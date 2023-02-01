Cooperstown shut down Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday for a 44-22 home victory in the Center State Conference.
Dani Seamon had a strong all-around performance, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven steals. Elsewhere, Olivia Murdock had six points, three rebounds, and two steals while Rory Nelen also scored six points.
Cooperstown will be right back at it on Thursday when it visits Westmoreland.
Laurens 48, Franklin 16
Gabby Andrades’ big night helped Laurens roll past Franklin 48-16 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Andrades finished with 30 points for the Leopard in the victory, while Emerson Allen and Kendra Dunham each scored six.
Shannon Kingsbury was Franklin’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Laurens hosts Schenevus on Friday.
Sherburne-Earlville 44, Milford 28
Milford was unable to overcome a slow start in Wednesday’s 44-28 non-league loss to Sherburne-Earlville. The Wildcats were held to just nine points in the first three quarters.
Delaney Maison led Milford with 11 points while Taylor Beckley netted nine points.
Milford honored its senior class of Beckley, Kirsten McAdams, and Bella Saggese. The Wildcats will visit Roxbury on Friday.
South Kortright 48, Stamford/Jefferson 37
The South Kortright girls held off Stamford/Jefferson for a 48-37 Delaware League road victory on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Deysenroth was the Lady Rams’ top scorer with 15 points while Addy Eckert added 11 points of her own.
McKenna Hoyt registered a double-double for Stamford/Jefferson with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Bainbridge-Guilford 49, Unadilla Valley 34
Bainbridge-Guilford used a big second quarter to defeat Unadilla Valley 49-34 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday. After trailing by one in the first quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Storm 13-2 in the second period.
Celeste Baldwin led the offense in the victory by scoring 17 points. Peyton Umbra also finished in double-digits with 12 points.
For Unadilla Valley, Adrienne Hodge poured in 11 points while Jaiden Schrag added eight.
B-G hosts Oxford on Friday while UV is off until Wednesday, Feb. 8 when it also faces Oxford.
Roxbury 44, Charlotte Valley 43
Roxbury rallied in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against Charlotte Valley to pull out a 44-43 victory in Delaware League action.
Lexi DeMaio led the scoring for the Rockets with 12 points while Kylie DeMaio and Mikayla Wright added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Jessica Zuill and Ella Gerster each scored nine points to lead Charlotte Valley.
Charlotte Valley hosts Hunter-Tannersville on Thursday.
Margaretville 32, Downsville 31
Margaretville edged Downsville 32-31 in Wednesday’s Delaware League contest.
Kayla Clark was the top scorer for the Blue Devils with 12 points while Ava Fronckowiak followed close behind with 11 points.
Downsville’s McKenzy Brown finished with a game-high 25 points.
Cooperstown 44, Sauquoit Valley 22
C … 10 11 13 10 — 44
SV … 7 7 4 4 — 22
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 3 0-0 6, Olivia Murdock 3 0-0 6, Claire Jensen 1 0-0 2, Hannah Craig 2 0-0 4, Dani Seamon 11 0-0 22, Savannah Kirkby 0 2-8 2, Annelise Jensen 0 0-0 0, Katie Crippen 0 0-0 , Bella Reich 0 0-0 0, Polly Kennedy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-8 44
SV: Alaina Weaver 4 0-0 11, Julia Zegarelli 1 1-2 3, Allyson Brennan 0 0-0 0, Bella Jaquith 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Bradbury 0 0-0 0, Makayla Land 1 0-0 2, Sydney Nattress 0 0-0 0, Jaydyn Land 1 0-0 2, Allison Crandall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 1-2 22
Three-point baskets: C 0; SV 3 (Weaver)
Laurens 48, Franklin 16
L … 13 18 9 8 – 48
F … 7 0 5 4 – 16
L: Kyrah Andrades 1 1-2 3, Gabby Andrades 10 6-8 30, Emerson Allen 3 0-0 6, Kendra Dunham 3 0-0 6, Brooke Mann 0 0-0 0, Nicole Stanley 0 0-2 0, Alesa John 1 0-0 3, Allison Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-12 48.
