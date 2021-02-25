John Kennedy had 27 points on 13-14 from the field to lead the Cooperstown boys basketball team to a 55-39 victory over visiting Unatego.
Kennedy also had nine rebounds and 4 blocks for the Hawkeyes.
Unatego opened the game with a 13-11 first quarter, but the Hawkeyes held the Spartans to just six points in the second quarter to take a two point lead into halftime.
Spencer Lewis scored 16 points, had seven rebounds and five assists for the Hawkeyes.
Tied at 35 going into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes used a 20-4 run to help put the Spartans away.
Destin Gecik led Unatego with 14 points, while teammate Shea Barber scored 12.
Cooperstown 55, Unatego 39
at Cooperstown
Unatego .... 13 6 16 4 – 39
Cooperstown .... 11 10 14 20 – 55
Unatego: Destin Gecik 7 0-0 14, Shea Barber 5 1-2 12, Miles Monrien 4 0-0 9, Jake Pitcher 2 0-0 4, Ton Gue 0 0-0 0, Garrett Backus 0 0-0 0, Michael Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Zander Rane 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0, Luke Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-2 3.
Cooperstown: John Kennedy 13 1-2 27, Spencer Lewis 6 0-0 16, Joe Senchyshyn 2 0-0 4, Will Weldon 2 0-0 4, Chris Criqui 1 0-0 2, Alexander Paulson 1 0-0 2, jason Furnari 0 0-0 0, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0, Sam Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Ian Quinn 0 0-0 0, Alex Hage 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-2 55.
3-point field goals: U 2 (Monrien, Barber); C 4 (Lewis 4).
Delhi 72, Franklin 24
Alex Haight scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Delhi boys basketball team to a 6-0 start with a win over Franklin, 72-24.
Delhi opened the game on a 23-0 run stymieing Franklin’s offense.
11 different players scored for the Bulldogs who got seven points from Logan Aikens and six points from Luke Schnabel, Luke Branigan, Justin Stewart and Hunter Sanford.
The Bulldogs held Franklin to eight first half points to take a 35 point lead into halftime.
Delhi’s defense continued in the second half to help put the game out of reach.
Matt Serrao led the Purple Devils with three 3-pointers for a team-high 14 points.
Delhi 72, Franklin 24
at Delhi
Franklin .... 0 8 5 11 – 24
Delhi .... 23 20 14 15 – 72
Franklin: Matt Serrao 5 1-2 14, Brandon Gregory 3 0-0 7, Bryce Davis 1 0-0 3, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, James Meyers 0 0-0 0, Max Meo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-2 24.
Delaware Academy (6-0): Alex Haight 15 0-0 30, Logan Aikens 3 1-1 7, Luke Schnabel 3 0-1 6, Luke Branigan 3 0-0 6, Justin Stewart 3 0-2 6, Hunter Sanford 3 0-0 6, Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Owen Haight 1 0-0 2, Garrett Pinney 1 0-0 2, Josh Baxter 1 0-0 2, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-2 2, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 35 1-6 72.3-point field goals: F 5 (Serrao 3, Davis, Gregory); DA 1 (Cheshire).Dylan Waid scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Charlotte Valley boys basketball team to a win over Downsville, 54-32.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 39, Unadilla Valley 35
Gavin Bonczkowski made seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys basketball team to a victory over Unadilla Valley, 39-35.
“I was very proud of our effort tonight, especially on the defensive end of the floor,” G-MU head coach Greg Bonczkowski said via email.
G-MU jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead.
The Storm held G-MU to just four points in the second quarter to cut the Raiders halftime lead to one.
“We did a nice job of keeping them off of the offensive glass,” Bonczkowski said. “We also did a much better job of taking care of the ball against their pressure.”
Unadilla Valley took a four point lead after outscoring the Raiders 13-8 in the third quarter.
The Raiders regained the lead by holding the Storm to just four points in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
Dylan McVey scored seven points for the Raiders and Dominick Hartwell added five.
Cameron Osborne paced Unadilla Valley with 13 points.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 39, Unadilla Valley 35
at G-MU
Unadilla Valley .... 8 10 13 4 – 35
G-MU .... 15 4 8 12 – 39
Unadilla Valley: Cameron Osborne 5 1-1 13, Drew Emrich 3 0-0 7, Brock Davis 2 0-0 6, Devon Fairchild 2 0-0 4, Kyler Butts 2 0-0 4, Tim Postma 0 1-2 1, Ben Gorrell 0 0-0 0, Marcus Proskine 0 0-0 0, Colin Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Brayden Potter 0 0-0 0, Joe Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-3 35.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Gavin Bonczkowski 7 2-2 23, Dylan McVey 2 2-2 7, Dominick Hartwell 1 3-4 5, Dalton Proskine 2 0-2 4, Devon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Kyle Meyers 0 0-0 0, Skyler Norton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-10 39.
3-point field goals: UV 5 (Davis 2, Osborne 2, Emrich); G 8 (Bonczkowski 7, McVey).
