Cooperstown's baseball team pitched a combined no-hitter Monday as four different Hawkeyes held Herkimer without a base hit in a 10-0 victory.
Alex Paulson started things off for Cooperstown and Kendell Haney, Liam Ford, and Alex Hage finished the final three innings in succession to wrap up the victory.
The game was a close one until the Hawkeyes scored six runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Derek Moore knocked two doubles while Hage, Ford, and Haney all had two hits apiece.
Unatego 4, Walton 0
Unatego's Matt Serrao tossed a 16-strikeout no-hitter to lead the Spartans past Walton 4-0 in Monday's Midstate Athletic Conference baseball game.
Unatego backed up Serrao's gem with enough offense to seal the victory. Tyler Birdsall and Braedon Johnson both had multi-hit games, with Johnson opening the scoring in the first inning with a run-scoring single.
Brendan Barlow struck out five batters in the losing effort for Walton.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 10, Herkimer 0
C … 020 060 2 – 10 6 0
H … 000 000 0 – 0 0 0
C: Alex Paulson (W), Kendell Haney, Liam Ford, Alex Hage, and Chris Ubner
H: Noah Carpenter (L), Braden Alexander, and Jacob Huyck
2B; Derek Moore (C) 2
SOFTBALL
Greene 8, Sidney 1
Greene rode a great outing from starting pitcher Olivia Kennedy en route to an 8-1 win over Sidney in Monday's game.
Kennedy struck out 20 batters while allowing just one run and five hits in the winning effort. On offense, McKenzie Scott hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to put the icing on the cake after Greene scored four runs in the opening frame and three more in the fifth.
Kaitlin Bookhout notched a double for Sidney, while Olivia DeMott took the loss on the mound.
Sidney (3-1) will be off until Monday when it hosts Walton.
Roxbury 25, Davenport 1
The Rockets were great both on the mound and at the plate, as Bryanna Meehan tossed an abbreviated no-hitter and Lacey German went 6-for-6 at the plate in Monday's 25-1 win.
Meehan struck out 12 batters and allowed no hits and just two walks in a shortened appearance for Roxbury. German, meanwhile scored four runs and drove in four more. Other players who had big games for the Rockets included Ryleigh Goodchild (2-for-2, four runs), Bryanna Meehan (3-for-5, three runs, two doubles), and Kylie DeMaio (2-for-4, three runs, 3 RBIs).
Roxbury will host South Kortright on Tuesday.
Greene 8, Sidney 1
G … 400 030 1 – 8 10 2
S ... 000 100 0 – 1 5 1
G: Olivia Kennedy (W)
S: Olivia DeMott (L)
HR: McKenzie Scott (G)
2B: Alex Brown (G), Kaitlin Bookhout (S)
Roxbury 25, Davenport 1
R … 7144 00X X – 25 19 2
D … 001 00X X – 1 0 3
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
D: Jenna Lubbers (L), J. Butler, and A. Vroman, J. Lubbers
2B: Bryanna Meehan 2 (R), Lacey German (R)
GOLF
Cooperstown 179, Mount Markham 228
Cooperstown's golf team improved to 3-0 with a victory over Mount Markham on Monday at Leatherstocking Golf Course.
Chris Criqui had the low score of the day for the Hawkeyes with a 43. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Ian Quinn (44), Max Jones (46), and Spencer Lewis (46).
Devin Evans shot a 49 to lead Mount Markham.
Cooperstown 179, Mount Markham 228
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Pard 35, Front 9
Cooperstown: Chris Criqui 43, Ian Quinn 44, Max Jones 46, Spencer Lewis 46
Mount Markham: Devin Evans 49, Joe Sanzo 56, Morgan Merritt 60, Aiden Lemieux 6
