A valiant effort by the Cooperstown girls basketball team against the number one ranked team in the state came up just short on Saturday, as the Lady Hawkeyes fell to undefeated Union Springs 60-47 in the Class C Regional Championship at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
After being down by as many as 21 points, Cooperstown made things interesting late, cutting the deficit to eight with less than four minutes to play. But a stellar Lady Wolves squad wouldn’t be denied as they punched their ticket to the state final four.
Cooperstown’s Dani Seamon was the game’s top scorer, finishing with 25 points to go with four rebounds. Brenna Seamon had a solid all-around game with nine points, six assists, and three rebounds and Rory Nelen added seven points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Kailey Kalet led Union Springs with 20 points, Danielle Waldron scored 14, and Ella Johnson added 10.
Despite the final result, Cooperstown coach Mike Niles had nothing but praise for his players after seeing how hard they fought against a Union Springs squad that has dominated opponents all year long.
“I’m really happy with how we responded at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Niles said. “That could’ve been a ‘throw the towel in’ kind of a thing. I think we got it down to eight… that’s pretty impressive, considering the kind of people we’re playing against. There are outstanding athletes on that other side, and they played hard and they had good energy.”
Union Springs raced out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first quarter. While Cooperstown was able to cut it to 10-6, the Wolves finished the quarter with a pair of baskets to take a 14-6 lead after one.
Union Springs combined tenacious defense with domination of the boards at both ends of the court, establishing a physical presence that was difficult for the Hawkeyes to deal with.
“They definitely run well, they get up the court, but their rebounding is fantastic,” Niles said.
“We thought we’d have to play basically a broken offense because they were going to be pressuring us,” he added. “We ran a lot of ball screen stuff. The other thing is that they’re so strong, it’s really hard to turn the corner.”
A three-pointer by Johnson put the Wolves up 20-8 early in the third quarter; a few minutes later, Waldron hit a three of her own to make it 28-14. Cooperstown started to play some tighter defense near the end of the half, but still went into the break trailing 32-19.
Union Springs would run its lead up to 44-23 when Johnson hit another three with 2:18 left in the third, one of seven three-pointers the Wolves hit in the game.
Niles made particular note of the play of Kalet, the Wolves’ star senior who will be attending Division I Loyola University later this year.
“They played pressure defense, and you have a kid like [Kalet], she looks like an Olympian,” Niles said. “Being a perimeter defender at that size and strength is amazing. You understand why she’s got a scholarship.”
He went on to say that having a chance to guard such a quality player on a big stage like Saturday’s will only benefit his younger players.
“I think it’s great for our kids coming back to have guarded [Kalet],” Niles said. “That’s a great experience for Olivia [Murdock], Claire [Jensen], and Brenna.”
Entering the fourth quarter down 49-29, it would have been easy for Cooperstown to pack it in and congratulate themselves on a great season. Instead, the Hawkeyes kept battling and put a scare into the Wolves.
Cooperstown went on a 13-2 run in the first half of the fourth quarter, with back-to-back layups by Dani Seamon and Meghan Niles cutting the deficit to 51-42. Soon after that, Seamon hit a three-pointer to make the score 53-45.
Niles said Seamon’s postseason play — she averaged 25 points in Cooperstown’s last five games including Saturday’s — opened things up for the rest of the team.
“How consistent Dani’s been has really let the other kids get confident in their roles,” he said.
But the miraculous rally Cooperstown fans were hoping for wasn’t meant to be as Union Springs regained its composure and held the Hawkeyes to just two points in the final three minutes of play.
Amid the tears and disappointment at season’s end, Niles wanted to make sure his team knew how proud he was of them.
“I tried to express it to them,” he said. “Right now the seniors are hurting very badly. The further you get to this moment, the more you realize how much of a special season it was for them.”
Union Springs 60, Cooperstown 47
US … 14 18 17 11 — 60
Coop … 6 13 10 18 — 47
US: Lilly Casler 0 0-0 0, Madison Kalet 2 0-0 4, Danielle Waldron 5 0-2 14, Kailey Kalet 9 1-4 20, Payton Gilbert 1 3-5 5, Ella Johnson 4 0-0 10, Jennifer Daum 3 1-3 7, Xavia Evener 0 0-0 0. 24 5-14 60
Coop: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 2, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 3 1-2 7, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 10 3-6 25, Brenna Seamon 4 1-2 9, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-10 47
Three-point baskets: US 7 (Waldron 4, K. Kalet, Johnson 2); Coop 1 (D. Seamon)
