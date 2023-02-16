Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 72-68 in a thrilling double-overtime first round matchup of the Section III Class C playoffs on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes battled back from down 18-4 to take a late lead until SV’s Aidan McKenney nailed three free-throws to force overtime. In the first overtime, Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert nailed two free-throws with 0.3 seconds left to force double overtime, in which the Hawkeyes sealed the victory.
Charlie Lambert led Cooperstown with 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Meanwhile, Miles Nelen added 21 points on six three-pointers, and Brody Murdock netted 10 points in the win. Aiden McKenney led SV with 20 points.
Cooperstown will visit Weedsport in the next round on Saturday.
Walton 55, Unadilla Valley 44
Walton used a 15-9 fourth quarter to close out a 55-44 win over Unadilla Valley on Thursday in the Midstate Athletic Conference.
Trason Murray led the Warriors with 20 points, while Zach Smith added 12 points in the win. Robert Conklin led the Storm with 20 points, while Ransom Dutcher added 11 points.
Walton will visit Greene on Tuesday to open the Section IV Class C playoffs.
Cooperstown 72, Sauquoit Valley 68 2OT
C … 4 19 16 13 20 — 72
SV … 18 14 11 9 16 — 68
C: Colby Diamond 0 0-0 0, Miles Nelen 6 3-4 21, Ethan Kukenberger 0 0-0 0, PJ Kiuber 4 0-0 8, Cooper Coleman 0 0-0 0, Troy Davis 2 0-0 4, Cooper Bradley 1 1-3 4, Conrad Erway 1 1-2 3, Brody Murdock 4 0-2 10, Charlie Lambert 5 12-17 23, Albert C. 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hodgdon 0 0-0 0, Ben Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 17-29 72
SV: Donovan Nelson 1 9-17 11, James Henck 5 7-12 17, Frank Acquaviva 0 0-0 0, Andrew Price 5 1-2 13, Colin Jones 0 0-0 0, Jacob Jouben 0 0-0 0, Aiden McKenney 5 11-20 21, Nate Kelly 0 0-0 0, Zachary Latino 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 28-50 68
Three-point baskets: C 9 (Nelen 6, Murdock 2, Lambert); SV 2 (Price 2)
Walton 55, Unadilla Valley 44
W … 18 9 13 15 — 55
UV … 9 9 19 9 — 44
W: Zack Gardner 3 1-2 7, Ransom Dutcher 5 1-1 11, Parker MacDonald 1 0-0 3, Colby Phraner 1 1-1 3, Seth Hunter 2 1-1 5, Meyer Little 2 1-4 6, Robert Conklin 7 5-5 20. Totals 21 10-14 55
UV: Haywood Edwards 2 3-4 8, Mitchell Thompson 1 0-1 2, Tucker 0 1-2 1, Zach Smith 5 0-0 12, Trason Murray 7 1-2 20, Kaden Butts 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 6-11 44
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Conklin, Little, MacDonald); UV: 8 (Murray 5, Smith 2, Edwards)
