Cooperstown softball falls to Pulaski 2-0 in quarterfinals

The Cooperstown softball team fell to Pulaski 2-0 on Thursday at home in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
Danielle Seamon collected six strikeouts in the circle while allowing just the two runs. Katie Crippen’s double represented the lone base hit of the game for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown finishes the season with an overall record of 17-2.
Deposit-Hancock 19, Marathon 1
The Deposit-Hancock softball team rode an 11-run fourth inning to a 19-1 victory over Marathon on Thursday in the Section IV Class D Semifinals.
Kaitlyn Macumber threw 14 strikeouts in seven innings to earn the win for the Eagles.
At the plate, Macumber hit a double, as she and Pagan Macumber both went 3-for-4 and drove in three RBIs apiece. Addison Makowski added a double for Deposit.
Deposit-Hancock is now 13-6 and will travel to Binghamton on Saturday to face Roxbury in the Section IV title game.
Pulaski 2, Cooperstown 0
No box score provided
Deposit-Hancock 19, Marathon 1
M … 000 001 0 — 1 2 3
D … 132 (11)20 X — 19 12 0
M: Carter (L), and Morsey
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber (W) and Amanda Ray
2B: Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H), Addison Makowski (D-H)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.