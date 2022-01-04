The most successful season for the Cooperstown boys soccer team in 30 years has led to a bevy of postseason accolades.
The Hawkeyes added a few more with a sweep of the Daily Star’s 2021 postseason awards as the senior duo of Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen shared Player of the Year honors and Frank Miosek received the Coach of the Year Award.
The trio were instrumental in leading Cooperstown all the way to the final four of the Class C State Tournament where the Hawkeyes were defeated by eventual-state champion Alexander Hamilton.
It was the program’s first appearance in the state final four since 1991.
Along the way, the team completed a flawless regular season, captured the Center State Conference, Section III, and State Regional titles, and finished with a near-perfect 19-1 overall record.
For Miosek — who won three girls soccer state titles at Cherry Valley in the 1980s and was more recently the Daily Star’s 2017 Baseball Coach of the Year at Cooperstown — the 2021 season saw him win his third Section III Championship with the Hawkeyes while also winning his 450th game as the soccer coach at Cooperstown, where he’s been since 1988.
Spencer earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-State Small School Fifth Team by scoring 12 goals and 10 assists. Gardner-Olesen, meanwhile, finished the campaign with 15 goals and 12 assists.
For many teams, the 2021 season marked a return to normalcy after the extremely abbreviated “2020” season held in the spring of 2021. Cooperstown, however, didn’t have a season of any kind last year, making this year’s outstanding campaign all the more special.
“I think the biggest factor was the kids were, and I think this is true for everyone in the area, the athletes were looking for something,” Miosek said. “They were looking for exercise, they were looking for camaraderie, for team play, because of what happened prior to this, and I think we provided that, whether it be in practice or competition.
“It was just a big psychological and physical relief to be able to participate again.”
And while both Spencer and Gardner-Olesen played on other teams in lieu of a high school season, both commented on how important it was to be able to get back on the field this fall.
“Everyone was very excited about it,” Spencer said. “We had gotten together a little bit last fall to play. But we had no organized practices and definitely no games.”
“Not having a season last year, all of us were just super excited,” Gardner-Olesen said. “I think we all had the same mentality and thought we needed to go far and I think that was what really pushed us every day.”
Spencer, who was a freshman on the 2018 squad that made it to the Section III Finals, felt from the beginning that this year’s team had a chance to go even farther.
“I feel like every senior class says that their senior year is going to be great,” he said. “But we all felt strongly that we actually were somewhat unusual in that we were a special group.”
As the season progressed and the Hawkeyes racked up victory after victory, Miosek began to feel the same way.
“Once we got into the third or fourth game we had an idea that we could dominate at midfield and that we could play great defense and generate offense because of our defensive midfield play,” he explained. “We didn’t really go to our strikers to score because we found we could attack with multiple people.”
That was proven by the fact that Cooperstown had five different players score at least 10 goals. In addition to Gardner-Olesen and Spencer, Colby Diamond (17 goals), Ollie Wasson (11), and Aiden Spencer (10) each finished in double digits.
Liam Spencer was the engine of the Cooperstown attack working in the center of the midfield while Gardner-Olesen spent time as both an outside and offensive midfielder. While Miosek praised both players’ technical prowess on the field, he made special mention of their stamina.
“[It’s] phenomenal,” Miosek said. “They didn’t need to come out of a game, no matter what game we played, how hard we played. They didn’t need to come out because their fitness was superb.”
As senior captains, Spencer and Gardner-Olesen had the added pressure to be the on-field leaders of the team. It was a role that Miosek felt that they both filled exceptionally well.
“They were mentors, they were big brothers, they were on-the-field coaches,” he said. “Whatever you asked of them, they exceeded that and they did a lot of little things that are so important to a team’s success. You just can’t mention all the things they do.”
Individually, both players focused on improving themselves every game. For Spencer, his goal was to try to be a better leader.
“I would say that the biggest thing was communicating with people, trying to lead by example and get the most out of players because everyone responds to different things,” he explained.
Gardner-Olesen, meanwhile, sought to focus less on individual numbers and more on helping the team succeed.
“When I first started in the season, I just wanted goals and I had to learn about being a good teammate,” he said. “Just being a valuable player giving assists and helping the team a lot, so I really had to work with that. But I think by the time sectionals came, we were all very focused on winning and not just on our own play.”
