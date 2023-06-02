The Cooperstown softball team’s season came to an end Friday with a 6-1 loss to Thomas A. Edison in the Class C Regional Championship at Union-Endicott.
Dani Seamon struck out five in the circle, while at the plate Katie Crippen went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk and Sophia Hotaling went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in the loss.
The Lady Hawkeyes got off to a good start in the first inning with a Tori France single and a Crippen walk, but Edison got out of the jam and took a 1-0 lead on a Gabby Milazzo RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Both pitchers put up zeroes until the fourth inning when Hotaling led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jeana Geertgens to even the score.
Edison responded with a pair of runs in its half of the fourth to take back the lead at 3-1. The Spartans added thee more in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-1.
Seamon stranded a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cooperstown bats a chance to come back and advance to the state final four, but the rally never materialized.
Cooperstown coach Bud Lippitt had nothing but good things to say about Seamon, who led the Lady Hawkeyes in the circle all season.
“She is one of those people, I don’t care what the sport is, when she is on her game the other team needs to watch out because she is so dangerous in so many facets,” he said. “Today, they got some decent hits on her and capitalized on a few of our mistakes. Dani had to really keep her composure today dealing with the humidity and a lot of different factors.
“At the end of the day, she still walked off that field an extreme competitor and she’s not someone that you can say you’re going to replace. You just try to embrace the moment and know that you’ve got a great player on your team and kind of ride on her shoulders.”
Crippen tripled with one out to give the offense some life, but Edison turned a double play to end the game and a successful season for the Lady Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown stranded several baserunners in the loss, which Lippitt credited to the Edison pitching and defense, starting with their catcher Emily Aiello.
“I don’t believe that catcher allowed one passed ball today,” he said. “Against Port Byron, we capitalized on stuff like that. Their pitchers got wild, they had walks and passed balls, we’re always going to take advantage of that. When you have a catcher who keeps everything in front, that’s a game changer. Very frustrating when you have runners getting on all the time and we don’t end up getting a run in. We needed to get a certain percentage of those runs in and we just didn’t make it happen.”
Lippitt is proud of all the Lady Hawkeyes were able to accomplish this season, including bringing home Cooperstown’s third Section III title and finishing with an overall record of 17-3.
“At the end of the day, a lot of things didn’t go our way but we can’t hang our heads and we need to be proud of what we accomplished,” he said. “Even though we fell short here today, we had a wonderful season.”
Thomas A. Edison 6, Cooperstown 1
Coop … 000 100 0 — 1 9 1
TAE … 100 230 X — 6 7 0
Coop: Dani Seamon (L), and Katie Crippen
TAE: Gabby Milazzo (W), and Emily Aiello
3B: Sophia Hotaling (Coop), Katie Crippen (Coop)
2B: Mariana Jones-Frosolone (TAE), Brianna Korsky (TAE)
