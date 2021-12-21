Cooperstown, Oneonta boys suffer tough losses

The Cooperstown boys basketball team lost to Westmoreland at home 75-47 in Tuesday’s Center State Conference game.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 19 points, including three three-pointers, and four assists.
Ethan Kukenberger finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Kyle Lagasse paced Westmoreland with 24 points.
Cooperstown (1-5 overall, 0-2 league) will host Little Falls on Thursday.
Binghamton 90, Oneonta 49
The Oneonta boys suffered a 90-49 road loss to Binghamton on Tuesday.
Carter Mackey scored 17 points to lead the Yellowjackets while Brady Carr also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Six different Binghamton players finished in double digits for scoring with Sam Lamuraglia leading the way with 13 points. After leading 45-31 at halftime, Binghamton pulled away with a 32-point third quarter.
Oneonta is off until Tuesday, Jan. 4 when it hosts Norwich.
Delhi 71, Cobleskill-Richmondville 36
The Bulldogs capped off a perfect calendar year on Tuesday with a 71-36 non-league victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville.
Delhi, which went 12-0 during last season’s shortened campaign, improved to 5-0 on the year in its last game before the winter break.
Kenny Rasmussen had a game-high 19 points plus four steals to lead Delhi. Luke Schnabel and Owen Haight each scored 13 points in the win.
Nick Peterson led Cobleskill-Richmondville with 10 points.
Milford 54, Edmeston 40
Milford rolled to victory over Edmeston 54-40 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Carter Stevens led the Wildcats with 21 points, followed by Martin Thorsland and Riley Stevens scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Colin McEnroe was the top scorer for Edmeston with 13 points, followed by Kyle Ough with 11 points.
Milford will travel to face Cherry Valley-Springfield on Jan. 6.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 49,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49-43 in a tight Tri-Valley League contest on Tuesday that went into overtime.
Kyle France led CV-S with 14 points scored while Will Henrich added eight points.
G-MU was led by Dylan McVey with a game-high 16 points, followed by Dalton Proskine with 12 points.
CV-S will travel to play Canajoharie Monday.
Worcester 54, Jefferson/Stamford 43
The Wolverines earned a 54-43 victory over Jefferson/Stamford in Tuesday’s consolation game of the Lee Fisher Tournament in Davenport.
Jalen Reardon poured in 23 points to lead Worcester in the win, while Tyler Head contributed 16 points.
Leading Jefferson/Stamford were Kurt McMahon with 19 points and Damien Merwin with 17 points.
Delhi 71, Cobleskill-Richmondville 36
DA … 15 13 16 27 — 71
C-R … 9 9 8 10 — 36
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 1-2 4, Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 5, Luke Schnabel 6 0-2 13, Owen Haight 5 0-2 13, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 5, Logan Nealis 1 1-4 3, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 0 0-3 0, Kenny Rasmussen 9 1-3 19, Luke Sanford 3 1-1 7. Totals: 30 4-17 71
C-R: Ty LaBarge 0 2-2 2, Paul Clark 3 0-3 6, Caleb Helme 1 3-5 6, Jacob Trendell 0 0-1 0, Deegan Nark 0 0-0 0, Nick Peterson 3 2-2 10, Charles Foote 3 1-5 7, Ethan Wade 1 0-0 2, Mason Holland 0 1-2 1, Payton Ferris 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 9-21 36
Three-point baskets: DA 7 (Haight 3, Cheshire, Schnabel, Bracchy, Finch); C-R 3 (Peterson 2, Helme)
Milford 54, Edmeston 40
M … 11 22 8 13 — 54
E … 13 10 7 10 — 40
Milford: Carter Stevens 8 3-4 21, Riley Stevens 4 2-10 10, Martin Thorsland 5 1-3 11, Braden Murphy 2 1-2 6, Sawyer Eckberg 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 7-21 54
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-2 2, Kyle Ough 3 2-2 11, Gavin McEnroe 0 1-2 1, Colin McEnroe 6 1-6 13, Gunner Schoellig 2 1-2 6, Preston Graham 1 5-6 7. Totals 13 10-20 40
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Stevens 2, Murphy); E 4 (Ough 3, Schoellig)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 49, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43
CV-S … 5 16 12 8 9 — 49
G-MU … 9 6 9 17 2 — 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Will Henrich 3 1 8, Allan Parker 2 3 7, Kyle France 3 6 14, Max Horvath 2 0-0 5, Dylan Huff 2 0-0 4, Gavin Valenta 3 0-0 7, Oscar Webster 1 0-0 2, Brandon Meade 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10 49 (Free Throw Attempts Not Provided)
Gilbertsville-Mt Upton: Noah Pain 1 0-0 2, Dylan McVey 5 5 16, Devin Hartwell 2 1 7, Dalton Proskine 5 2 12, Lane Dibble 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8 43 (Free Throw Attempts Not Provided)
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (France 2, Horvath, Valenta); G-MU 3 (Hartwell 2, McVey)
Worcester 54, Jefferson/Stamford 43
Worcester: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 1 0-0 3, Connor Fancher 3 0-0 9, Jalen Reardon 10 1-1 23, Joshua Rutty 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 1 0-0 3, Tyler Head 7 2-2 16. Totals: 22 3-3 54
Jefferson/Stamford: Lucas Pochily 0 0-0 0, Damien Merwin 7 0-0 17, Jayden Rivera 0 0-0 0, Tyler Pitera 0 0-0 0, Jacob Jump 0 0-0 0, Kurt McMahon 7 3-4 19, Chris Hardenbergh Jr. 1 0-0 3, Louis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jacob Staroba 0 2-2 2, Izaak German 0 0-0 0, Spencer Clareen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-6 43
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Fancher 3, Haley, Reardon, Geiskopf); J/S 4 (Merwin, McMahon 2, Hardenbergh Jr.)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roxbury 31, Downsville 26
Roxbury defeated Downsville 31-26 in Tuesday’s game, with a big night from Bryanna Meehan bolstering the Rockets’ offensive efforts.
