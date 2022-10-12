The Cooperstown boys soccer team captured the Center State Conference title on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Sauquoit Valley.
Janak Pandit scored the only goal of the game that proved to be the winner in the second half. Keeper Charlie Lambert made one save for the shutout while SV’s Alex Pritchard made 11 stops.
Cooperstown’s overall record stands at 12-1-2 with a league mark of 9-0-2.
Vestal 2, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta boys fell on the road to Vestal 2-1 on Wednesday in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Semifinals.
After Graham Sholett opened the scoring for Vestal in the game’s opening minutes, Finlay Oliver tied things up for OHS midway through the first half off an assist from Matthew Rubin.
But Anton Angeline would score the game-winner for Vestal midway through the second half.
Makya Morrison was outstanding in goal for the Yellowjackets, finishing with 15 saves in the loss.
Delhi 2, Oxford 0
Delhi defeated Oxford 2-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
After a scoreless first half, Risdon Reed and Tyler Branigan each scored goals in the second half to secure the victory for Delhi.
Tabor Reed had one save for Delhi and Kayden Renfrow had seven stops for Oxford.
Greene 8, Sidney 0 (Tuesday)
Greene notched an 8-0 victory in their Midstate Athletic Conference game against Sidney on Tuesday.
Liam Flanagan and Jonathan Westcott each recorded a hat trick for the Trojans. Also scoring for Greene were Shane Rideout and Seth Siymons who each had one goal, and Kloden Rapp and Jonah Browning each with one assist.
In net for Greene were Liam Flanagan and Anthony Sergei who each had one save while Louis Siegenthaler and Auston Anderson each had three saves for Sidney.
Cooperstown 1, Sauquoit Valley 0
Coop … 0-1-1
SV … 0-0-0
Coop: Janak Pandit 1-0
SV: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 25-3, SV 3-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 1, Alex Pritchard (SV) 11
Vestal 2, Oneonta 1
V … 1-1-2
OHS … 1-0-1
V: Graham Sholett 1-0, Anton Angeline 1-0
OHS: Finlay Oliver 1-0, Matthew Rubin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: V 20-3, OHS 13-2
Goalies: David Ojo (V) 7, Makya Morrison (OHS) 15
Delhi 2, Oxford 0
DA … 0-2-2
Ox … 0-0-0
DA: Risdon Reed 1-0, Tyler Branigan 1-0
Ox: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 10-3; Ox 1-3
Goalies: Tabor Reed (DA) 1; Kayden Renfrow (Ox) 7
Greene 8, Sidney 0 (Tuesday)
Greene: Liam Flanagan 3-1, Jonathan Westcott 3-0, Shane Rideout 1-0, Seth Symons 1-0, Kloden Rapp 0-1, Jonah Browning 0-1
Sidney: none
Goalies: Louis Siegenthaler (S) 3; Austin Anderson (S) 3; Anthony Sergei (G) 1; Liam Flanagan (G) 1
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country team competed in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference East Division Championships on Wednesday in Norwich, with both the boys and girls taking first place as a team.
Simone Schuman led the OHS girls with a time of 19:46.8 that was good for second overall. Joining her in the top 10 were Anya Sloth (third, 21:02.3), Jordan Forbes (fifth, 23:40.2), Sasha Sloth (sixth, 23:57.9), and Claire Churchill (10th, 25:04.9).
On the boys side, the Yellowjackets placed seven runners in the top 10 including four in the top five.
Jack Forbes led the way with a second-place finish of 18:01.0. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Brandon Gardner (third, 18:04.9), Keyon Ziaie (fourth, 18:06.3), Colin Fletcher-Foster (fifth, 18:10.9), Donovan Lema (seventh, 18:51.6), Nick Kahl (eighth, 19:12.8), and Gabriel Rissberger (ninth, 19:19.8).
In other cross country action, Cooperstown/Milford was in Mount Markham for a Center State Conference Meet that also featured Waterville and Remsen-Old Forge.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race for Cooperstown/Milford with a time of 17:05.
Other top finishers on the boys side included Jacob Johnson (sixth, 19:16), Jonah Hitchcock (eighth, 19:30), and Lincoln DiLorenzo (11th, 20:38).
Margaret Raffo led the C/M girls with a time of 22:04 that was good for second overall. Joining her in the top 10 were teammates Annie Walker (fifth, 24:06) and Polly Kennedy (seventh, 25:01).
