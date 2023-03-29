The Cooperstown softball team defeated Sidney 11-1 in its season opener Wednesday.
Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes, striking out 15 in the circle and going 3-for-3 with two triples and a double at the plate while driving in five runs. Katie Crippen went 2-for-3 with a double in the win.
Ava Cirigliano struck out two in the circle while going 2-for-3 with a double at the plate for the Warriors.
Cooperstown will visit Oriskany on Friday, April 14 while Sidney will host Oxford on Tuesday, April 11.
Cooperstown 11, Sidney 1
C … 510 041 0 — 11 11 1
S … 100 000 0 — 1 2 4
C: Dani Seamon (W)
S: Ava Cirigliano (L)
3B: Dani Seamon 2, (Coop)
2B: Dani Seamon (Coop), Katie Crippen (Coop), Ava Cirigliano (S)
Middleburgh 12, Schenevus 8
The Schenevus baseball team fell to Middleburgh 12-8 in their season opener on Wednesday.
Mehki Regg went 1-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases in the loss for the Dragons. Ben Crooto led Middleburgh’s offense, going 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBI.
Schenevus will visit Deposit-Hancock on Saturday.
Middleburgh 12, Schenevus 8
M … 010 153 2 — 12 10 2
S … 002 121 2 — 8 4 4
M: Billy Martinez, John Shaw (3, W), Derrick Fuller (7), and Lucas Shaw
S: Ryan Spranger, Cody Keator (4, L), Brayden Poliseno (5), Jackson Reed (7), and Tim Green
3B: Ben Crooto (M)
2B: Lucas Shaw (M), Conner Mattied (M)
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta tennis team fell to Chenango Forks in its season-opening match on Wednesday.
Playing in singles for the Yellowjackets were Dylan Shaughnessy, Tyler Zakala, Jayden Zakala, and Bella Holleran. The duos of Ryan Van Valkenberg and Isaac Wooden, and Ian Falkerson and Reilly Waltz competed in doubles action.
OHS will be at home against Windsor on Friday.
Chenango Forks 6, Oneonta 1
Singles: Michael Rullo (CF) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-4, 6-1; Joey Worden (CF) def. Tyler Zakala 6-1, 6-1; Nazar Kovalchuk (CF) def. Jayden Zakala 6-3, 6-2; Alex McMullen (CF) def. Bella Holleran 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Jayson Sawson and Nolan Sirgany (CF) def. Ryan Van Valkenberg and Isaac Wooden 4-6, 6-2 (10-5); Dominic Balcom and Aidan Hunt (CF) def. Ian Falkerson and Reilly Waltz 6-1, 6-0