Meehan represented almost the entirety of Roxbury’s offense, scoring 21 of the team’s 31 points.
Kiahna Rollins led Downsville with 14 points scored and sank four three-point baskets.
Roxbury 31, Downsville 26
R … 15 0 4 12 — 31
D … 3 11 7 5 — 26
Roxbury: Riley Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Myah Johnston 1 0-0 2, Brianna Cross 1 0-0 2, Kylie DeMaio 1 0-0 2, Kimora Brown 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 10 1-4 21. Totals 15 1-4 31
Downsville: McKenzie Brown 1 2-2 4, Kiahna Rollins 5 0-0 14, Karey Young 1 1-4 3, Ashley Reed 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 3-6 26
Three-point baskets: R 0; D 4 (Rollins 4)
BOWLING
The Cooperstown bowling teams each earned 5-0 sweeps against Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday.
Leading the Hawkeye girls was Leah McCrea with a series score of 364. Also contributing were Ava Caporali (355) and Talie Hanson (342).
On the boys side, Frank Wilsey led the way with a score of 628. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Liam Ford (615), Derek Hochbrueckner (495), and Ethan Lichtman (465).
Girls: Cooperstown 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
Cooperstown (1577): Leah McCrea 109-133-122-364; Ava Caporali 100-119-136-355; Talie Hanson 97-118-127-342; Hope Davis 95-102-88-285; Amelia Williams 65-82-84-231
SV (1110): Jazmin Fiore 108-79-114-301; Alexandria Roberts 124-80-92-296; Hope Tanner 88-75-106-269; DeKota West 95-79-70-244
Boys: Cooperstown 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
Cooperstown (2737): Frank Wilsey 205-211-212-628; Liam Ford 218-181-216-615; Derek Hochbrueckner 147-181-167-495; Ethan Lichtman 154-135-176-465; Ben Grampp 183; Henry Michaels 180; Nathan Heavner 171
SV (1331): Aiden Bumbolo 128-131-177-436; Koda Schultz 150-129-130-409; Garrett West 88-119-78-285; Logan Seymour 55-76-70-201
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown 68, Holland Patent 34
The Cooperstown boys swim team earned a 68-34 victory over Holland Patent on the road on Tuesday.
Thomas Hellenthal and London Kinley each won a pair of individual events for the Hawkeyes. Hellenthal took first in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley while Kinley finished first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Cooperstown also received wins from Simon Hurysz (50 free), Theo Ignatovsky (100 free), and Lincoln Dilorenzo (100 backstroke).
The Hawkeyes finished first in each of the three relay events (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free).
Cooperstown will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 4 when it hosts Sherburne/Earlville.
Cooperstown 68, Holland Patent 34
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Hurysz, Aramini, Ignatovsky, 2:08.01
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:03.84
200 Individual medley: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:29.80
50 Freestyle: 1. Simon Hurysz, 26.36
Diving: 2. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 142.50
100 Butterfly: 1. London Kinley, 1:12.27
100 Freestyle: 1. Theo Ignatovsky, 59.79
500 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 6:32.42
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hurysz, Ignatovsky, Hellenthal, Crowell, 1:48.11
100 Backstroke: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 1:13.07
100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Hurysz, 1:16.22
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ignatovsky, Hellenthal, Crowell, 4:16.95
