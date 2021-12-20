The Cooperstown girls basketball team outlasted Westmoreland 36-22 in a defensive slugfest on Monday.
Liana Williams led Cooperstown with 15 points while Dani Seamon had eight points, 13 rebounds, and three steals, and Gabby Woeppel had seven points and seven rebounds.
Cooperstown will host the Dick White Holiday Tournament starting next Monday.
South Kortright 41, Worcester 33
South Kortright defeated Worcester 41-33 in Monday’s non-league game.
Lacey Eckert was the leader for South Kortright with a game-high 20 points. Adelynn Eckert added eight points in the win.
Sophia Adams led Worcester with 10 points.
Walton 38, Downsville 30
The Walton girls edged Downsville 38-30 on Monday in non-league action.
Walton’s top scorers were Jillian Wright with 14 points and Jacqlyn Gransbury with 11 points.
Downsville was led by Kerry Young who had a game-high 17 points.
Walton will visit Afton on Wednesday.
Little Falls 42, Cooperstown 30
(Saturday)
Little Falls defeated Cooperstown 42-30 in Saturday’s non-league matchup.
Cooperstown was led by Dani Seamon with 10 points scored.
Little Falls was bolstered by Riley Dunn, Alexis Kress and Shayna Straney who scored 12, 11, and 10 points respectively.
Oxford 52, Morris 44 (Saturday)
Oxford defeated Morris 52-44 in the Joan Martin Tournament on Saturday.
Madalyn Barrows led Oxford with 24 points including six three-pointers. Kyla Kelsey Jones followed up with 10 points.
Hannah Sawyer and Triana Hawkins scored 12 and 11 points for Morris, respectively.
Morris will next play Laurens at home on Wednesday.
South Kortright 53,
Hunter-Tannersville 39 (Friday)
The Rams defeated their Delaware League rivals on Friday in a 53-39 victory.
Emily Andersen and Lacey Eckert led the way for South Kortright with 18 points each. Elsewhere, Adelynn Eckert scored 12 points.
Hedda Flynn led Hunter-Tannersville with 11 points.
Frankfort-Schuyler 35, Morris 27
(Friday)
The Morris girls lost a low-scoring contest to Frankfort-Schuyler on Friday in the Joan Martin Holiday Tournament.
Carissa Richards led the Mustangs with nine points while Hannah Wist added eight.
Skye Simmons had a game-high 13 points to lead Frankfort-Schuyler.
Cooperstown 36, Westmoreland 22
C … 10 5 11 10 — 36
W … 6 6 0 10 — 22
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 3 1-2 7, Liana Williams 5 4-9 15, Sarah Feik 0 2-2 2, Addy Lewis 0 2-2 2, Claire Jensen 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 3 1-5 8, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-20 36
Westmoreland: M. Enos 3 1-2 9, S. Wilson 1 0-2 2, E. McGregor 0 0-2 0, D. Moore 0 2-2 2, A. Albrecht 2 3-6 7, S. Coyne 0 1-2 1, G. Moore 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 8-18 22
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Williams, Seamon); W 2 (Enos 2)
South Kortright 41, Worcester 33
SK … 11 13 8 9 — 41
W … 7 9 10 7 — 33
South Kortright: C. Thomas 1 1-2 4, E. Andersen 1 0-2 3, M. Coberly 1 0-0 2, K. Reinshagen 2 0-0 4, L. Eckert 8 4-5 20, A. Eckert 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 5-10 41
Worcester: Sophia Adams 4 2-2 10, Iriyah Haley 2 1-4 7, Elizabeth O’Dell 2 3-4 7, Hailey Shalor 2 1-1 6, Anna Serdy 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-11 33
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Thomas, Andersen); W 4 (Haley 2, Shalor, Serdy)
Walton 38, Downsville 30
W … 8 10 11 9 — 38
D … 8 8 8 6 — 30
Walton: Havyn Merwin 2 1-2 5, Abigail DelBalso 1 0-2 3, Jacqlyn Gransbury 5 0-0 11, Jillian Wright 5 1-2 14, Makara MacGibbon 0 0-2 0, Kaitlyn Wood 1 0-0 2, McKenna MacGibbon 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 2-8 38
Downsville: Mckenzie Brown 3 3-6 9, Kayla Howek 1 0-0 2, Kerry Young 7 3-5 17, Ashley Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-11 30
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Wright 3, Delbalso, Gransbury, MacGibbon); D 0
Little Falls 42, Cooperstown 30 (Saturday)
LF … 10 8 11 13 — 42
C … 10 4 7 9 — 30
Little Falls: Riley Dunn 2 6-6 12, Shayna Straney 3 4-7 10, Kylie Kress 2 0-0 4, Sheila Rowley 1 0-0 2, Olivia Lindsey 4 3-4 11, Alexis Kress 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 14-19 42
Cooperstown: M Niles 1 0-0 2, G Woeppel 3 0-0 7, L Williams 1 0-1 2, S Feik 2 0-0 4, A Lewis 2 0-0 4, D Seamon 3 3-6 10, S Kirkby 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 4-9 30
Three-point baskets: LF 2 (Dunn 2); C 2 (Seamon, Woeppel)
Oxford 52, Morris 44 (Saturday)
O … 15 13 12 12 — 52
M …12 10 6 16 — 44
Oxford: Naomi Smith 2 1-2 5, Kyla Kelsey Jones 5 0-1 10, Madalyn Barrows 7 4-4 24, Ella Kelsey 4 1-3 9, Bailey Chesbro 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-10 52
Morris: Carissa Richards 2 0-0 5, Hannah Wist 4 1-2 9, Madison Aikins 2 1-2 5, Maddie Coleman 1 0-2 2, Triana Hawkins 5 1-2 11, Hannah Sawyer 5 0-0 12. Total 19 3-8 44
Three-point baskets: O 6 (Barrows 6); M 3 (Sawyer 2, Richards)
South Kortright 53, Hunter-Tannersville 39 (Friday)
SK … 18 11 13 11 — 53
H-T … 13 6 12 8 — 39
SK: C. Thomas 1 0-0 3, E. Andersen 4 7-12 18, M. Coberly 1 0-0 2, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, L. Eckert 8 2-5 18, A. Eckert 6 0-0 12, P. Pietrantoni 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-17 53
H-T: Marissa Legg 4 0-2 8, Brooke Tuomey 0 0-0 0, Ava Canezin 2 0-0 4, Gwendolyn Glennon 3 2-6 8, Hedda Flynn 5 0-0 11, Emma Constable 0 0-0 0, Saleema Poladian 3 2-2 8. Totals: 17 4-10 39
Three-point baskets: SK 4 (Thomas, Andersen 3); H-T 1 (Flynn)
Frankfort-Schuyler 35, Morris 27 (Friday)
F-S … 4 8 15 8 — 35
M … 10 4 8 5 — 27
F-S: Isabella Nitti 0 0-2 0, Hannah DeRocco 1 0-0 2, Skye Simmons 5 2-6 13, Angelina Randazzo 1 0-1 2, Madison Kelly 3 0-0 6, Molly Reid 1 2-2 4, Nevaeh Grimes 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 4-11 35
Morris: Carissa Richards 3 2-2 9, Hannah Wist 3 0-0 8, Madison Aikins 2 1-2 5, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0, Triana Hawksins 1 0-0 2, Hannah Sawyer 1 0-0 3, Maiya King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-6 27
Three-point baskets: F-S 1 (Simmons); M 4 (Richards, Wist 2, Sawyer)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.