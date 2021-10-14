The Cooperstown boys blanked Mount Markham 8-0 in Thursday’s soccer contest.
Aidan Spencer led the Hawkeyes with a hat trick while Colby Diamond had two goals and two assists. Liam Spencer notched one goal and one assist, Ollie Wasson had one goal, Luca Gardner-Olesen had two assists, and Declan White and Ben Agostino each had one assist.
Carter Derek had eight saves for Mount Markham and Finn Holohan had one for Cooperstown.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2, Walton 0
UV/GMU beat Walton in boys soccer action 2-0 on Thursday.
Scoring for UV/GMU was Trayson Murray with two goals and Josh Meade with one assist.
Tucker Cattanach made two saves for the Storm and Peyton Tweedie had 10 for the Warriors.
Walton finishes the season 5-8-1.
Delhi 6, Oxford 1
Delhi rolled to a 6-1 victory over Oxford on Thursday thanks to a big game from Marco Shaw.
Shaw led the Bulldogs with four goals in the victory. Zach Finch notched a goal and an assist, and Tyler Brennigan provided an assist.
Goalkeeper Tabor Reed saved five shots for Delhi.
Maine-Endwell 9, Oneonta 2 (Wednesday)
Maine-Endwell defeated Oneonta 9-2 Wednesday, pulling ahead early with a halftime score of 6-1.
Leading the scoring was Samuel Romanoski with three goals and one assist. Justin Coleman had two goals and two assists and William Napierala had one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, Evan Pellerito, Ryan Derkowski, and Corin Shields each scored a goal, and Liam Hyatt had one assist.
For the Yellowjackets, Finlay Oliver and Matthew Rubin each scored a goal.
Goalkeeper Evan Bridgy saved nine shots for Maine Endwell, and Noah Ashe blocked five for Oneonta.
