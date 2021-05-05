The Cooperstown boys and girls track teams both opened their 2021 seasons with victories against Oriskany Tuesday. The boys earned a clean sweep with a 92-10 victory, while the girls earned a convincing 87-23 win.
Finn Holohan earned first place in three events for the Hawkeyes, winning the 100 (12.5), high jump (5-4), and pole vault (7-0). Elsewhere, Simon Hurysz (200, long jump) and Mikael Foutch-Carkees (discus, shot put) both earned a pair of firsts.
On the girls side, Claire Jensen took first in the 200 (26.8) and 400 (1:03.9) while also running in the winning 3200 relay. Samantha Vezza, meanwhile, won both the pole vault (7-6) and long jump (15-5).
BOYS: Cooperstown 92, Oriskany 10
100m: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 12.5, 2. S. Hurysz (COOP), 12.6, 3. G. Lesko (COOP), 12.8; 200m: 1. Simon Hurysz (COOP), 25.4, 2. G. Lesko (COOP), 26.1, 3. Z. Combs (OCS), 28.3; 400m: 1. Gavin Lesko (COOP), 1:02.6, 2. C. Uvino (OCS), 1:05.2; 800m: 1. Oliver Wasson (COOP), 2:31.8 2. M. Raffo (COOP), 2:39.2, 3. G. Lisberg (OCS), 2:44.4; 1600m: 1. Mason Raffo (COOP), 5:53.4, 2. R. Hovis (COOP), 5:54.0, 3. G. Lisberg (OCS), 6:34.1; 3200m: not contested; 110m hurdles: 1. Cooper Hodgon (COOP), 23.2; 400m hurdles: not contested; 400m relay: no finishers; 1600m relay: not contested; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (M. Raffo, R. Hovis, F. Hodgson, O. Wasson), 10:57.6; High jump: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 5-4, 2. C. Criqui (COOP), 5-4, 3. T. Crippen (COOP), 4-4; Long jump: 1. Simon Hurysz (COOP), 15-8.75, 2. T. Macera (OCS), 12-3, 3. J. Whittake (OCS), 11-7.5; Triple jump: 1. Fred Hodgson (COOP), 22-7.5; Discus: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 75-10, 2. A. Briggs (COOP), 73-9; Shot put: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 32-5, 2. A. Briggs (COOP), 29-14, 3. J. Painumkal (COOP), 27-3.5; Pole vault: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 7-0, 2. C. Hodgon (COOP), 6-6
GIRLS: Cooperstown 87, Oriskany 23
100m: 1. Ashley Lasher (OCS), 13.4, 2. I. Gable (COOP), 13.6, 3. M. Denison (OCS), 13.6; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 26.8 2. A. Lasher (OCS), 28.7, 3. I. Gable (COOP), 29.5; 400m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:03.9, 2. J. Cunnington (COOP), 1:22.7, 3. O. Balfe (OCS), 1:24.4; 800m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 2:29.7, 2. K. Thierry (OCS), 3:02.8, 3. C. Bohler (COOP), 3:15.4; 1500m: 1. Kylie Thierry (OCS), 6:11.6; 3000m: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Lucy Hayes (COOP), 21.6, 2. C. Feury (COOP), 23.1; 400m hurdles: 1. Ariadne Hodgson (COOP), 1:39.6; 400m relay: 1. OCS (A. Lasher, M. Denison, R. Daskiewich, S. Hight), 55.8, 2. COOP, 56.0; 1600m relay: not contested; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (J. Cunnington, H. Davis, A. Jensen, C. Jensen), 11:47; High jump: not contested; Long jump: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 15-5, 2. A. Lesko (COOP), 12-6.25, 3. M. Hughes (COOP), 11-0; Triple jump: 1. Ava Lesko (COOP), 26-5, 2. S. Rudloff-Rico (COOP), 21-6.25; Triple jump: 1. Hannah Rathbone (COOP), 77-3, 2. E. Hughes (COOP), 66-4, 3. R. Green (COOP), 61-4; Shot put: 1. Riley Green (COOP), 27-2.5, 2. H. Rathbone (COOP), 24-8, 3. E. Hughes (COOP), 23-8.5; Pole vault: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 7-6, 2. A. Hodgson (COOP), 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.