Cooperstown refocused and ready for state semifinal showdown

It’s been almost a week since the Cooperstown boys soccer team won the Class C Regional Championship in dramatic fashion, defeating Greene 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
Coming off such an emotionally draining game, it shouldn’t come as a surprise, therefore, that they’ve had to rediscover their bearings a bit.
But now, the Hawkeyes and coach Frank Miosek are refocused and ready for their state semifinal contest against Section I Champion Alexander Hamilton on Saturday in Middletown at 2:15 p.m.
“I think we’ve had a lot of high-pressure games lately. If anything I think they were a little tight on Monday,” Miosek said. “After having such a competitive game on Saturday it kind of led to Monday being a little uptight.”
Miosek said this week was all about maintaining fitness and focusing on the details that will likely decide who advances to Sunday’s state title game and who goes home.
“We have to maintain our fitness so we call it interval training and we work on restarts a lot. We work on penalty kicks. We have a regular pattern of ball drills, heading, collecting that we do every day. Things are about status quo,” he said.
“After all these weeks of practice, if we’re not fit by now, we’re not gonna be fit.”
It’s been exactly 30 years since the Cooperstown boys have made it to the final four of the state tournament. Miosek was the coach back in 1991 as well when the Hawkeyes lost a heartbreaker to Red Creek on a game-winning goal scored with less than two minutes left on the clock.
Actually, according to Miosek, it was one minute and fifty-four seconds. Even all these years later, it’s a game he has no problem remembering.
“I can remember it very distinctly,” he said.
“It was a beautiful shot. It was a very evenly-played game; it could’ve gone either way, much like Saturday’s.”
Miosek had a chance to watch some film of Hamilton to get a sense of what the Hawkeyes will be going up against. What he saw left him very impressed.
“They’re a very skilled team,” he said. “They can be explosive. They have a great defensive foursome, a goalie that’s athletic.
“When you get to the final four there are no bad teams, there are no weaknesses. It’s a matter of inches and there’s gotta be a little luck involved.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season was shortened for many teams with no chance to play for a state or even section title. But Cooperstown didn’t have a season at all, which makes this year’s run so meaningful for Miosek, his staff, and especially his players.
“I think last year you can only think about what you could’ve done,” he said. “We would’ve had 10 seniors that we don’t have this year that don’t have that experience. Many of them played when they were freshmen. We would’ve been good last year; I don’t know if we would’ve gone this far. Each team has its own characteristics.
“This is a big plus for us after last year. But then again it’s probably a big plus for all of these schools.”
In lieu of a season, Miosek and other coaches organized practice sessions to work on skills and tactics for anyone who was interested over the course of seven weeks. He said many of this year’s players attended those sessions, as well as other students who weren’t even soccer players.
“Some of them were just kids that wanted to socialize with masks on and wanted to run around outside,” Miosek said.
Despite the stakes being higher than ever on Saturday, Miosek sees no reason for the Hawkeyes to change the approach that got them this far in the first place.
“We like to say we do one game at a time,” he said. “You prepare for that game and you don’t look ahead. We got here with what we do so we’re not about to change anything drastically. We might tweak something but we’re basically going to be the same team that took the field last time.”
(All 2021-22 New York State High School Championship events are cash free with only digital tickets being accepted).
