
Downsville defeated Gilboa in a low-scoring Delaware League matchup 33-20 on Monday.
McKenzy Brown led the Eagles with a game-high 18 points, while Courtney Murphy added nine points in the win. Karly Sutton led the Wildcats with nine points.
Downsville will be at Hunter-Tannersville on Wednesday.
Norwich 59, Oneonta 50 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls were defeated by Norwich 59-50 on Saturday.
Jordan Bellinger was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with 20 points on six three-pointers. Abbie Platt had four points to go with 13 rebounds and nine steals in the loss. Emma Urgo was the leading scorer for Norwich with 21.
Oneonta will visit Windsor on Wednesday.
Laurens 47, Schenevus 33 (Friday)
Gabriella Andrades scored her 1,000th career varsity point on Friday as she helped Laurens defeat Schenevus 47-33 in Tri-Valley League action.
Andrades scored 28 points in the victory while also adding nine rebounds and nine steals. Kyrah Andrades finished with 13 points and five rebounds and Emerson Allen pulled down five boards.
Sam Osborne led Schenevus with 18 points and eight rebounds while Amber Burton scored eight points and Cady Ritton had seven rebounds.
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday to begin the TVL playoffs: Schenevus will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield while Laurens will be at Worcester.
Sidney 34, Delhi 25 (Friday)
The Sidney girls outlasted Delhi 34-25 on Friday in a low-scoring Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Ava Cirigliano was the leading scorer for Sidney with 16 points while Emma Simmons netted 10 of her own.
Natalie Vredenburgh paced Delhi with 12 points and Alyssa Gioffe pulled down 11 rebounds.
Sidney will be at Norwich on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48, Edmeston 32 (Friday)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Edmeston 48-35 on Friday behind a game-high 35 points from Hannah Bonczkowski. Bonczkowski made seven three-pointers in the Raiders’ victory
Molly Rifanburg was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 16 points.
These teams will face off again on Tuesday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Oxford 58, Bainbridge-Guilford 37 (Friday)
Oxford downed Bainbridge-Guilford 58-37 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Madalyn Barrows was the leading scorer for Oxford with 17 points while Kyla Kelsey-Jones also finished in double-figures with 13 points. Ten different Blackhawk players scored a point in the victory.
Taylor Kazmirski led the Bobcats with 11 points while Jayslin Henderson scored nine and Johnna Henderson netted eight.
Oxford will host Unadilla Valley on Wednesday while B-G visits Greene the same day.
Cooperstown 49, Sherburne Earlville 30
C … 12 16 11 10 — 49
SE … 2 13 8 7— 30
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 4 1-2 9, Olivia Murdock 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 4 0-0 8, Hannah Craig 1 2-2 4, Dani Seamon 8 2-4 19, Brenna Seamon 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 2 1-2 5, Emma Greene 0 0-0 0, Annelise Jensen 0 0-0 0, Katie Crippen 0 0-0 0, Bella Reich 0 0-0 0, Ella McGowan 0 0-0 0, Polly Kennedy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-10 49
SE: Kayleigh Rood 0 0-0 0, Alex Gryzmkowksi 3 0-0 8, Chesnee Miller 2 1-4 5, Alyse Brown 1 1-2 4, Claire Barth 1 1-2 4, Abby Shaver 0 0-0 0, Hannah Todd-Rogers 2 2-2 6, Kendall Hill 0 0-0 0, Trinity Thornton 1 1-2 3, Abbie Eldred 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-12 30
Three-point baskets: C 1 (D. Seamon); SE 4 (Gryzmkowksi 2, Brown, Barth)
Delhi 41, Windsor 36
DA … 8 10 15 8 — 41
W … 9 5 7 15 — 36
DA: Julia Baxter 0 0-2 0, Natalie Vredenburgh 8 2-3 21, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 1 0-0 2, Victoria Verspoor 2 0-0 4, El Wagner 2 1-2 6, Alyssa Gioffe 0 4-6 4, Vidya Samudrala 2 0-0 4, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-13 41
W: D. Smith 0 0-0 0, C. Beattie 2 0-0 5, C. Bellmore 2 0-0 5, F. Angelo 0 0-2 0, J. Lehr 1 0-0 2, G. Deyo 1 0-0 2, A. Helstein 9 4-5 22. Totals: 15 4-7 36
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Vredenburgh 3, Wagner); N 2 (C. Beattie, C. Bellmore)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 46, Stamford/Jefferson 45
WAJ … 14 17 7 8 — 46
S/J … 12 8 13 12 — 45
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 6 4-6 17, Ashtyn Hansen 3 0-0 6, Megan Carroll 2 0-0 4, Emma Drum 3 4-6 10, Hannah Tuttle 4 0-0 9, Cathryn Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-12 46
