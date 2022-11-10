It’s common in sports to say that you should “act like you’ve been there before.”
That won’t be an issue for the Cooperstown boys soccer team on Saturday, as the Hawkeyes prepare to make their second straight trip to the state final four.
Cooperstown will face Section II champion Maple Hill in the Class C State Semifinals at Goshen High School at 2 p.m. The Hawkeyes are hoping to advance one game further than they did in 2021 when they fell to eventual state champion Alexander Hamilton 4-0 in the same round.
Coming off a 3-1 victory over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in the State Regionals last Saturday, coach Frank Miosek said he likes the way his team has looked in practice in the week leading up to the big game.
“The team is very relaxed, very focused,” he said. “We’ve had a great week of practice, very light-hearted. They know it’s a challenge but they’re ready for it and not apprehensive.”
After such a long season, there isn’t much left for the coaches to teach their players. Instead, Miosek said the focus has been on the details and making sure everyone is in the right shape, physically and mentally, going into Saturday.
“We’re just reviewing basics, doing our restarts, our penalty kicks, and just making a game of it,” he said. “There’s a lot less contact but just a lot of keep away. We haven’t changed our approach at all.”
Awaiting Cooperstown is a Maple Hill squad boasting a 19-1-1 record that has scratched and clawed its way to the final four. The Wildcats, hailing from Castleton-On-Hudson, had to play a Subregional contest which they won 2-1 over Section X champion Canton. Maple Hill then advanced to the state semifinals last weekend via penalty kicks after playing Section VII winner Northeastern Clinton to a 1-1 draw.
Miosek said that every team left in the tournament — which includes Avon (Section V) and Haldane (Section I) who are playing in Saturday’s other semifinal match — has been battle-tested and won’t be rattled by anything they might see this weekend.
“The final four is just an excellent group of soccer teams with great skill,” he said. “They’ve had great seasons like we have. It’s going to be a game of inches. We hope that we get a break here or there and luck can always carry some weight. We’re going to play our game and see what happens. We’ve learned from last year not to go in tense or uptight. I think we’re ready for them.”
One of the reasons for Cooperstown’s success this season has been the depth of its roster. While the Hawkeyes have top-end skill, their ability to rely on their substitutes in key situations has given them an advantage over other teams, especially late in games when a squad’s stamina is tested.
That was the case in the win over SVEC, when Cooperstown was able to protect its two-goal lead by cycling in fresh legs throughout the second half. Miosek said that will be the same strategy the team will employ against Maple Hill.
“We’re not going to change anything,” he said in regards to the team’s roster strategy. “Our subs are a very important part of our game plan and we’re going to use our substitutions as we have. We have faith in them, they give us a boost, they’re fit, and they know what we want.”
Win or lose, Miosek said this weekend will be a chance to cap off a great season and an unmatched two-year run of success for the program.
“It’s frosting on the cake as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.