Charlotte Valley 54, Downsville 32
Charlotte Valley used a strong first quarter to take a 16-7 lead over the Eagles.
The Wildcats used their first quarter momentum and took a 14-point lead into halftime.
Downsville’s five 3-pointers kept the score close, but the Wildcats held the Eagles to just four fourth quarter points to seal the victory.
Kaden Gero led Downsville with nine points and Ashton Townsend scored eight.
Before the game, the Eagles recognized their two seniors, Nate Valentine and Logan Cazzolla.
Charlotte Valley 54, Downsville 32
at Downsville
Charlotte Valley …. 16 15 8 15 – 54
Downsville …. 7 10 11 4 – 32
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 9 2-4 20, Ryan Zuill 5 1-2 11, Warren Quigley 3 0-0 7, Matt Vroman 2 0-1 5, Trevor Waid 1 1-2 4, Joey Ontl 2 0-0 4, Dylan Vaniette 1 1-2 3, Ezra Ontl 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Jamie Quigley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-11 54.
Downsville: Kaden Gero 1 2-2 9, Ashton Townsend 3 0-0 8, Skyler Odell 2 0-0 4, Tristan Reed 2 0-0 4, Nate Valentine 2 0-0 4, Gavin Brunner 1 0-0 3, Riley Brown 0 0-0 0, Klay Hammon 0 0-0 0, Logan Cazzolla 0 0-0 0, Steven Brown 0 0-0 0, Aiden Galick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-2 32.
3-point field goals: CV 3 ( Vroman, T. Waid, W. Quigley); D 5 (Townsend 2, Gero 2, Brunner).
Cooperstown 62, Edmeston 51
John Kennedy had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cooperstown boys varsity team to a win against visiting Edmeston, 62-51 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Cooperstown started the game hot and took an early 20-8 lead.
In the second quarter, Edmeston fought back to cut the Hawkeyes halftime lead to 11.
Spencer Lewis had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes.
Teammate Chris Criqui added 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Panthers were unable to gain any more ground in the second half matching Cooperstown with 12 and 15 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Josh Martin led the Panthers with 25 points.
Cooperstown 62, Edmeston 51
at Cooperstown – Feb. 24
Edmeston .... 8 16 12 15 – 51
Cooperstown .... 20 15 12 15 – 62
Edmeston: Josh Martin 8 5-6 25, Kyle Ough 5 1-2 13, Greg Devries 3 0-0 6, Tyler Jennings 2 0-0 5, Preston Graham 1 0-0 2, Ossa Pylinski 0 0-0 0, Collin Mcenroe 0 0-0 0, Derick Estevez 0 0-0 0, Gavin Mcenroe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-8 51.
Cooperstown: John Kennedy 11 0-0 22, Chris Criqui 5 0-0 10, Spencer Lewis 4 0-0 10, Joe Senchyshyn 3 0-0 6, Jason Furnari 2 0-0 5, Will Weldon 2 0-0 5, Sam Grigoli 2 0-0 4, Alex Hage 0 0-0 0, Ian Quinn 0 0-0 0, Alexander Poulson 0 0-0 0, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 0-0 62.
3-point field goals: E 7 (Martin 4, Ough 2, Jennings); C 4 (Lewis 2, Furnari, Weldon).
Delhi 62, Deposit/Hancock 37
Alex Haight scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Delhi boys basketball team to a 5-0 start with a win over visiting Deposit/Hancock, 62-37 on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Delhi opened the game on a 16-6 run and took an eight point lead into halftime.
Luka Branigan had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs who had 10 different players score.
Deposit/Hancock stayed close throughout the game and cut the Bulldogs lead to six points at the end of the third quarter.
“Defense was the key,” Delhi head coach Warren Kelly said via email.
Delhi tightened its defense in the fourth quarter and limited Deposit/Hancock to only two points to put the game away.
Wyatt Jacobs scored a team-high nine points for Deposit/Hancock.
Delhi 62, Deposit/Hancock 37
at Delhi - Feb. 24
Deposit/Hancock .... 6 12 17 2 - 37
Delhi .... 16 10 15 21 - 62
Deposit/Hancock: Wyatt Jacobs 3 3-4 9, Caleb Walker 2 3-7 7, Tyler Santamaria 2 0-0 6, Ethan Hunt 3 0-0 6, Jacob Dobrominesco 2 0-0 4, Chris Gross 1 1-2 3, Nick Locke 1 0-0 2, Mike Malcowski 0 0-0 0, Donny Layman 0 0-0 0, Erik Yungs 0 0-0 0, Bob Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-13 37.
Delhi (5-0): Alex Haight 7 1-4 16, Luke Branigan 4 4-6 12, Luke Schnabel 3 0-2 7, Garrett Pinney 3 0-0 6, Josh Baxter 2 0-0 6, Hunter Sanford 3 0-0 6, Logan Aikens 2 0-0 4, Justin Stewart 1 0-0 2, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-1 2, Owen Haight 0 1-2 1, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-15 62.
3-point field goals: DH 2 (Santamaria 2); DA 4 (Baxter 2, A. Haight, Schnabel).
