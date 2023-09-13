The Cooperstown girls soccer team defeated Dolgeville 4-1 Wednesday at home.
Sophia Hotaling and Annelise Jensen each scored a pair of goals while Rory Nelen had two assists and Cecilia Franck had one for the Hawkeyes.
Brenna Seamon had six saves in goal in the win.
Cooperstown will host Waterville Friday.
Oneonta 5, Norwich 4
The Oneonta girls won a wild road contest over Norwich 5-4 Wednesday.
Grace Slesinsky scored four of the Yellowjackets’ five goals including the game-winner midway through the second half.
The two sides combined for seven goals in the first half alone with Oneonta taking a 4-3 lead into the break.
Veronika Madej also scored for OHS while Carly Stamas and Josie Scanlon had two assists apiece.
Josey Ryan scored twice for Norwich while Emma Urga and Isabella Diliorio each had one goal.
Lilli Rowe made five saves for Oneonta and Norwich’s Daphney Frank stopped 11 shots.
Oneonta is off until Monday when it hosts Chenango Forks.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Canajoharie/Fort Plain 4-1 in Fort Plain Wednesday.
Mia Dubben led the way for the Patriots with two goals while Morgan Huff and Adrianna Tripple each scored a goal.
Kailey Barnes had two assists while Mackenzy McGovern had one for CV-S. Daphnee West tallied six saves in the win.
CV-S will visit Franklin Friday.
Cooperstown 4, Dolgeville 1
C: Sophia Hotaling 2-0, Annelise Jensen 2-0, Rory Nelen 0-2, Cecilia Franck 0-1
D: Victoria Galletta 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 19-3, D 9-0
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 6, Brooke Swartz (D) 12
Oneonta 5, Norwich 4
OHS … 4-1-5
Nor … 3-1-4
OHS: Grace Slesinsky 4-0, Veronika Madej 1-0, Carly Stamas 0-2, Josie Scanlon 0-2
Nor: Josey Ryan 2-1, Emma Urgo 1-0, Isabella Dilorio 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 20-5, Nor 9-8
Goalies: Lilli Rowe (OHS) 5, Daphney Frank (N) 11
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 1
CV-S: Mia Dubben 2-1, Morgan Huff 1-0, Adrianna Tripple 1-0, Kailey Barnes 0-2, Mackenzy McGovern 0-1
C/FP: Maddie Hayes 1-0, Soren Veit-Scott 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 16-1, C/FP 8-0
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 6, Tori Blakeslee (C/FP) 12
Walton 3, Deposit-Hancock 1 (Tuesday)
The Walton volleyball team defeated Deposit-Hancock three sets to one Tuesday in Hancock.
The Warriors won by the scores of 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.
Walton’s top performers were Ella Rhinehart (five aces and 17 assists), Lily Klinegardner (five aces and six kills), Larissa Halse (eight kills and eight digs), Katelyn Gregory (seven digs) and Caroline Gorence (10 service points).
The Eagles were led by Kendra Terrell (eight assists and four kills), Maretta Simmons (four kills, oneblock), Erica Wilson (four aces) and Kailer Petersen (two digs).
Walton will host Unadilla Valley Friday.
Walton 3, Deposit-Hancock 1 (Tuesday)
Game scores: 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
W: Ella Rhinehart 5 aces 17 assists; Lily Klinegardner 5 aces 6 kills; Larissa Halse 8 kills 8 digs; Katelyn Gregory 7 digs; Caroline Gorence 10 service points
D-H: Kendra Terrell 8 assists 4 kills; Maretta Simmons 4 kills 1 block; Erica Wilson 4 aces; Kailey Petersen 2 digs
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team was in action at Waterville Wednesday for a four-team meet against Waterville, Canastota and Clinton.
Carter Stevens finished second in the boys race with a time of 18:32.
C/M’s other top finishers on the boys side were Jonah Hitchcock (eighth, 21:34), Brendan Heavner (12th, 22:44) and Jack Yorke (15th, 23:39).
On the girls side, Margaret Raffo placed third in 23:14, Cate Bohler was ninth (25:34) and Nora Craig finished 12th (26:33).
On Tuesday, Unadilla Valley hosted a meet where Delhi/South Kortright finished first overall in both the boys and girls team scoring.
Ellie Lees of DA/SK was the winner of the girls race with a time of 16:56.
She was joined at the top of the leaderboard by teammates Elsa Marigliano (second, 17:01), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (fourth, 17:09) and Abbi Tessier (sixth, 17:23).
Maddie Ingham of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville placed fifth with a time of 17:10.
In the boys race, Noah Pain of Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton was the winner with a time of 13:50.
For Delhi/South Kortright, Nelson VanMaaren placed third (14:57) and Latham Gielskie was fifth (15:21).
Other top local finishers included Alex Kemnah of UV/G-MU (sixth, 15:28) and Josh McNamara of Sidney (seventh, 15:44).
Oneonta 99, Owego Free Academy 60 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta girls swim team won its season-opening meet against Owego Free Academy 99-60 Tuesday.
Kaylen Turley and Kinnley Wightman each notched a pair of individual wins for OHS, with Turley taking first in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims and Wightman winning the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Also winning for the Yellowjackets were Adella Koehn (50 free), Peyton Gregory (100 backstroke) and Addison Rothenberger (100 breaststroke).
OHS added victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Oneonta will host Binghamton Friday.
Oneonta 99, Owego Free Academy 60 (Tuesday)
Top Oneonta finishers
200 medley relay: 2. Truesdell, Zakala, Heiveil, Rothenberger, 2:11.72
200 freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 2:08.37
200 individual medley: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 2:26.26
50 freestyle: 1. Adella Koehn, 28.33
Diving: 3. Caitlin Wiltsey, 147.05
100 butterfly: 1. Kinnley Wightman, 1:06.25
100 freestyle: 2. Adella Koehn, 1:01.15
500 freestyle: 1. Kaylen Turley, 5:56.23
200 freestyle relay: 1. Wightman, Rothenberger, Koehn, Turley, 1:51.11
100 backstroke: 1. Peyton Gregory, 1:11.82
100 breaststroke: 1. Addison Rothenberger, 1:23.51
400 freestyle relay: 1. Turley, Wolff, Truesdell, Gregory, 4:34.27