Having been a coach for many teams across different sports throughout the years, Miosek said that this year’s group was one of the easiest to coach he’s ever had.
“We didn’t have a bad practice,” he said. “When you’ve coached sports, and you talk to people, there’s typically some bad days when you think, ‘Why did I do this?’ We as a group of coaches never had that day. That’s an unbelievable accomplishment and experience, not to have a bad day.”
Miosek made note of the impact assistant coach Lucas Spencer, who’s been with Miosek for 16 years, had on the team.
“Honestly, we didn’t do that much coaching during the game,” he added. “Our coaching was done in practice and pregame and halftime.”
Perhaps another sign of how special a year it was for Cooperstown was the fact that, when asked to name a particularly memorable moment from the season, all three award winners chose a different one.
For Miosek, it was a come-from-behind win against Poland. For Spencer, it was a rainy 4-2 victory over a Sauquoit Valley team that was also undefeated at the time. Gardner-Olesen pointed to a close 1-0 victory over Utica Academy of Science.
Those represent only a few of the highlights from a memorable fall that included a 3-1 win over Fabius-Pompey in the Section III Championship and a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Greene in the State Regionals that ended on a sudden death winner by Gardner-Olesen.
Even more than the moments, though, both Spencer and Gardner-Olesen cherished the chance to be able to play with each other one more time.
“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Gardner-Olesen said. “Liam is a great player, a great teammate, and I’m happy that we were able to achieve this.”
Spencer echoed the sentiment, saying, “I look back and I feel like I couldn’t really ask for more.”
After this year, Gardner-Olesen will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology where he plans to study film and animation while also hoping to play on the soccer team. Spencer, meanwhile, plans to take a post-graduate year at a prep school where he hopes to both study and play soccer.
Both players also had plenty of praise for the coach who has meant so much to them as he has to so many others over the years.
“He’s kind of a legend,” Spencer said of Miosek. “He means a lot to everybody. He does a really great job of making every practice and every gathering fun and he includes everyone and he contributes a lot to the team atmosphere.”
“He’s meant a lot to me because he trusted me and he thought, ‘He knows what he’s doing. I’m not going to put such a tight leash on him,’” Gardner-Olesen said. “And he did the same with Liam. He just believed in our ability to play soccer and he kept on motivating us and that’s what we really needed.”
Players of the Year: Liam Spencer, senior, Cooperstown; Luca Gardner-Olesen, senior, Cooperstown
Coach of the Year: Frank Miosek, Cooperstown, 19-1-0
2021 BOYS SOCCER ALL-STARS
Center State Conference: Liam Spencer, Cooperstown; Luca Gardner-Olesen, Cooperstown; Aiden Spencer, Cooperstown; Colby Diamond, Cooperstown; Finn Holohan, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Dylan Waid, Charlotte Valley; Gavin Brunner, Downsville; Kaden Cicio, Downsville; Tristan Reed, Downsville; Garrett Legg, Hunter-Tannersville; Thomas Houlihan, Hunter-Tannersville; Lucas Pochily, Jefferson/Stamford; Lenny Cordero, Margaretville; Ryan McVitty, Margaretville; Logan Firment, South Kortright; Jadyn Sturniolo, South Kortright; Eoin Byrne, South Kortright; Jacob Morton, South Kortright
Midstate Athletic Conference: Elijah Baciuska, Afton/Harpursville; Hunter Baciuska, Afton/Harpursville; Garret O’Hara, Bainbridge-Guilford; Marco Shaw, Delhi; Scott McCumiskey, Greene; Trent Rapp, Greene; Terriek Brown, Greene; Connor Bacon, Sidney; Bryan Agustin, Sidney; Trent Marinelli, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Peyton Tweedie, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Finlay Oliver, Oneonta; Dakoda Buzzy, Oneonta; Matthew Rubin, Oneonta; Jason Miller, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Gavin Valenta, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Will Heinrich, Cherry Valley-Springfield; Kyle Ough, Edmeston; Matt Serrao, Franklin/Unatego; David Clapper, Franklin/Unatego; Chase Birdsall, Franklin/Unatego; Brandon Gregory, Franklin/Unatego; Riley Stevens, Milford/Laurens; Brock Mann, Milford/Laurens; Martin Thorsland, Milford/Laurens; Mehki Regg, Schenevus; Connor Fancher, Worcester
