For the second year in a row, the Cooperstown boys soccer team saw its season come to an end at Goshen High School in the state final four.
The Hawkeyes lost an overtime heartbreaker 1-0 to Maple Hill on Saturday in the Class C State Semifinals, as Avery Morse finally found the back of the net for the Wildcats with just over five minutes left in the first overtime period.
Despite having no goals scored for roughly 90 minutes of play, the contest was anything but boring. Each team came agonizingly close to scoring multiple times. Both backlines played exceptionally well. There was some tremendous passing and 50-50 battles in the midfield. And both goalkeepers — Charlie Lambert for Cooperstown and Luke Hoffman for Maple Hill — made several outstanding saves.
“They’re good,” Cooperstown coach Frank Miosek said of the Wildcats. “There’s no doubt that they’re good. But we were good too. We had our opportunities.”
The Wildcats were the superior team in the early going, dominating possession and forcing the Hawkeyes to play on their heels for the first 10 to 15 minutes. Some great saves by Lambert and timely clearances by the defense kept the score tied.
Eventually, Cooperstown found its counterattack and started to create chances of its own.
“I’m very happy with the second half,” Miosek said. “I thought in the first half we got a little bit overwhelmed. But the defense stood its ground. Charlie had a good game. PJ [Kiuber] saved a goal early with a bicycle kick. They couldn’t have done more than they did.”
The best scoring chance of the first half came with around seven minutes left when Maple Hill got a breakaway after a terrific through ball. But Lambert came up with a great deflection to keep the game scoreless going into the half.
“He and the defense have been our backbone and we always try to play out of the defense for our offense,” Miosek said of his keeper.
Cooperstown had one of their best chances of the game ten minutes into the second half when Hoffman made a nice save on a direct kick. The Wildcats responded by pinning the Hawkeyes in their own end for a good stretch, but Cooperstown withstood the pressure and came up with some emphatic clearances.
The Hawkeyes had another great scoring opportunity with 12 minutes left in regulation off a set piece when Ollie Wasson’s close-range shot went just over the crossbar.
“We did have opportunities, maybe not as many as they did with a different style. But in the big picture, we were in it in the second half,” Miosek said. “Even in overtime at the beginning we came out strong. But we tried a lot of different kids and just got tired.”
Maple Hill was finally able to break through the Cooperstown defense with some great combination play in the 18-yard box that ended with Morse slotting in the golden goal.
Despite seeing a great season come to a disappointing end for the second year in a row — on the same field no less — Miosek chose to see the positives of what his team was able to do.
“I’m not complaining about anything,” he said. “You’ve got 17 wins, two losses, two ties, and you’ve gotta be proud of everything they accomplished.”
Considering how many key players the Hawkeyes had to replace from last year’s final four squad, this year’s run may have been even more impressive. At this point, it would be unwise to assume Miosek and company can’t make another deep postseason run in 2023.
“We’ll get ready for next year,” he said. “Nobody thought we’d be back here this year. Am I saying we’re going to be back? I don’t know. But we’re sure as heck going to try."
