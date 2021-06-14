Cooperstown walks off with Section III title; South Kortright caps perfect season with Class D crown

Cooperstown 4, Port Byron 3
Alex Hage hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as Cooperstown defeated Port Byron 4-3 to win the Section III Class C Baseball Championship on Saturday at Oneonta’s Damaschke Field.
After leading 2-1 after the first inning, Port Byron took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth. The Hawkeyes, however, tied things at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth to eventually send things into extra innings.
Hage went 2-for-3 on the day at the plate for Cooperstown, as did teammate Alex Hascup. Kendall Haney earned the win on the mound working in relief.
The win gives Cooperstown its third section title in four seasons (not counting the canceled 2020 campaign). The Hawkeyes finish the season with a record of 13-1.
South Kortright 13, Edmeston 0
South Kortright capped an undefeated season with a dominant 13-0 win over Edmeston to win the Section IV Class D Championship on Saturday.
Patrick Dengler was the winning pitcher, racking up 12 strikeouts in just five innings and allowing only three hits and two walks.
Brandon Grommeck led the Rams’ offense going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and 5 RBIs. Logan Firment notched a triple and a double, while Tyler Hall, Adam Champlin, and Darren Dengler all had multi-hit games.
South Kortright finishes the season with a perfect 12-0 record.
PB … 200 010 00 — 3 3 2
COOP … 100 020 01 — 4 6 0
PB: Usowski (L), and Jarabeu
COOP: Haney (W), and Toulson
South Kortright 13, Edmeston
E … 000 00X X — 0 3 4
SK … 241 16X X — 13 12 2
E: Martin (L), DeVries, and Jennings
SK: Patrick Dengler (W), and Darren Dengler
HR: Brandon Grommeck (SK)
3B: Logan Firment (SK)
2B: Adam Champlin (SK), Brandon Grommeck (SK), Logan Firment (SK), Ough (E)