S/J: Paige VanEtten 0 0-0 0, Gabby Stannard 2 0-0 5, Tryhnati Donato 3 0-0 7, Dezaraye Hillis 3 0-0 6, Alayna Stannard 2 0-0 5, Riley Brewster 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 8 6-7 22. Totals: 18 6-7 45
Three-point baskets: WAJ 2 (Nilsen, Tuttle); S/J 3 (G. Stannard, Donato, A. Stannard)
Downsville 33, Gilboa 20
D … 12 11 4 6 — 33
G … 9 5 1 5 — 20
D: McKenzy Brown 8 0-0 18, Stephanie Foote 1 0-0 2, Courtney Murphy 4 1-1 9, Tehya Colao 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 1-1 33
G: Karly Sutton 3 0-0 9, Laura Briegle 2 1-2 5, Caitlyn Ciaravino 2 2-2 6. Totals: 7 3-4 20
Three-point baskets: D 2 (Brown 2); G 3 (Sutton 3)
Norwich 59, Oneonta 50 (Saturday)
N … 10 17 16 16 — 59
OHS .. 6 9 16 19 — 50
N: Brynley Ryan 0 0-0 0, Josey Ryan 3 1-1 8, Emma Urgo 9 3-8 21, Olivia Schiraldi 6 1-1 16, Caroline Richardson 0 0-0 0, Bela Delorio 0 0-0 0, Julie Turner 0 0-0 0, Cameron VanHouten 2 0-0 4, Talia Bookarmer 0 0-0 0, Karoline Oleson 0 0-0 0, Julia Llewellyn 4 0-0 10. Totals: 24 5-10 59
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 7 0-0 20, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 3, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 3 0-0 7, Selene Wellman 3 2-6 8, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 1 2-4 4, Isabelle Giacomelli 3 2-2 8. Totals: 18 6-12 50
Three-point baskets: N 6 (J. Ryan, Schiraldi 3, Llewellyn 2); OHS 8 (Bellinger 6, VanZandt, Cleveland)
Laurens 47, Schenevus 33 (Friday)
L … 9 10 17 9 — 47
S … 6 8 10 9 — 33
L: Kyrah Andrades 5 1-1 13, Gabriella Andrades 9 8-13 28 (1000 pts), Emerson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 2, Brooke Mann 2 0-0 4, Nicole Stanley 0 1-2 1, Alesa John 0 0-0 0, Allison Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-16 47
S: Autumn Burton 1 2-2 4, Amber Burton 2 2-2 8, Cady Ritton 1 0-0 2, Sam Barrett 0 1-2 1, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 0 0-0 0, Sam Osborne 7 3-5 18, Taylor Knapp 0 0-2 0, Leah Brundege 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-11 33
Three-point baskets: L 4 (K. Andrades 2, G. Andrades 2); S 3 (Am. Burton 2, Osborne).
Sidney 34, Delhi 25 (Friday)
S … 8 4 12 10 — 34
DA … 9 2 5 9 — 25
S: Ava Cirigliano 7 2-4 16, Bri Taylor 2 0-0 4, Emma Simmons 4 1-6 10, Isabella West 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Bales 1 0-0 2, Emily Russo 0 0-0 0, Zoe Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Maya Paul 0 0-0 0, Sam Constable 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-10 34
DA: Julia Baxter 0 3-4 3, Natalie Vredenburgh 4 3-4 12, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 2 0-0 6, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 0 2-4 2, Vidya Samudrala 0 0-0 0, Rylie Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 8-14 25
Three-point baskets: S 1 (Simmons); DA 3 (Cheshire 2, Vredenburgh)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 48, Edmeston 32 (Friday)
G-MU … 13 13 16 6 — 48
E … 8 5 10 9 — 32
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 0-0 4, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 14 0-1 35, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 1 1-2 3, Kendra Hammond 1 2-2 4, Mackenzi Marron 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-5 48
E: Maeve Robinson 2 0-0 4, Kenna Buriello 0 0-0 0, Abby White 0 0-0 0, Haylie Lund 0 2-6 2, Molly Rifanburg 6 2-4 16, Julia Vunk 3 0-0 6, Abby Ray 0 0-0 0, Emma White 1 0-0 2, Hailey Rifanburg 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-10 32
Three-point baskets: G-MU 7 (Bonczkowski 7); E 2 (M. Rifanburg 2)
Oxford 58, Bainbridge-Guilford 37 (Friday)
Ox … 12 20 10 16 — 58
B-G … 8 10 12 7 — 37
Ox: Naiomi Smith 2 0-0 4, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 6 0-1 13, Madalyn Barrows 7 1-4 17, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 2 0-0 6, Ella Kelsey 1 1-2 3, Jocie Finch 2 0-0 6, Ava Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Bailey Chesebro 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Knapp 0 0-0 0, Abby Denz 0 0-0 0, Leah Oliver 0 1-2 1, Taegan Manwarren 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-9 58
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 4 0-0 11, Peyton Umbra 0 0-0 0, Celeste Baldwin 3 0-0 7, Jayslin Henderson 4 1-2 9, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 3 2-2 8, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-4 37
Three-point baskets: Ox 7 (Kelsey-Jones, Barrows 2, Smith 2, Finch 2); B-G 4 (Kazmirski 3, Baldwin)