F: Maddie Hyzer 0 0-0 0, Haylee Taggart 0 0-2 0, Sara Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, Amira Dean 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 4 2-4 10, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 2 0-1 4, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-7 16.
Three-point baskets: L 5 (G. Andrades 4, John); F 0
Sherburne-Earlville 44, Milford 28
S-E … 13 4 14 11 — 44
M … 0 6 3 19 — 28
S-E: Ruud 0 0-0 0, A. Grzymkoski 2 1-3 5, S. Miller 4 2-4 10, A. Brown 1 0-0 2, C. Barth 0 0-0 0, A. Shaver 3 0-0 6, H. Todd-Rogers 7 0-0 14, K. Hill 0 0-0 0, T. Thornton 1 2-2 4, A. Eldred 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 5-9 44
M: Taylor Beckley 3 3-8 9, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 1-3 11, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 2 0-0 4, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-11 28
Three-point baskets: S-E 1 (Eldred); M 2 (Maison 2)
South Kortright 48, Stamford/Jefferson 37
SK … 8 20 9 11 — 48
S/J … 11 10 12 4 — 37
SK: Lauren Dengler 1 0-0 2, Madison Coberly 3 0-2 6, Katherine Reinshagen 3 0-0 6, Caitlyn Deysenroth 5 5-10 15, Addy Eckert 4 3-5 11, Christina Chakar 0 0-0 0, Carlee Dropp 4 0-0 8. Totals:
S/J: Paige VanEtten 0 1-2 1, Tryhnati Donato 2 0-0 4, Tierney Turner 0 0-0 0, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 2 0-0 4, Alayna Stannard 3 1-1 8, Riley Brewster 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 6 6-8 18. Totals:
Three-point baskets: SK 0; S/J 1 (A. Stannard)
Bainbridge-Guilford 49, Unadilla Valley 34
B-G … 12 13 13 11 — 49
UV … 13 2 6 13 — 34
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 1 0-0 3, Peyton Umbra 5 0-0 12, Celeste Baldwin 6 2-2 17, Jayslin Henderson 2 0-0 4, Victoria Suda 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 4 0-0 8, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 3-4 49
UV: Adrienne Hodge 5 0-2 11, Jaiden Schrag 4 0-2 8, Kora Johnson 2 0-0 4, Myriah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Crandall 1 0-0 2, Madison Parker 1 1-2 3, Bella Jones 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Acre 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 3-8 34
Three-point baskets: B-G 6 (Kazmirski, Umbra 2, Baldwin 3); UV 1 (Hodge)
Roxbury 44, Charlotte Valley 43
R … 6 6 20 12 — 44
CV … 6 16 16 5 — 43
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 2 0-0 4, Kimora Brown 1 1-3 3, Kylie DeMaio 5 0-0 10, MacKenzie Hynes 3 0-0 6, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 4 1-1 9, Lexi DeMaio 5 1-3 12. Totals: 20 3-7 44
CV: Cadence Losie 2 2-2 6, Kailey Whitbeck 3 0-0 7, Jessica Zuill 4 1-2 9, Maeve Carey 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 3 0-0 7, Ella Gerster 4 1-1 9, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 2 1-1 5. Totals: 18 5-6 43
Three-point baskets: R 0; CV 2 (Whitbeck, Amadon)
Margaretville 32, Downsville 31
M … 8 9 9 6 — 32
D … 10 9 9 3 — 31
M: Ava Fronckowiak 4 1-2 11, Livia Fronckowiak 0 0-4 0, Ana Gavette 3 1-2 7, Ashley Camano 1 0-0 2, Kayla Clark 5 2-5 12. Totals: 13 4-13 32
D: McKenzy Brown 7 9-20 25, Stephanie Foote 1 0-0 2, Courtney Murphy 2 0-0 4, Tehya Colao 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 9-22 31
Three-point baskets: M 2 (A. Fronckowiak 2); D 2 (Brown 2)
