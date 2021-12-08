Cooperstown/Milford wrestlers fall to Mount Markham

The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Mount Markham on Wednesday by a score of 54-12.
The team’s two wins came courtesy of T.J. O’Connor, who won at 138 pounds, and Max Shaf, who won at 285 pounds. Both victories came via pin.
Cooperstown/Milford will compete at the Chenango Valley Tournament on Friday.
Mount Markham 54, Cooperstown/Milford 12
Matches started at 172
110: Elijah Assisi (MM) won by forfeit
118: Arjay Piersma (MM) pinned David Pitt (C/M), 0:56
132: Thomas Doremus (MM) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:22
138: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) pinned Kaden Dennis, 2:27
145: Cael Wellenstein (MM) pinned Brenin Dempsey, 5:42
152: Ethan Evangelow (MM) won by forfeit
160: Eric DeKing Jr. (MM) pinned Cameron Fritts, 0:49
160: Zach Congdon (MM) decisioned Noah LaPointe, 15-6
172: Aydin DeForest (MM) pinned Henry Loeffler, 1:35
189: Jarred Kelly (MM) won by forfeit
215: Brad Burke (MM) pinned Brent Chase, 0:30
285: Max Sharf (C/M) pinned Collin Giammella, 2:50
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilboa 46, Windham 24
Gilboa defeated Windham 46-24 in Wednesday’s Delaware League matchup.
Joe Willie led the scoring for the Wildcats with 18 points, followed by Michael O’Hara with 14 points.
Keith Hewitt was the top scorer for Windham with nine points.
Gilboa will travel to play Hunter-Tannersville on Monday.
Jefferson/Stamford 53,
Hunter-Tannersville 39
Jefferson-Stamford defeated Hunter-Tannersville in Wednesday’s Delaware League game.
Kurt McMahon led the scoring for J/S with 22 points, with Lucas Pochily adding 13 points.
For Hunter, Kristian Aizstrauts led the way with 22 points, while Grady Glennon scored 16 points.
Gilboa 46, Windham 24
G … 10 6 13 17 — 46
W … 7 3 6 8 — 24
Gilboa: Dakota Oliver 1 0-2 2, Michael O’Hara 6 2-2 14, William Cipolla 4 0-0 10, Peter DeWitt 1 0-0 2, Joe Willie 8 2-5 18. Totals 20 4-9 46
Windham: Keith Hewitt 3 1-3 9, Judah Allsop 3 0-0 6, Connor Aplin 3 0-4 6, Aaron Cohen 0 1-2 1, Shane Begley 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-9 24
Three-point baskets: G 2 (Cipolla 2); W 2 (Hewitt 2)
Jefferson/Stamford 53, Hunter-Tannersville 39
J/S … 12 17 9 15 — 53
HT … 17 4 12 6 — 39
Jefferson/Stamford: Spencer Clareen 2 0-0 4, Lucas Pochily 5 2-2 13, Kurt McMahon 8 6-8 22, Jake Staroba 2 2-6 6, Chris Hardenbergh 1 2-4 4, Izaak German 1 0-0 2, Colin Treco 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-20 53
Hunter-Tannersville: Jason Li 0 0-2 0, Thomas Houlihan 0 1-2 1, Grady Glennon 6 0-0 16, Kristian Aizstrauts 10 1-2 22. Totals 16 2-6 39.
Three-point baskets: J/S 1 (Pochily); HT 5 (Glennon 4, Aizstrauts)
