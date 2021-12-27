A big third quarter proved to be the difference for the Cooperstown girls basketball team on Monday as the Hawkeyes defeated Hamilton 45-38 in the Dick White Holiday Tournament.
After trailing 21-18 at halftime, Cooperstown outscored Hamilton 15-2 in the third quarter.
Gabby Woeppel led the way for the Hawkeyes with 24 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. Dani Seamon, meanwhile, registered 10 points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Reagan Hope led Hamilton with 12 points while Lindsey Speer finished with 11.
Cooperstown will face Unatego in the tourney title game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Spartans used a balanced attack to defeat Whitesboro 62-48 at the Cooperstown Dick White Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Kylie Mussaw led the Unatego offense with 17 points while Alexa Lucia, Maddie Wilsey, and Tatum Codington each scored 12 points.
Whitesboro was led by Lauren Lapertosa with a game-high 28 points.
C … 11 7 15 12 — 45
H … 8 13 2 15 — 38
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 9 5-7 24, L. Williams 0 0-2 0, S. Feik 1 2-4 4, C. Jensen 2 0-0 4, R. Nelen 1 1-2 3, D. Seamon 3 4-4 10. Totals: 16 12-19 45
Hamilton: Chloe LaFrance 1 0-0 2, Taylor Basher 0 0-0 0, Brooke Speer 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Speer 4 2-2 11, Logan Langel 2 1-2 5, Reagan Hope 3 4-5 12, Emily Neverschwarder 2 1-1 5, Kyleigh Pearson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 8-10 38
Three-point baskets: C 1 (Woeppel); H 4 (L. Speer, Hope 2, Pearson)
U … 10 15 21 16 — 62
W … 12 12 11 13 — 48
Unatego: B. McCoy 2 0-2 4, A. Lucia 3 6-10 12, K. Mussaw 4 8-8 17, M. Wilsey 5 2-2 12, L. Craft 2 1-4 5, T. Codington 5 0-0 12. Totals: 21 17-26 62
Whitesboro: N. Steeper 3 0-0 7, A. DePerno 0 0-0 0, A. Collea 0 0-0 0, L. Lapertosa 9 9-13 28, A. Lupia 2 0-2 4, K. Hook 1 0-0 2, R. Dowd 0 0-0 0, K. Britt 0 0-0 0, E. Kane 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 10-17 48
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Mussaw, Codington); W 2 (Steeper, Laportasa)
