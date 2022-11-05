The Cooperstown boys soccer team had to wait 30 years between trips to the state final four, with the 2021 team accomplishing the feat for the first time since 1991.
The next wait was considerably shorter.
The Hawkeyes defeated Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 3-1 on a warm and windy Saturday evening at Fayetteville-Manlius High School to capture the Class C Regional Championship.
Considering all the roster turnover from last year’s squad — including losing Daily Star Co-Players of the Year Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen — this team’s success might be even more impressive.
“Different people stepped up to the plate,” Cooperstown coach Frank Miosek said. “The program survived the people that aren’t here. They just blended together very well. If you saw us play our first seven, eight games, we had a lot of inconsistency. Today we had a lot of consistency.”
Cooperstown got off to a fast start, scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Cooper Bradley got things started in the seventh minute when he collected a ball in the box and saw his shot deflect off an Eagles defender and in.
Colby Diamond doubled the lead just four minutes later when he got in behind SVEC’s defense and tucked the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper.
The Eagles actually had more of the possession in the first half, including some good looks at net, but weren’t able to capitalize on their opportunities like Cooperstown was.
“I think what we did was we didn’t give up good shots,” Miosek said, adding, “We were good about monitoring everyone. We did a good job of man-to-man coverage.”
The Hawkeyes increased their lead further in the 28th minute when Ollie Wasson delivered a beautiful cross into the box that was headed into the net by Frank Panzarella.
Things took a turn for the strange early in the second half when SVEC’s keeper played the ball with his hands outside of the 18-yard box, resulting in a yellow card and a temporary substitution. Cooperstown was unable to convert on the subsequent direct kick, however.
The Eagles finally got on the board midway through the second half when Addison Young rifled a low, hard shot past Cooperstown keeper Charlie Lambert. The goal snapped what had been an eight-game shutout streak for Lambert and the Hawkeyes defense.
“He’s had eight in a row,” Miosek said with a smile about Lambert’s recent play. “He’s human.”
Both teams had some good chances down the stretch but neither was able to capitalize. Cooperstown continued to push forward offensively even with a two-goal lead, though that was something new for a team that’s had to eke out several one-goal victories during its playoff run.
“We’re not used to that,” Miosek said about his team playing with a multi-goal lead. “I think what happened when we got the two-goal lead, we decided we were going to be defensive-minded.”
He went on to say, however, that he didn’t want his team to pass up opportunities to increase their lead.
“You’ve got to keep the pressure up or they’re going to come at you.”
With the victory, Cooperstown earns a spot in the State Class C Semifinal at Goshen High School on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The Hawkeyes will face Section II champion Maple Hill, who made it all the way to the state title game in 2021 before falling to Alexander Hamilton, the team that ended Cooperstown’s quest for a championship.
“They’ve been there before,” Miosek said about Maple Hill. “They know that, I know that. We’ll get ready as best we can.”
For now, Miosek and his squad can bask in the glow of a remarkable two-year run of success.
“I’m proud of both teams,” he said. “I had a different makeup of [guys] last year that had a different style of play. This team is just as good.”
