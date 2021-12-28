Cooperstown girls top Unatego to win Dick White Holiday Tournament

A dominant defensive effort propelled the Cooperstown girls to a 44-30 victory over Unatego on Tuesday on their home court in the Dick White Holiday Tournament Championship.
Tourney MVP Dani Seamon scored 12 points while also registering nine rebounds and three steals. Liana Williams scored a team-high 14 points while Gabby Woeppel finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.
Leading Unatego were Kylie Mussaw with eight points and Lizzy Craft with seven points.
Joining Seamon on the all-tournament team were Woeppel, Mussaw, Cecelia LaPortosa (Whitesboro), and Lindsey Speer (Hamilton).
Morris 64, Charlotte Valley 42
The Mustangs rode a hot shooting performance by Carissa Richards to a 64-42 victory over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday in the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport.
Richards hit seven three-pointers for Morris en route to a 27-point performance in the victory.
Kailey Whitbeck led the Wildcats with 14 points while Ella Gerster scored 11.
Morris will play Schenevus in the championship game on Wednesday, while the consolation game will feature Charlotte Valley and Worcester.
Schenevus 52, Worcester 31
The Dragons defeated the Wolverines 52-31 in the Ray Preston Tournament in Davenport on Tuesday.
Samantha Osborne led the way for Schenevus with a game-high 20 points. Also scoring in double figures for the Dragons were Autumn Burton (14 points) and Kayleigh Bryant (10).
Anna Serdy led Worcester with 10 points.
Jefferson/Stamford 76, Laurens 31
The Jefferson/Stamford girls defeated Laurens 76-31 in Tuesday’s game.
McKenna Hoyt of Jefferson/Stamford led her team with a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds, while Seneca Shafer also had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Emily Clark added 14 points.
Laurens was led by Gabrielle Andrades with a game-high 29 points.
Unadilla Valley 33,
Sherburne-Earlville 27
Unadilla Valley defeated Sherburne-Earlville 33-27 in Tuesday’s Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament game, with the Storm being led by Kadence York with 18 points scored. Sherburne-Earlville was led by Abygail Shaver with 12 points.
The Storm will play Greene on Wednesday in the championship game.
Cooperstown 44, Unatego 30
C … 11 10 13 10 — 44
U … 6 8 10 6 — 30
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 4 0-0 8, L. Williams 4 5-6 14, S. Feik 1 2-2 4, C. Jensen 2 0-2 4, R. Nelen 0 2-2 2, D. Seamon 6 0-0 12. Totals: 17 9-12 44
Unatego: B. McCoy 0 2-4 2, A. Lucia 2 2-2 6, K. Mussaw 4 0-0 8, C. VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, M. Wilsey 2 2-6 6, L. Craft 3 1-2 7, T. Codington 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 8-16 30
Three-point baskets: C 1 (L. Williams); U 0
Morris 64, Charlotte Valley 42
M … 10 17 14 23 — 64
CV … 12 13 5 12 — 42
Morris: Richards 9 2-2 27, Wist 4 0-0 8, King 1 0-0 2, Aikens 0 4-6 4, Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Sawyer 4 0-0 9, Coleman 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-8 64
CV: Liz Gerster 0 0-0 0, Cadence Losie 2 0-0 4, Kailey Whitbeck 6 1-2 14, Maeve Carey 1 0-0 2, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Jenna Lubbers 4 3-4 11, Ella Gerster 4 2-4 11, Cadence Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-10 42
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Richards 7, Sawyer); CV 2 (Whitbeck, Gerster)
Schenevus 52, Worcester 31
S … 6 19 21 6 — 52
W … 9 7 5 10 — 31
Schenevus: S. Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Am. Burton 0 0-0 0, Au. Burton 5 0-0 14, C. Ritton 1 0-0 2, L. darling 2 0-0 4, K. Bryant 4 0-2 10, S. Osborne 8 4-5 20, K. Burton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-7 52
Worcester: S. Adams 2 2-6 6, I. Haley 2 1-2 5, E. Odell 1 1-2 3, H. Shalor 3 0-0 7, A. Serdy 4 0-0 10. Totals: 12 4-10 31
Three-point baskets: S (Au. Burton 4, K. Bryant 2); W 3 (Shalor, Serdy 2)
Jefferson/Stamford 76, Laurens 31
J/S … 17 19 28 12 — 76
L … 7 7 10 7 — 31
Jefferson/Stamford: Seneca Shafer 8 1-2 17, Tryhnati Donato 2 0-0 4, Georgia Lynch 5 0-0 11, Chloe Mead 0 0-2 0, Emily Clark 6 0-0 14, Breanna Wyble 0 0-2 0, McKenna Hoyt 14 0-0 28, Andromeda Shulz 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 1-6 76
Laurens: Natasha Solovitch 0 0-2 0, Gabrielle Andrades 12 2-4 29, Natalie Fegina 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-6 31
Three-point baskets: S/J 3 (Clark 2, Lynch), L 3 (Andrades 3)
Unadilla Valley 33, Sherburne-Earlville 27
UV … 7 13 7 6 – 33
SE … 9 5 7 6 – 27
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Schrag 2 0-0 4, Kadence York 6 6-8 18, Keona Courtright 1 1-2 3, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 7-10 33
Sherburne-Earlville: Alexandra Grzymkowski 2 3-6 8, Chesnee Miller 0 0-2 0, Abygail Shaver 4 4-4 12, Trinity Thorton 2 0-0 5, Amelia Moyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 7-12 27
Three Point Baskets: UV 0; SE 2 (Grzymkowski, Thorton)
