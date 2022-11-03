Last year was one of the most successful seasons in the history of Cooperstown’s boys soccer program, as they made it all the way to the Class C State Final Four. On Saturday, the Hawkeyes will try to do something even more impressive — doing it for the second year in a row.
Cooperstown captured back-to-back Section III Class C titles on Tuesday with a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory over Waterville. In some ways, the team’s success this year has been even more impressive than last year’s. The Hawkeyes returned just five regular starters from the state semifinalist group of 2021. In addition, the lineup has been disrupted by injuries and illnesses.
Despite those obstacles, coach Frank Miosek’s squad has posted a 15-1-2 record and once again has a chance to make history when it takes on Section IV champion Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
“I think they benefited from watching last year’s players and practicing with them,” Miosek said about some of his younger players. “But they’ve developed their own identity which is totally different from last year’s identity. We’re doing the same things we normally do but it’s being done by a totally different group of kids that had to mesh together, and it took about eight to 10 games for that to happen.”
Miosek said one of the reasons for this year’s success has been the emergence of a group of sophomores that includes Riley Diamond, Roland Gardner-Olesen, Janak Pandit, and Cooper Bradley.
“We have a lot of young men that have stepped into positions they didn’t have,” Miosek said. “They observed, they practiced, but they didn’t play last year, and they’ve contributed immensely.”
He also mentioned the increased responsibilities placed on juniors Colyn Criqui and Charlie Lambert. Criqui, who missed most of last year with an injury, has been solid as an outside fullback, while Lambert made the switch from playing the field to goaltending. The results have been spectacular: the Hawkeyes have recorded eight straight shutouts and haven’t allowed a goal since a 4-2 win against Waterville on Sept. 28.
Miosek pointed to the play of senior fullbacks Ethan Kukenberger and PJ Kiuber as a big reason why opposing teams have struggled to score so much against Cooperstown.
“They have been the foundation for our defense,” Miosek said. “They do a tremendous job of playing what I call basketball defense. They shuffle their feet, they stay in front of people. They head the ball very well. Both of them have scored goals this year because we take our defenders and sometimes use them in our restart formations. They’re just a pair of very strong defenders and we’ve really benefited from them.”
While the Hawkeyes’ offense hasn’t been as explosive as last year’s outfit that featured Daily Star Co-Players of the Year Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen, they fill the net enough to support their dominant defense.
Leading the way up front have been seniors Colby Diamond and Ollie Wasson. Miosek said Diamond, who was the team’s leading scorer in 2021, has developed more of a two-way game while also improving as a distributor. Wasson, who scored the golden goal in Tuesday’s sectional final, had been dealing with a bout of COVID as well as an injury, but figures to play a key role for Cooperstown on Saturday.
Tuesday’s win marked another one-goal victory for Cooperstown, who have made a habit of pulling out close games. For most coaches, that might be something to worry about, but not for Miosek.
“People think those are boring games,” Miosek said. “I really love 1-0 and 2-1 ball games because I think that’s when you’re really using a tactical presence to win a game. For 6-0 and 7-0 ball games, you’re just doing the substitutions. When you have a 1-0 or 2-1 game, I really like the fact that the kids are honed in on pressure soccer and they’re doing things according to what they can do and what they know is going to be successful.
“I don’t mind 1-0 ball games,” he said, before adding, “As long as we’re winning 1-0.”
As far as what to expect when his team takes the field against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Miosek said everyone will be prepared.
“I know they play a great combination,” he said. “They do a great job on restarts. They have an outstanding, aggressive goalie. I also know they don’t substitute much. We’re factoring in all the things that we know about them. I think it’ll be an outstanding game."
